6 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border: ISPR
July 27, 2019
Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.
"Terrorists from across the border fire raided on Pakistan Army border patrolling party [...] 6 Soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations read.
The deceased soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.
