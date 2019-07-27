DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border: ISPR

Dawn.comJuly 27, 2019

Email

The martyred soldiers include a havaldar and five sepoys. — AFP/File
The martyred soldiers include a havaldar and five sepoys. — AFP/File

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

"Terrorists from across the border fire raided on Pakistan Army border patrolling party [...] 6 Soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations read.

The deceased soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 27, 2019

No end to stand-off

PERHAPS there could not have been a more apt finale to the first anniversary of the 2018 general election, which...
July 27, 2019

OBL raid questions

EIGHT years after the event, mystery continues to shroud the military raid carried out by American forces in...
July 27, 2019

Beyond skin-deep

MINISTER of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a crackdown on fairness creams that contain more than...
Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...