DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ACE seeks permission to grill Nawaz in Auqaf land case

Asif ChaudhryUpdated July 26, 2019

Email

On Thursday, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), through a letter addressed to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail, sought access to grill former premier Nawaz Sharif on July 30. — AFP/File
On Thursday, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), through a letter addressed to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail, sought access to grill former premier Nawaz Sharif on July 30. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday sought access to former premier Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail to grill him in a case pertaining to alleged illegal allotment of land belonging to Baba Farid shrine in Pakpattan.

The case was registered by the ACE against officials of the Auqaf and Revenue departments.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report earlier this year had recommended initiation of criminal proceedings against several individuals, including the then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif, for withdrawing a Dec 17, 1969, notification and allotting 14,394 kanal land of Auqaf around Pakpattan to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1986, allegedly in violation of a Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Headed by Hussain Asghar, the JIT report was filed on Jan 15 in the Supreme Court seeking permission to investigate Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N leader as chief minister of Punjab is said to have allotted the land in violation of a court order

On Thursday, the ACE through a letter addressed to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail sought access to grill the former chief minister on July 30.

The ACE investigation team, which wants to visit the jail, comprises assistant director (investigation) Sahiwal Ghazanfar Tufail, assistant director (legal) Sahiwal Rashid Maqbool and inspector headquarters Zahid Ali.

“Facts in brief of the matter are that the subject case was registered against officers/officials of Auqaf and Revenue departments and others along with the directions to determine the role of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif as ex-chief minister Punjab during the course of investigation”, reads the official letter.

The team, if permitted, would visit the jail on July 30.

Written by ACE Sahiwal Region Director Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, the letter was also dispatched to the IGP prisons and the additional chief secretary, home affairs.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 26, 2019

A ‘free’ media

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan during his visit to the US made certain assertions about press freedom in Pakistan that ...
July 26, 2019

Property rates

FOR far too long, the country’s property market has served as a major avenue for many to park and launder their...
July 26, 2019

Unethical tourism

IT is not surprising to see local tourism in the country’s northern areas picking up again. To behold sights of...
Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...