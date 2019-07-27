DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man arrested for chaining minor son at tea shop

Bureau ReportUpdated July 27, 2019

Email

The minor boy was later handed over to his family members, including his elder brother and an uncle. — Twitter
The minor boy was later handed over to his family members, including his elder brother and an uncle. — Twitter

PESHAWAR: The local police have recovered a minor boy and arrested his father after pictures went viral on social media showing the boy was chained at a teashop in Nasirpur area here.

The officials of Chamkani police station arrested the man, Sardar Khan, and produced him before court of judicial magistrate Hameedullah Khan, who sent him to prison.

The minor boy was later handed over to his family members, including his elder brother and an uncle, who undertook that the boy would not be treated badly again.

The pictures of the minor boy went viral on Thursday showing one of his legs in chains while he was doing some chores at a small teashop.

Initially, it was presumed that someone had kept him in chains and forcing him to labour, but later it emerged that the shop was run by his father and he had chained his leg.

An official at Chamkani police station told Dawn that as there was no clear provision of law available, for the time being they had registered a report in daily diary and booked the father, Sardar Khan, under section 107 of CrCP, dealing with a person likely to commit a breach of public tranquility.

Under the said provision the court could set him free after he submits surety bonds.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 27, 2019

No end to stand-off

PERHAPS there could not have been a more apt finale to the first anniversary of the 2018 general election, which...
July 27, 2019

OBL raid questions

EIGHT years after the event, mystery continues to shroud the military raid carried out by American forces in...
July 27, 2019

Beyond skin-deep

MINISTER of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a crackdown on fairness creams that contain more than...
Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...