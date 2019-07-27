Zulfi Bukhari, Ivanka Trump discuss cooperation for human development in Pakistan

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has met US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry's official Twitter account, Bukhari and Ivanka agreed on increasing cooperation between Pakistan and the US on various fronts.

Ivanka showed interest in working in the sector of women's development and expressed the desire for starting projects in this regard in Pakistan, the ministry said.

Bukhari said that he was grateful for Ivanka's interest in empowering Pakistani women. "We will create opportunities for human development through Pak-US cooperation," he was quoted as saying.

"Pak-US relations are moving in the right direction and together we will work towards empowering our men and women," the prime minister's adviser added.

Various programmes for provision of jobs, vocational training and entrepreneurial opportunities to young Pakistanis, and economic development were discussed during the meeting.

It wasn't immediately clear as to when the meeting between the two advisers took place. Bukhari had accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan during his maiden visit to Washington earlier this week.

The visit was seen as a means to rekindle Pakistan-US relations. Taking to Twitter after the visit, the premier had appreciated Trump for "his understanding of Pakistan's point of view", "his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease" and for showing him around the White House.