Taliban asked Malik Riaz for $10m ransom: Nacta

Mohammad AsgharUpdated July 26, 2019

According to sources, Nacta informed the authorities concerned about an email of the in-charge of the TTP’s finance wing sent to Malik Riaz containing the demand for the extortion money. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has asked governments of Punjab and Sindh to make effective measures regarding threats hurled at property tycoon Malik Riaz by a wing of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) demanding $10 million extortion money.

According to sources, Nacta informed the authorities concerned about an email of the in-charge of the TTP’s finance wing sent to Malik Riaz containing the demand for the extortion money.

The email contains the bank account number in which the money has to be deposited, the sources said, adding the email suggested in case of nonpayment Malik Riaz and his family would face `dire consequences’.

They said the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, provincial police chiefs of Sindh and Punjab and Islamabad commissioner had been asked to take effective measures to thwart the threat.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2019

Sameer
Jul 26, 2019 08:14am

And this is how bad times hit when they hit!

Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Ahmad
Jul 26, 2019 08:17am

Its easily traceable

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jul 26, 2019 08:18am

An opportunity to trace the source and nail the culprit.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 26, 2019 08:35am

He needs to be jailed for his crimes, bribery and corruption. He gifted Zardari a huge house in Lahore, a clear bribe, for allowing him to steal land in Sindh.

Recommend 0
urooj saifi
Jul 26, 2019 08:46am

Bank account details are included in the letter - this is so bizarre.

Recommend 0
Sadia Khalil
Jul 26, 2019 09:07am

Interesting! Is this really TTP threatening or someone else?

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 26, 2019 09:11am

Don't make excuses. Hope you remember that first Installment due against Karachi land is due in August.

Recommend 0

