DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan to play 13 Tests in World Test Championship

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated July 26, 2019

Email

“The ICC is introducing the World Test Championship to give context to bilateral Test series." — AFP/File
“The ICC is introducing the World Test Championship to give context to bilateral Test series." — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan will play a total of 13 Tests against six countries barring arch-rivals and world No.1 India and eighth-ranked West Indies in the newly-installed ICC World Test Championship till January 2021.

“The ICC is introducing the World Test Championship to give context to bilateral Test series. The nine top-ranked sides will compete in the tournament, with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in the two-year cycle. The top two teams will play the final in June 2021,” a PCB press release said on Thursday.

The ICC, in an attempt to keep Test cricket alive, has introduced the World Championship. The game’s governing body, however, is presently not keen in reducing the growing influx of T20 cricket with almost all major countries organising their own leagues.

Pakistan’s run in the long-awaited championship will kick off this October when they host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The two cricket boards are in negotiation to play series in Pakistan rather than UAE.

After the Sri Lanka series, Pakistan will travel to Australia for further two Tests in November before hosting Bangladesh in the UAE next January. They would then visit England for three Tests in July-August in 2020.

Pakistan will go to New Zealand in December 2020 for two Tests before completing the cycle with a two-Test rubber at home in January 2021.

Schedule of Pakistan’s Test series:

October 2019: vs Sri Lanka, two home Tests.

November 2019: vs Australia, two away Tests.

January 2020: vs Bangladesh, two home Tests.

July/August 2020: vs England, three away Tests.

December 2020: vs New Zealand, two away Tests.

January 2021: vs South Africa, two home Tests.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Guzni
Jul 26, 2019 10:05am

In Sports why India Vs India test is whisked away? Sad in deed. Most entertaining test matches (to be) will not be played due to politics?

Recommend 0
amir
Jul 26, 2019 12:45pm

ICC should take politics out and have all nations play against each other. Sadly ICC is now controlled by India.

Recommend 0
Leo
Jul 26, 2019 01:24pm

@amir, politics and sports can't be separated, how difficult it is to understand ?

Recommend 0
Anuj
Jul 26, 2019 01:26pm

As if PCB doesn't play politics, eh ?

Recommend 0
Gaur
Jul 26, 2019 01:26pm

@Guzni, who selects the chairman of PCB ?

Recommend 0
Shastra
Jul 26, 2019 01:31pm

@Guzni, Bilaterals depend on diplomacy and good relations between boards, PCB often tries to act smart but BCCI knows to put PCB in it's place.

Recommend 0
Samrat
Jul 26, 2019 01:33pm

Seems like self respect and integrity is not everyone's cup of tea.

Recommend 0
Samrat
Jul 26, 2019 01:35pm

@Guzni, seems like PSL is not doing very well.

Recommend 0
Tj Khan
Jul 26, 2019 02:05pm

What if India and Pakistan end up as the top two teams :D They won't play the final then , right?

Recommend 0
Retired
Jul 26, 2019 02:20pm

Who cares!!! ICC is beating a dead horse. Like it or not T20 is the future!

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jul 26, 2019 02:58pm

@Tj Khan, -- Then Pakistan will lose badly, again!

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jul 26, 2019 03:03pm

This schedule includes every nation playing all except any two.

Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jul 26, 2019 03:24pm

Good step by icc for test champion ship

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

For the wall-to-wall coverage of its 2014 dharna, the PTI has much to thank the far freer press of the time.
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...