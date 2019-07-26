DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

PM Imran, Turkish President Erdogan discuss regional developments in telephone call

Sanaullah KhanJuly 26, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — PM Office/File
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, President Erdogan "extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan".

Both leaders reviewed the progress achieved in several areas of bilateral importance, particularly since PM Imran's visit to Turkey in January this year.

"They noted with satisfaction the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries," read the statement.

The two leaders also observed that "bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened" during the next session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad later this year.

In this regard, PM Imran stated on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan that they look forward to welcoming President Erdogan to Pakistan.

The prime minister also apprised the Turkish president of Pakistan's "steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan".

The situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also highlighted by PM Imran during the conversation.

"The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral process and exchanged views on the next steps," the statement concluded.

