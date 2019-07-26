DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Erdogan says Turkey to turn elsewhere if US will not sell F-35s

Reuters | AFPJuly 26, 2019

Email

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 26. — Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 26. — Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey would turn elsewhere for fighter jets if the United States will not sell it the F-35 jets, adding that a US decision to cut Ankara from the programme would not deter it from meeting its needs.

The United States said last week it was removing NATO ally Turkey from the F-35 programme, as long threatened, after Ankara purchased and received delivery of Russian S-400 missile defences that Washington sees as a threat.

Erdogan also said on Friday that Turkey planned to start using the Russian S-400 missile defence system — a bone of contention with the United States — in April 2020.

“In the coming spring, God willing in April 2020, we will be able to start using this system,” he told a gathering of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.

The US says Russia will be able to glean sensitive technical knowledge about the new fighter if it is operated alongside the S-400.

Washington has also threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey, though Ankara has dismissed the warnings. It has instead put its trust in sympathetic comments from US President Donald Trump, who has said that Turkey was treated “unfairly”. However, Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Turkey.

Read next: Turkey lambasts US move to end special trade status

Erdogan, speaking publicly about the strained US ties for the first time in 11 days, said he hoped US officials would be “reasonable” on the question of sanctions, adding that Turkey may also reconsider its purchase of advanced Boeing aircraft from the United States.

He said he had raised the issue with US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the G20 summit in Japan last month.

“Are you not giving us the F-35s? Okay, then excuse us but we will once again have to take measures on that matter as well and we will turn elsewhere,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party.

“Even if we're not getting F-35s, we are buying 100 advanced Boeing aircrafts, the agreement is signed... At the moment, one of the Boeing planes has arrived and we are making the payments, we are good customers,” he had said. “But, if things continue like this, we will have to reconsider this.”

Russia's Rostec state conglomerate said Russia would be ready to supply its SU-35 jets to Turkey if Ankara requested them. But, Turkish officials said on Thursday there were no talks with Moscow on alternatives to the F-35 jets for now.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues. Turkey has also been infuriated with US support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, a main US ally in the region that Ankara sees as a terrorist organisation.

Take a look: Turkey to lead fight against IS after US pullout: Erdogan

Ankara has warned that it would launch a military operation in northern Syria to wipe out the YPG if it could not agree with Washington on the planned safe zone in the region, saying it had run “out of patience.”

However, Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey is determined to destroy the “terror corridor” east of the Euphrates river in Syria no matter how talks on the safe zone conclude, as Ankara ramped up its threats of an offensive.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Unclefunky
Jul 26, 2019 07:24pm

Without F35 Turkey is going to fried very soon.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 26, 2019 07:39pm

Buy JF 17 Thunder!

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2019 07:50pm

@Nasir, Better still buy Teja, but wait for delivery in 2090.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 26, 2019 07:55pm

Looks like a fantasy these days, the talks about F-16s, F35s, the Rafales, Countries obsessed to procure these, must improved their relations with neighbors and forget these expensive toys.

Recommend 0
khabboo
Jul 26, 2019 07:58pm

@Unclefunky, - Why ?

Recommend 0
Jacky
Jul 26, 2019 07:59pm

Buy JF17

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 08:01pm

@Unclefunky, nothing but BS from the Trump fanatics, so NATO will be fried, good. The Russians and Chinese both have advanced stealth aircraft. Guess Turkey will go with the Russian planes, and cancel the Boeing contract. Should be fun for the stock price of Boeing. Airbus would benefit.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 08:02pm

@Nasir, the j20 is closer to the F35, the JF17 is like an F16.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 08:03pm

@Unclefunky, by whom?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 26, 2019 08:11pm

Any modern jet will do...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 26, 2019 08:14pm

In fact, global business principle taught in all business schools, colleges and universities including U.S. institutions is that a customer with hard cash is like a king or a queen and can buy whatever, whenever and from whomsoever, he or she wants?

Recommend 0
TZK
Jul 26, 2019 08:15pm

I can see why USA are concerned about this. Turkey could buy Rafale from France as India did and develop their own 5th gen jet in collaboration with Europeans.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 26, 2019 08:25pm

Love you President Tayyip Erdogan. You are a great leader.

Recommend 0
Gaur
Jul 26, 2019 08:27pm

@Zak, wait till 2090 is better than Chinese junk which doesn't last even a year.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...