Six killed as heavy rains pound KP

MANSEHRA: At least six people were killed in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a 24-hour period spread over Thursday and Friday.

Four people, including two members of a family from Punjab, were buried alive in Kaghan valley of Mansehra district amid heavy rain. Thousands of others remained stranded for over 24 hours amid a severe cold as the road between Jalkhad and Baravai remained blocked on Thursday night.

Landsides triggered by cloudbursts in upper parts of Kaghan valley blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to all traffic at eight points, leaving thousands of tourists and passengers stranded.

In Upper Dir district, a house was washed away in Kumrat, a picturesque tourist spot, and thousands of acres of cultivated land was destroyed due to flash floods late on Thursday night.

Hundreds of tourists bound for Kumrat valley were left stranded after a road from Thal to Kumrat was rendered impassable.

They spent the night in vehicles while others were given shelter by locals in their homes.

According to eyewitnesses, lightning hit a mountainous area between Kumrat and Thal. They said debris spawned by flash floods blocked the Kumrat Road at Malo, Thal and also obstructed the flow of River Kumrat at Malo.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2019