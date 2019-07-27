6 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border: ISPR

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

"Terrorists from across the border fire raided on Pakistan Army border patrolling party [...] 6 Soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations read.

The deceased soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

