July 25, 2019

74pc of adolescents in Balochistan found anaemic; 50pc of population facing food insecurity

Syed Ali ShahJuly 25, 2019

The survey also reveals that 61.3pc women of reproductive age were victims of anemia. — AFP/File
The survey also reveals that 61.3pc women of reproductive age were victims of anemia. — AFP/File

In Balochistan, 73.7 per cent of adolescent girls and boys are suffering from anaemia [a medical condition caused by iron-deficiency], according to the National Nutrition Survey 2018.

The findings of the survey were presented by Dr Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta during a ceremony in Quetta today.

The survey also revealed that 61.3pc of women of reproductive age were suffering from anaemia.

The report further revealed that nearly half of children aged five or under are stunted in the province, while nearly two of ten suffer from wasting [the prevalence of low weight for height].

The survey reveals that over 30pc of the children under 5 are underweight and nearly 20pc are overweight.

"First 1,000 days are the most critical period of growth and development in a child's life," Reem Tarazi, UNICEF chief filed officer in Balochistan said at the ceremony. The report also reveals an alarming rate of wasting, which was recorded at 18.9pc in the province.

Alarmingly, 50pc of the population in Balochistan is facing food insecurity.

Dr Bhutta said at the ceremony that the survey assesses the nutrition status of 18,145 households across the province with a primary focus on children under five, adolescent girls and women of childbearing age.

"Knowledge of health and nutrition should be included in the national curriculum," Sanaullah Baloch, a legislator from the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), suggested at the event.

Balochistan Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, while addressing the ceremony, said his government is committed to provide food security to the people of the province.

Comments (7)

SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 25, 2019 08:07pm

But under the beds of the government servants they have stored billions of rupees in cash.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 25, 2019 08:27pm

These good people need help. Emergency aid... Outrageous third world conditions!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Jul 25, 2019 08:34pm

More awareness can lead to healthy generations...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 25, 2019 08:47pm

Meanwhile Nawaz is concerned about not getting food from home and AC.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 25, 2019 08:49pm

@Ahmed bin Babar, More awareness can lead to healthy generations..

Not awareness but source of income to feed the family..

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Jul 25, 2019 09:04pm

PM IK and PTI govt.this is the real challenge.

Recommend 0
Premsan
Jul 25, 2019 09:28pm

No wonder baluch people resentment on Establishment

Recommend 0

