DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Six killed as heavy rains pound KP

Dawn ReportUpdated July 27, 2019

Email

people (left) gather around a collapsed house at Kumrat valley, in Upper Dir, after heavy rain on Friday and (right) rescuers retrieving bodies from a car which was buried by a landslide in Kaghan valley.—Dawn
people (left) gather around a collapsed house at Kumrat valley, in Upper Dir, after heavy rain on Friday and (right) rescuers retrieving bodies from a car which was buried by a landslide in Kaghan valley.—Dawn

MANSEHRA: At least six people were killed in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a 24-hour period spread over Thursday and Friday.

Four people, including two members of a family from Punjab, were buried alive in Kaghan valley of Mansehra district amid heavy rain. Thousands of others remained stranded for over 24 hours amid a severe cold as the road between Jalkhad and Baravai remained blocked on Thursday night.

Landsides triggered by cloudbursts in upper parts of Kaghan valley blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to all traffic at eight points, leaving thousands of tourists and passengers stranded.

In Upper Dir district, a house was washed away in Kumrat, a picturesque tourist spot, and thousands of acres of cultivated land was destroyed due to flash floods late on Thursday night.

Hundreds of tourists bound for Kumrat valley were left stranded after a road from Thal to Kumrat was rendered impassable.

They spent the night in vehicles while others were given shelter by locals in their homes.

According to eyewitnesses, lightning hit a mountainous area between Kumrat and Thal. They said debris spawned by flash floods blocked the Kumrat Road at Malo, Thal and also obstructed the flow of River Kumrat at Malo.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 27, 2019

No end to stand-off

PERHAPS there could not have been a more apt finale to the first anniversary of the 2018 general election, which...
July 27, 2019

OBL raid questions

EIGHT years after the event, mystery continues to shroud the military raid carried out by American forces in...
July 27, 2019

Beyond skin-deep

MINISTER of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a crackdown on fairness creams that contain more than...
Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...