Taliban asked Malik Riaz for $10m ransom: Nacta

RAWALPINDI: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has asked governments of Punjab and Sindh to make effective measures regarding threats hurled at property tycoon Malik Riaz by a wing of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) demanding $10 million extortion money.

According to sources, Nacta informed the authorities concerned about an email of the in-charge of the TTP’s finance wing sent to Malik Riaz containing the demand for the extortion money.

The email contains the bank account number in which the money has to be deposited, the sources said, adding the email suggested in case of nonpayment Malik Riaz and his family would face `dire consequences’.

They said the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, provincial police chiefs of Sindh and Punjab and Islamabad commissioner had been asked to take effective measures to thwart the threat.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2019