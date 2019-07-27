DAWN.COM

Irfan Siddiqui, former aide to Nawaz Sharif, sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Shakeel QararJuly 27, 2019

Irfan Siddiqui (C) is presented before a magistrate in handcuffs on Saturday. — Photo by author
Irfan Siddiqui (C) is presented before a magistrate in handcuffs on Saturday. — Photo by author

Irfan Siddiqui, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, a day after his arrest in Islamabad.

Siddiqui was arrested during a late Friday night raid on his residence in the federal capital for not informing police while renting out his house under the tenancy law.

He was shifted to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station after being kept at the Ramna police station of Islamabad for some time.

Siddiqui, who served as the special assistant to the prime minister on national affairs during the PML-N government, was presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in handcuffs today.

Police submitted an application to seek his remand. After initially reserving judgement on the request, Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch sent Siddiqui to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The lawyers representing Siddiqui also submitted an application seeking bail for their client. It will be heard in the court of AC Baloch on Monday.

The counsel for Siddiqui contended that the house he had been suspected of renting out did not belong to Siddiqui, but that it was owned by his son Imran Siddiqui.

A police source had told Dawn on Friday that Siddiqui was arrested under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for not informing the relevant police station about giving his house on rent.

Under this law, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad had directed all property owners to inform local police stations about the particulars of their tenants.

HS
Jul 27, 2019 03:59pm

Unbelievable

Recommend 0
Ameen
Jul 27, 2019 04:01pm

Who does Imran Khan think he is fooling? He will divide the country

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Jul 27, 2019 04:04pm

Let the chips fall where they may.

Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 27, 2019 04:05pm

And the witchhunt continues..... fascist regime.....

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Jul 27, 2019 04:05pm

@Ameen, .... The authorities want to see what he knows.

Recommend 0

