DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Driver injured as Nato container comes under gun attack in Khyber

Ali AkbarUpdated July 26, 2019

Email

Trucks carry supplies for Nato forces. – AP/File
Trucks carry supplies for Nato forces. – AP/File

A driver sustained bullet injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a container truck carrying supplies to Nato troops in Afghanistan in Khyber tribal district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at the main Pakistan-Afghanistan border road near Takhta Baig check-post, Khyber District Police Officer Hussain Khan told DawnNewsTV.

He said that the attackers targeted the vehicle from the front and fled before police reached the site.

The injured driver, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, was shifted to a nearby health facility where doctors said he was out of danger.

“Police have started an investigation and a search operation has been launched in Takhta Baig area to arrest the attackers,” the DPO said.

Khan said it was premature to comment about the motive behind the attack, saying that police were trying to assess whether the target was Nato supplies or the incident was a result of a personal rivalry.

“This is the main route connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan and Nato and transit trade containers use this road,” he observed, adding that police will arrest the attackers soon.

Pakistan is a major transit supply route for the Nato mission in landlocked Afghanistan.

Trucks travelling through Pakistan to supply US-led forces have frequently been attacked during Nato’s nearly 18-year intervention in Afghanistan, and before the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Jul 26, 2019 07:16pm

This is where the persistent demand of 'do more' comes.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2019 07:47pm

We all know which rogue country in the region is behind this. No second guess.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...