US State Dept approves proposed $125m support programme for Pakistan’s F-16s

Anwar IqbalUpdated July 27, 2019

The announcement followed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ice-breaking visit to Washington earlier this week. — AFP/File
The US State Department announced on Friday that the Trump administration is set to approve $125 million for Pakistan to provide technical support to its fleet of F-16 aircraft.

The proposed programme has already been given the go-ahead by the State Department and sent to Congress for approval.

The announcement followed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ice-breaking visit to Washington earlier this week, which included a three-hour visit to the White House as well.

Read: 'An unintended PR win for Islamabad': What analysts, journalists had to say about PM's trip to US

During an unprecedented 47-minute joint press talk with the prime minister on July 21, US President Donald Trump also offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to help them resolve the 70-year old Kashmir dispute.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of $125 million,” said an official announcement released on Friday evening.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 26, three days after the prime minister’s visit.

The government of Pakistan requested a continuation of technical support services, which includes US government and contractor technical and logistics support services. The request also includes other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program. The total estimated program cost is $125 million.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting US technology through the continued presence of US personnel that provide 24/7 end-use monitoring,” the State Department said.

Also read: Imran Khan in Washington: He came, he saw, he conquered

“The proposed sale of this support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the statement added, in an effort to assuage possible Indian irritation.

The principal contractor for this support program is Booz Allen Hamilton Engineering Services LLC, Fairborn, Ohio.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 60 contractor representatives to Pakistan to assist in the oversight of operations as part of the Peace Drive F-16 program.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency informed Congress that “there will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Almost all such requests, however, are approved after a possible debate. In case Congress rejects the request, the administration can still use a waiver to provide the requested services.

All FMS support programs for Pakistan were halted by the Trump administration after accusing Islamabad of not helping Washington in achieving its objectives in Afghanistan. But during the prime minister’s July 20-23 visit to Washington, both sides announced they were now on the same page on Afghanistan.

The prime minister said that he would soon call Taliban leaders to Islamabad to persuade them to hold direct talks with the Taliban. President Trump thanked him for Pakistan’s support that enabled direct talks between US and Taliban delegations in Doha, Qatar.

Since the prime minister’s return, the Taliban have conveyed their willingness to visit Islamabad to meet Mr. Khan while President Trump has dispatched his top general and a senior diplomat to Kabul to brief the Afghan government.

MG
Jul 27, 2019 11:19am

Where do we get $125M?

Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Jul 27, 2019 11:20am

Fruits of IK visit are already reaching . Well done captain.

Recommend 0
salman
Jul 27, 2019 11:22am

Good. This will give nightmares to Indians. Thankyou Trump.

Recommend 0
rehan
Jul 27, 2019 11:27am

Sounds fishy knowing Trump. But seeing is believing, Maybe the General had some special words of praise for the American

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 27, 2019 11:31am

What happened to isolating Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Iqbal carrim
Jul 27, 2019 11:36am

A Foreign Military Sale of US 125 to cash -strapped Pakistan on one hand and the offer of mediation on the other.With businessman Trump,first and foremost is cash inflows and self contradictions are never ending.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 27, 2019 11:37am

Great news for halted military expenditures.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 27, 2019 11:37am

We don't really need it, we need tariff free access for some exports

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jul 27, 2019 11:41am

150 million dollar for one F-16?

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 27, 2019 11:41am

Imran Khan has hit the top priority area for the defence of Pakistan. We have to keep our Air Force fully operational and that's the right move.

Recommend 0
Barbar
Jul 27, 2019 11:43am

@Akram,
This at what cost?Iran is there for US to use pakistan

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jul 27, 2019 11:45am

Good going.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jul 27, 2019 11:50am

@Akram, what happened to "we don't need usa"?

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 27, 2019 11:53am

Congratulations. Pakistan finally have F 16.

Recommend 0
Leo
Jul 27, 2019 11:56am

@Akram, what happened to we don't need US war toys ?

Recommend 0
Mark
Jul 27, 2019 11:59am

Whose help is this Pak or USA??

Recommend 0
Syed D
Jul 27, 2019 12:03pm

Any one who talks bad for IK actually has no love for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 27, 2019 12:03pm

If you take US money, you have to fight their war.

Recommend 0
Semaak
Jul 27, 2019 12:05pm

Anti Pakistan indians must be crying.

Recommend 0
Arif Patel
Jul 27, 2019 12:05pm

@Akram, India has miserably failed in isolating Pakistan. Pakistan's policy of keeping proxies to fight with india and Afghanistan has paid off nicely. Pakistan has been handsomely rewarded for its non state actors. Win Win for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
SOS
Jul 27, 2019 12:08pm

@MG, Let the government worry about it. You'll know it when we get the equipment.

Recommend 0
Babu
Jul 27, 2019 12:24pm

US is THE most cunning country in the world, specially under Trump.

As PM-IK has laid himself down in his speech, he will get some token benefit but will have to prove his support to peace with Taliban. There could be more internal strife with Taliban who are feeling betrayed by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, fact finder
Jul 27, 2019 12:24pm

With 24×7 monitoring for peaceful use. US is all-out to do something in afganisthan if peace proposal fails. It's equipping Pakistan for upcoming battle.

Recommend 0
Krishna
Jul 27, 2019 12:25pm

ik seek alms

Recommend 0
Nand
Jul 27, 2019 12:25pm

Weapons are more important then giving relief to the poor.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 27, 2019 12:27pm

Wait for habitual crying voices from Indians now.

Recommend 0
Superb
Jul 27, 2019 12:33pm

Good luck , now forget Russian help.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Jul 27, 2019 12:56pm

This means jf17 is inferior against f16.

Recommend 0
Anup
Jul 27, 2019 12:59pm

From where will you get 125 million dollars?

Recommend 0
Fair Play
Jul 27, 2019 01:03pm

@MG, You get it from USA.

Recommend 0
Near-Far
Jul 27, 2019 01:03pm

The more Pakistan moves nearer to US the more it moves farer to China-Russia.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jul 27, 2019 01:03pm

@MG, this is US govt paid AID to US manufacturer.

Recommend 0
control
Jul 27, 2019 01:07pm

Does Pakistan have control over Afghan-Taliban or not?

Recommend 0

