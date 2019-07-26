Bowler Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket
Mohammad Amir on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing white ball cricket for Pakistan.
In a statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Amir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket."
The cricketer also shared a video on YouTube in which he explained his decision to the fans and cited the five-year gap in playing cricket due to the ban for spot-fixing as the main reason.
“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup," said the fast bowler — who earned praise for his performance in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019 — in the statement.
Read: Pakistan's World Cup campaign — who was the weakest link?
The 27-year-old cricketer shared that he was considering retirement from the format "for some time", adding that it "has not been an easy decision to make".
"But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.
“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination."
Amir also thanked the PCB for providing him "the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest".
"I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career,” said the bowler.
Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. He featured in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. His best bowling returns — six for 44 — were against the West Indies in Kingston in April 2017.
In a statement issued by the board, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “Amir has been one of the most exciting and talented left-arm fast bowlers in Test cricket in recent times. He overcame adversity as a young cricketer and came back stronger not only as a cricketer but also as a better human being.
"His skill, on the field, and his personality will be missed in the dressing room in the longer format. However, we respect his decision and look forward to him continuing to play an integral role in white ball cricket for Pakistan.”
Comments (45)
Big decision! Best of Luck!
He had a lot talent. But PCB could not handle him.
Exceptional fast bowler.Will bemissed
Hope he doesn't turn out to be Junior Afridi to take back his resignation tomorrow. But a terrific young chap, not probably looked after well. He is too young to use the term 'Retire'.
Guess the difficult past demotivated him a bit!
He should also retire from ODI's . Just focus on T20
Good riddance as he was a liability on test format.
PCB should prefer to play only those players in the shorter formate who make themselves available for all 3 formats. His decision is based on greed of freeing himself from tests to play more T20 leagues around the world and this decision should not be rewarded.
There could be a financial angle to the decision. However, he is very talented; just made some poor choices early in his career and was unfortunately surrounded by some unethical seniors.
It's a dangerous decision for Pakistan. He should rethink. He is young multi talented bowler so he should serve the country few years more. PCB must find out the reasons behind this.
Good decision. Now TV ads will welcome him.
Exceptionally good bowler. Too young to be retired from any form of cricket. Best of luck to him.
What nonsense, retirement from test cricket at age of 27 year for swing bowler..!!!
This not the game of squash where a 27 year old has to retire.
Worst decision to retire from pure cricket. I guess with so many t20 leagues around the world, more will prefer to retire from test cricket and eventually it will breathe its last breath soon.
A very wise decision. Test cricket is a dead format, played in empty stadiums.
He will change his mind tomorrow :D
I think, PCB should not allow any player to get retirement from only one specific game format.
Why man ? I dont really understand. While there is a lot of appeal in 20-20 and 50 over cricket, test cricket is the real deal especially for a fast bowler. You have been wrongly advised.
Case of getting caught of false age. He was never 17 when he debuted. He was good 22 when he made his debut, now he is 33 not 27, thats the reason his pace is downhill.
A responsible and mature decision. It reinforces the proposal that except for tare exceptional few players, team in each format must be composed of players with skill set and mid set compatible with the game format.
Good decision, nobody is watching test cricket. Batting is easy which means batsman makes bowlers bowls 100+ overs while they stand on crease and block the ball.
Taking easier route. Bowl 2 to 3 spells of 4 to 5 overs each in ODI and 2 overs each in T 20. Done. No hard work as needed in test cricket. I am afraid players like him who cherry pick are eventually dropped from all formats. I think he is moving to England with his family and his priorities have changed
Test cricket is real cricket. Ture Cricketer never gives up test cricket to enhance his cricketing career. A sign of a dying cricket star.
Premature retirement. He had lots going for him. And why only white ball. Amir should play test cricket in fact. He is in his prime
One of best FAST BOWLER Pakistan produced for a long long time,And it must the Management that forces him to retire at his peak.Pakistan need to sort the management sorting out and concentrating on new young bloods to be ready for the forth coming crickets.What ever you do Amir we all wish you best of luck.
A talented cricketer's career spoiled by own & others mistakes.
Age 27 and wants to only white ball cricket .I thought Players do that only when they are physically not that fit.
A stupid decision. PCB should ban him from one day cricket
He made his debut in 2009 but played only 36 tests. I'm not a regular follower of the game, but this seems like he was not a natural selection for the team.
Greed of playing T20 leagues around the globe looks motivational factor behind his early retirement decision.
Just because there is T20 championship around the corner that is not a reason to retire but then again not many have greatness in their destiny.
@Sanju, He had ? He has a lot of talent.
@Right, in the UAE, like most of the world's fast bowlers. But, a serious talent by his contribution, and dart enough to announce his retirement from Tests, smart guy!
Good decision . Right time to start other career in UK like coaching or some other usefull sports related activities.
Best of luck
Good decision and very focused, best of luck
Good decision
It is time for Shaheen to shine in test cricket.
@Sanju, - He couldn't handle himself. PCB not at fault at all. He was ok until the ban. After that he struggled. Still a big game player. Well done to him for realising he is struggling in the long format and sticking to limited overs.
Wishing to get more time for different t20 leagues and earn more, not a suitable guy for national duty
Best of luck Amir. I am a fan of test cricket and you will be definitely missed. From an Indian fan.
20/20 is where the money is at.
classy decision, hope to see him in shorter format.
@Newborn, which shows he hasn’t learned anything . Still running after that .