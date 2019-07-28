Shahbaz asks govt not to remove AC from Nawaz’s cell

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has asked the Punjab government to refrain from removing the air-conditioner from the prison cell of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as it will be violation of the medical board’s recommendations and adversely affect his already fragile health.

In a letter to the chief secretary on Saturday, the opposition leader in the National Assembly said attempts were being made to put the life of three-time premier in danger. He said the Punjab government had written to the IG Prisons to remove the air-conditioner in the cell of Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also declared during his visit to the US that he would have the air-conditioner and TV removed from the cell of Nawaz Sharif, he said. He said that according to the medical board constituted by the Buzdar administration, the room temperature of the cell of Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail (where he is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills case) should be maintained at a comfortable level to prevent dehydration and possible deterioration of renal functions.

“I am appalled at the callousness depicted by the Home Department for omitting this pivotal point about Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition while writing to the IG Prisons asking him to remove facilities accorded to prisoners under the guise of impartial treatment,” he said and added that the blatant attempt at his life “shrouded in procedural vagueness reeks of political vendetta as the letter cites PM Khan’s wishes as the motive of the said correspondence.”

Shahbaz Sharif said the recommendations of the medical board of the Punjab government should be followed in letter and spirit and no political pressure be allowed to “contravene the rights of Nawaz Sharif.”

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz met Nawaz Sharif in the jail. A good number of PML-N workers gathered outside the jail and chanted slogans in favour of their leadership and against Imran Khan and the PTI government.

Maryam Nawaz condemned the arrest of Irfan Saddiqui, former adviser to the Nawaz Sharif government.

“Shameful images. Sharam kero. And I am telling you, Jaali, Dummy Hakoomat is not behind the arrest. It is someone else & I know the nexus,” she tweeted.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said: “His arrest only shows the meanness of IK government. Mr Irfan Siddiqui is an honourable man such political victimisation of opponents only adds to their stature for holding on to their principled stand.”

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2019