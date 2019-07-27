DAWN.COM

10 armed forces personnel martyred in two terrorist attacks in N. Waziristan, Balochistan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated July 27, 2019

The martyred soldiers include a havaldar and five sepoys. — AFP/File
Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces, including an officer, were martyred in two separate attacks in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

In the first incident, six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district.

"Terrorists from across the border fire raided on Pakistan Army border patrolling party [...] 6 soldiers embraced shahadat," a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

The deceased soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

Martyred Captain Aaqib. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were martyred when a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops was fired upon by militants during a combing/sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat, the ISPR said in a second press release.

The troops martyred in Balochistan include Capt Aaqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

The martyrdom of six soldiers on the Pak-Afghan border and of four in Balochistan "is the sacrifice Pakistan [is] making for peace in the region", ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

He said while the security of the tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused on solidifying the western border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Balochistan.

"Their efforts shall [InshAllah] fail," Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

The attacks come days after the Pakistani civilian and military leadership discussed the regional security situation and Afghan peace with their American counterparts.

“The US leadership acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and its role [in the] Afghan peace process,” the ISPR chief had tweeted following Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s talks with top US military officials.

After completing his maiden official visit to Washington earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran had taken to Twitter to assure US President Donald Trump that Pakistan "will do everything within its power" to facilitate the process aimed at ending Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war. The world owed it to the people of Afghanistan to bring about peace after four decades of conflict, the premier had added.

Comments (8)

Manish
Jul 27, 2019 04:06pm

RIP

iftikhar
Jul 27, 2019 04:07pm

sad and unfortunate

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 27, 2019 04:08pm

What a great, grave, gigantic, and gruesome tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.

lion
Jul 27, 2019 04:11pm

Afghanistan should have been dealt with tough way during Bush the second presidency.

Kaju
Jul 27, 2019 04:14pm

Trump effect

Prince Ahmed
Jul 27, 2019 04:17pm

RIP...May Allah swt gives you all the highest place in Jannah...Ameen!

Khan
Jul 27, 2019 04:18pm

Heroes of Pakistan sacrificing there today for peoples better tomorrow.

Fastrack
Jul 27, 2019 04:19pm

Final nail in desperate enemy's coffin coming up. Supreme sacrifice by our beloved uniformed brothers would never be forgotten.

