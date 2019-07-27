DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

South Asia strategy to see no change, Pompeo tells Ghani

Anwar IqbalUpdated July 27, 2019

Email

WASHINGTON: US Sec­retary of State Michael Pompeo has assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that there will be no change in Trump administration’s South Asia strategy, the State Department said on Thursday.

The statement said that in this telephone call on Wednesday, the Afghan president and the top US diplomat “agreed that now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan”.

Secretary Pompeo “ass­ured President Ghani that there has been no change to President (Donald) Trump’s South Asia strategy, including US commitment to a conditions-based drawdown”.

Secretary Pompeo informed President Ghani that he had dispatched Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and Special Repr­esentative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to Kabul to discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace.

President Ghani welcomed the Secretary’s engagement and the US visitors, and confirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to working side-by-side with the United States to achieve a stable, peaceful, democratic Afghanistan that is not a centre for terrorism, the State Department said.

President Ghani had asked for clarifications following President Trump’s remark earlier this week that he had a plan that could win the war in Afghanistan “in a week”, but he didn’t “want to kill 10 million people”.

Mr Trump made this remark in a joint news conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 27, 2019 10:40am

That is the bitter truth and the sooner Pakistan, its leadership and people learnt it and adjust to live by the same, the better for them.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jul 27, 2019 10:58am

So now they understand that us is changing its face

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 27, 2019

No end to stand-off

PERHAPS there could not have been a more apt finale to the first anniversary of the 2018 general election, which...
July 27, 2019

OBL raid questions

EIGHT years after the event, mystery continues to shroud the military raid carried out by American forces in...
July 27, 2019

Beyond skin-deep

MINISTER of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a crackdown on fairness creams that contain more than...
Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...