Block social media websites or increase our technical capacity, PTA chairman asks Senate panel
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa on Friday told a Senate panel that the government should either increase the body's "technical capabilities" or block social media websites in the country in order to stop the circulation of "blasphemous content".
While briefing the Senate Special Committee to examine purported grievances, Bajwa said: "[Dealing with] blasphemous content on social media is a huge problem. Most of the websites are being operated from other countries."
Barrister Saif Khan, who was chairing the meeting, asked if the body can "block the revenue" that social media websites — where blasphemous content is posted — earn from Pakistan. He further said that social media platforms, that operate from other countries, should appoint their representatives in Pakistan.
"The government should either formulate a policy and block social media websites in the country like China and the United Arab Emirates — [which would mean] developing social media platforms locally like China — or it should increase the technical capabilities of the PTA," he said.
He said that PTA has blocked more than 39,000 URLs since 2010. The authority also issues awareness ads in order to inform people that sharing blasphemous content is a crime, he added.
He told the panel that the PTA had received 8,500 complaints regarding blasphemous content on the internet but the body had blocked 40,000 websites.
It also blocked about 850,000 websites that had pornographic content, Bajwa said. He admitted that websites were being hosted on the dark web in Pakistan, adding that it was "not easy to monitor it".
The official further said that websites blocked by PTA can be easily accessed through a proxy. He said that the government had instructed the PTA to prepare new rules regarding the usage of social media and the authority will submit them soon.
Barrister Saif said that the rules should apply to content that is blasphemous for any religion. He asked PTA to prepare new rules and assured Bajwa that they will be approved.
Comments (11)
I would block both FB and Twitter, and perhaps even YouTube in Pakistan.
These sites are not exactly productive for the nation, but a huge waste of time and abused to harrass and intimidate or blackmail people - especially with fake accounts.
No content is wrong if you learn to ignore. Most prosperous countries (with no oil) are those which have least restrictions.
@Mahmood, Block one source and another will pop up, we have seen this before when YouTube was blocked, what happened then? we missed out on free tutorials and even the boat when it came to quality content creation, but I would agree to this notion if something as an alternative is provided first like wechat in china, otherwise its a move which would hurt us with no benefits at all.
@Mahmood, Youtube is a huge source of information. It includes free educational content, how to videos, self teaching material, informational videos, documentaries, interviews. Twitter has a massive number of subject experts teaching and discussing things. Banning this ends up hurting the people as they don't get access to all this information.
@Mahmood: It is a double edged sword. Youtube is a wonderful media for education. Most things in life serve a good or a bad purpose. It depends upon how you use/handle it. If you want it banned, then prepare to ban most things in life. Education is the key to such issues. Banning it is not the answer. It will go underground and people will use it even more.
How about closing your ears and eyes. This issue seems to be the biggest problem facing our country than feeding the poor and other social evils (e.g. Slavery) that we cannot fix.
@Zaid, why do you need information. You have Kuran , hadees and sharia. Enough of global information to remain in stone age.
You can’t be serious with this nonsense again, I use YouTube and Twitter to get my work done! Please don’t do this again!!
@Mahmood, have you ever tried looking for some great productive content on YouTube? I am sure you never did give it a try, do you know you can learn the complete architecture and instruction set of Apollo Guidance Computer from videos on YouTube, even the original machine code to operate that instruction set. Have you ever tried to visit the MIT channel etc? Have you ever tried digging in for any engineering content, obviously NOT!, and hence such a statement.
@Mahmood, typical 7th century thinking...
Ban on anything is counterproductive. Awareness is the only way forward