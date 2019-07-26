DAWN.COM

Chotu gang leaders get 298-year jail term

Dawn ReportUpdated July 26, 2019

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday awarded 298-year imprisonment to three gangsters, including Chotu gang leader Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu, for killing two policemen in 2011. — Online/File
DERA GHAZI KHAN: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday awarded 298-year imprisonment to three gangsters, including Chotu gang leader Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu, for killing two policemen in 2011.

The other gangsters who have been convicted by the court were identified as Sher Khan and Ghulam Rasool Kahu.

The ATC also imposed Rs200,000 fine on each of the convicts and ordered them to submit the fine, according to media reports.

Earlier in March, at least 20 gangsters, including those affiliated with infamous Chotu gang, were awarded death sentence by the ATC Multan on charges of killing six policemen in Rajanpur.

Police had sought help of the army and Rangers in the fight against Chotu Gang in Rajanpur district. Chotu gang had surrendered to the army.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2019

Amir
Jul 26, 2019 01:56pm

By the time they will come out, it will be whole new world

