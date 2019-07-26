DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shehbaz Sharif sends legal notice to British publication, journalist over 'politically motivated' story

Javed HussainJuly 26, 2019

Email

“I am utterly appalled by these allegations," Shehbaz Sharif has been quoted as saying in the legal notice. — AFP/File
“I am utterly appalled by these allegations," Shehbaz Sharif has been quoted as saying in the legal notice. — AFP/File

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to British publication The Mail on Sunday and online news site Mail Online, and its journalist David Rose, about an article published on July 14, it emerged on Friday.

According to a press release, dated July 25 and issued by London-based legal firm Carter-Ruck Solicitors, a formal legal complaint was issued against the news outlets and investigative journalist Rose for the "gravely defamatory" story.

The story published earlier this month claimed that Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab, had embezzled funds provided by UK's Department for International Development (DFID) for the rehabilitation of the 2005 earthquake. It quoted Assets Recovery Unit Chief Shahzad Akbar and a few other individuals — none of whom were in an official position. The story was quickly refuted by the PML-N and the party had insisted that it was published "on the behest of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan". It was also rejected by DFID, that said the body's "robust systems protected UK taxpayers from fraud".

"The article is gravely defamatory of Mr Sharif, including false allegations that he misappropriated UK taxpayers’ money in the form of DFID aid intended for the victims of the devastating 2005 earthquake in Pakistan," the press release read.

“I am utterly appalled by these allegations," the press release quoted Sharif as saying.

The statement further said that if there had been any evidence of the allegations levelled against Sharif, he would have been "arrested and charged".

It added: "At no stage were the allegations properly put to me in advance of publication. Had they been, I would have pointed out — among other matters — that at the time of the earthquake in 2005, I was not even in Pakistan but living in exile in the UK."

Sharif, in his statement, repeated his claim that the story was part of a "politically motivated campaign" initiated by the premier and his aide Akbar against the former Punjab chief minister.

Alleged involvement of Shehbaz's family

The article, 'Did the family of UK aid’s poster boy steal taxpayers’ cash meant for earthquake victims?', quoted Shahbaz’s son Suleman as denying the allegations against him and his family, saying they were the product of a ‘political witch-hunt’ ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan. "No allegation has been proven. There is no evidence of kickbacks," he is quoted as saying in the report.

According to the writer, The Mail was given "exclusive access" to some of the results of a high-level probe ordered by Prime Minister Imran.

"We were also able to interview key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood. He claims he laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham – without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly," said the report.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
WayToGo
Jul 26, 2019 01:39pm

Welldone!!!!

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jul 26, 2019 01:43pm

Right move. Now PMIK should appear before UK court for his lies

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jul 26, 2019 01:43pm

Pti kept on lying through shahzad akbar .all theybdid in the last year was talk and no action.we have got to worse.its better we bring back pmln so the poor can atleast live.

Recommend 0
leena
Jul 26, 2019 01:45pm

Matters will be settled out of the court, paper will take money from Shehbaz.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 26, 2019 01:45pm

Is it a legal notice or a standard letter of complaint sent to 'Daily Mail' through a legal firm? Will Shabaz Sharif provide evidence and counter proofs of where all the aid money was distributed and spent? I don't think, SS will defend and present any evidence in the court, in my view, its just a preliminary complaint that any person in the UK can do against any newspapers and authorties through a letter. Let's see how this story develops in the future!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 01:51pm

He didn't allege any false facts? Isnt that what the core issue is? He agrees with the facts.

Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 26, 2019 01:51pm

He will probably try to bribe key witnesses. They should be warned, giving false testimony is very serious in the West, not like testimony given by ShARIFS.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 01:52pm

@Pro Democracy, anti democracy comments based on conjecture, no facts.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 26, 2019 01:56pm

What a farce. That's all?I think the N people have already started distributing the sweets.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz kh
Jul 26, 2019 01:58pm

@leena, A branch of great gang of liars headed by Imran.

Recommend 0
G
Jul 26, 2019 02:00pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, read the article again to get your answers

Recommend 0
Haqnawaz
Jul 26, 2019 02:05pm

@Imtiaz kh, wat about those supporting corrupt ns

Recommend 0
Arif
Jul 26, 2019 02:08pm

Well done. Hopefully justice will be served

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jul 26, 2019 02:08pm

@abdullah, No thanks

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jul 26, 2019 02:08pm

@abdullah, slow claps on your logics

Recommend 0
FACT
Jul 26, 2019 02:09pm

Evidence will be provided and you will regret starting this with the british tabloid. Your reputation is already in tatters considering alll the cases against you and your brother in PK and now you want challenge a major publication in the Uk. Good luck.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...