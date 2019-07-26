DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

$2.3 billion external public debt in FY2018-19 lowest in 3 years: govt

Tahir SheraniJuly 26, 2019

Email

The Economic Affairs Division says the govt is expecting very strong inflows from its development partners this year. — AFP/File
The Economic Affairs Division says the govt is expecting very strong inflows from its development partners this year. — AFP/File

The Economic Affairs Division on Friday said that the net addition to the external public debt during FY2018-19 was only $2.29 billion which is the lowest in the last three years.

The division said in a press release, "The total external inflows during FY 2018-19 were $10.186 billion, including grants of $330 million, while external loans obtained by the government during the year were $9.85 billion with the government making payment of $8.94 billion on account of retirement of external debt and debt servicing."

So the net addition to the external public debt clocked in at $2.29bn, it added.

Know more: Pakistan to get $1.65bn net receipts out of $6bn IMF package

Showing a comparison, the economic affairs division further said that net additions to the external public debt during the last three fiscal years [FY 2015-16 to FY 2017-18] were $6.82bn, $4.77bn and $8.64bn respectively.

It added that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) disbursed $541.17 million and $652.75mn respectively during FY 2018-19 as compared to $945.69mn and $817.54mn during FY 2017-18.

"A slowdown in disbursement from development partners during the outgoing fiscal year was mainly due to a period of political transition in the country," the press release read, adding that during the interim government, there was a complete ban by the Election Commission of Pakistan on new development projects and relevant competent forums [ECNEC and CDWP] were not in place for quite some time.

"After the formation of the elected government, provincial governments’ Annual Development Plans were approved at a very delayed stage. Consequently, approval of new lending operations and project-related disbursement were slow during the initial months and started to pick-up during the second half of the year."

The division highlighted that budgetary support was also not available due to the weak macroeconomic position inherited by the incumbent government.

"With the restoration of confidence of international financial institutions and good prospects of budgetary support, the government is expecting very strong inflows from its development partners this year."

According to the statement, the government resorted to commercial borrowing only as a contingency measure to strengthen foreign exchange reserves and to maintain stability in the market.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 26, 2019 08:06pm

What about the unbearable inflation the common man has to suffer? This jugglery of financial figures is futile

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2019 08:08pm

Its useless to project such figures when the ground reality for the commoners is tortuous to put it ,mildly

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 26, 2019 08:10pm

Lack of FX and resulting heavy fall in the automobile industry/import alone is responsible for even more than this 2.3 billion dollars fall in the foreign exchange spending.

Recommend 0
Q-nikala
Jul 26, 2019 08:14pm

good job. Keep it up and do not let PMLN and PPP's failed protest distract you. PMIK, you are our hero.

Recommend 0
Vin
Jul 26, 2019 08:14pm

This is because the $3 billion from Saudi + $2 billion from UAE+ $2.5 billion from China are not being shown as foreign debt but as deposits with State Bank. However these also have to be returned with interest of 3% hence are actually debt.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jul 26, 2019 08:21pm

@Fastrack, did you complain when the last government was taking loans left right centre for per projects and at same time giving tax breaks. That’s what’s at fault.

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 26, 2019 08:59pm

@Fastrack, - This is because the previous govts were borrowing like crazy and with no vision of paying back. Most of us was not complaining then and were silent observers. You can't live on borrowed money perpetually.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...