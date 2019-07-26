DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SHC grants Mustafa Kamal protective bail in NAB case

Shafi BalochJuly 26, 2019

Email

On June 22, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mustafa Kamal and others regarding the alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multistorey building. — Reuters/File
On June 22, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mustafa Kamal and others regarding the alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multistorey building. — Reuters/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday approved Pak Saarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal's request for protective bail.

On June 22, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Kamal and others regarding the alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multistorey building.

Following this, an accountability court on July 11 reissued notices to Kamal and two others for the third time.

An accountability court judge had taken notice of the former mayor’s absence despite being issued a notice and directed him to appear before the court on July 27.

A two-member bench of the SHC comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi today approved Kamal's request for protective bail and ordered him to submit Rs1 million as surety.

The PSP leader's lawyer, Hassan Sabir, argued that other suspects in the case had been asked to submit surety of Rs500,000. In response, the court asked him to show the bail orders for the other suspects, which the lawyer said he would present shortly.

The court asked Kamal's counsel why they were seeking bail if only notices had been issued by NAB.

"NAB has named him as a suspect [...] he can be arrested at any time," Sabir responded.

While speaking to media, Kamal said that he did not have any benami accounts and had not stolen "even three rupees".

"I am being issued a notice for a case which has no basis.

"I need to seek bail and this is very shocking for me," he said, adding: "I have worked with honesty [yet] today I have to go through this situation."

Kamal claimed that nothing had been proven and he would be acquitted in the case.

"But when I am acquitted no one will pick up that story," he said, adding that if the allegations against him were proven he should be "hung in a public square".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asad
Jul 26, 2019 01:38pm

He seems to be selected as well

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 26, 2019 02:09pm

I think I have seen him somewhere don't remember who he is...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...