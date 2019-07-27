In pictures: Turkey gets a taste of the world-famous Pakistani mangoes at festival in Ankara

"There could be no better way to celebrate the friendship between the two countries than with the king of fruits."

As part of its public diplomacy activities and to further popularise Pakistani mangoes in Turkey, the Embassy of Pakistan organised “Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival” in Ankara on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the embassy on the occasion: "A large number of guests attended the event and had a first-hand experience of the taste, juiciness and aroma of the famous Pakistani mangoes as well as biryani made from the famous Pakistani basmati rice."

Key political figures, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives attended the event.

The festival included fresh mango and mango cuts as well as a wide range of mango delicacies such as mango milkshake, mango lassi, mango ice cream, mango salad, mango soufflé, mango mousse, mango pudding, and mango cake.

Selected Pakistani music lent further festivity to the occasion. As part of the event, a photographic display of Pakistan's natural beauty was also included.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey M Syrus Sajjad Qazi said that Pakistan is the 5th largest producer and the 6th largest exporter of mangoes.

“We Pakistanis call mango the ‘king of fruits’ and it is among the sweetest fruits on the face of the earth,” the Ambassador said.

“Chaunsa is the most popular variety — and we are serving the White Chaunsa today,” the Ambassador said, as he addressed a sizable audience.

He hoped that such events will soon allow the availability of Pakistani mangoes to lovers of the fruit in Turkey.

Ambassador Qazi also spoke of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey and remarked that "there could be no better way to celebrate the friendship between the two countries than with the king of fruits — the Pakistani mango."

A lucky draw also formed part of the festivities in which five guests won a box of mangoes each.

A display table features a variety of Pakistani mangoes.

Sweet, ripe mango cut up and displayed artistically to enhance its appeal.

A server hands out mango samples for guests to taste.

Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey M Syrus Sajjad Qazi addresses the event.

A large audience gathered to listen to the Ambassador speak.

A group of attendees donning traditional attire pictured enjoying the event.

A display of mango dessert.

A girl pictured enjoying a taste of the mangoes.

Mango flavoured drinks are arranged in a visually appealing display.

Guests sampling mango flavoured drinks.

A young boy picks out a token in the lucky draw.

A display featuring traditional Pakistani handicrafts.

A family poses for a photograph while wearing traditional Sindhi ajrak.

A woman posing with traditional, embroidered Pakistani attire.

All photos provided by the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara, Turkey.