Ex-Nawaz aide Irfan Siddiqui to be released on bail

A magistrate in Islamabad on Sunday ordered the release of Irfan Siddiqui, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on bail.

Siddiqui was arrested during a late Friday night raid at his residence in the federal capital for not informing police while renting out his house under the tenancy law. On Saturday, he was sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand, while his lawyers filed a plea for bail.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mehreen Baloch, who had sent Siddiqui to jail, approved his bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000. His tenant Javed Iqbal, who was sent to prison along with him yesterday, was also released against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

The bail plea filed by Siddiqui's counsel was supposed to be heard on Monday. Baloch, however, commenced court over the weekend and granted Siddiqui a post-arrest bail even before his lawyers Advocate Abdul Khaliq Thind and Hafiz Munawar Iqbal reached her office. The AC's staff called his lawyers to inform them of her order.

Siddiqui's legal team then headed to Adiala jail with the magistrate's order to secure his release.

After his arrest on Friday, Siddiqui was shifted to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station after being kept at the Ramna police station of Islamabad for some time. He was produced before a magistrate in handcuffs yesterday.

Police had requested the magistrate to grant Siddiqui's remand which was granted.

A police source had told Dawn on Friday that Siddiqui was arrested under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for not informing the relevant police station about giving his house on rent.

Under this law, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad had directed all property owners to inform local police stations about the particulars of their tenants.

According to the First Information Report of the case, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a case was registered against Siddiqui under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint filed by a police officer.

During the hearing yesterday, the counsel for Siddiqui contended that the house he had been suspected of renting out did not belong to Siddiqui, but that it was owned by his son Imran Siddiqui. A 'certificate of plinth verification' of the house located in Sector G-10/3 issued by the Capital Development Authority was also shared by Siddiqui's lawyers, showing that the property in question was owned by Imran Khawar Siddiqui.