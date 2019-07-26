DAWN.COM

PML-N's Shehbaz, PPP's Kaira among 58 named in FIRs for disrupting public order

Rana BilalJuly 26, 2019

Cases are based on ten different acts, including the violation of the sound system act and Section 144, during the Lahore rally on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab police on Friday named PML-N and PPP leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Qamar Zaman Kaira, in first investigation reports regarding Thursday's rally — one of the many held to observe ‘black day’ on the first anniversary of the 2018 general elections — at Lahore's Mall Road.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against 58 named PPP and PML-N members, and 2,000 unidentified miscreants.

The cases registered against the opposition are based on ten different acts pertaining to disruption of public order, including the violation of the sound system act, Section 144, causing harm to public property, and using panaflex banners in public spaces.

The cases have been registered with the police as the complainant; one FIR has been registered in Civil Lines while the other has been registered in Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government had denied the opposition permission to hold a rally on The Mall on July 25, despite the PML-N writing to the deputy commissioner to seek permission.

The party still went ahead with the public meeting at Mall Road, presided over by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

A large contingent of police and anti-riot force personnel were stationed around Mall Road, where heavy rainfall affected preparations.

bhaRAT©
Jul 26, 2019 12:29pm

Disrupting peace to save corruption is not acceptable. Present money trails to get relief or return all you plundered!

