DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Reports of exorbitant withholding taxes on rickshaws, bikes 'baseless': FBR

Tahir SheraniJuly 25, 2019

Email

FBR does not have any plans to impose taxes on autorickshaws or motorbikes, says spokesperson. — AFP/File
FBR does not have any plans to impose taxes on autorickshaws or motorbikes, says spokesperson. — AFP/File

A Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson on Thursday strongly refuted reports that the govt has imposed withholding taxes to the tune of tens of thousands of rupees on auto-rickshaws and motorbikes, terming them "baseless".

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, taxes are only imposed on cars. He further clarified that the FBR has not increased existing taxes imposed on motor vehicles under Sections 231B (advance tax on private motor vehicles) and 234 (tax on motor vehicles) under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The statement added that the FBR does not have any plans to impose taxes on autorickshaws or motorbikes.

"Government will provide every facility it can to the lower-income group," the statement read.

The statement seems to be a response to rumours, often accompanied with a picture of what appears to be a fake notification, circulating on social media claiming that the body has imposed withholding taxes to the tune of tens of thousands of rupees on motorcycles and autorickshaws.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 25, 2019 06:26pm

Not a bad idea though since they use the roads and highways of the country without paying any taxes especially bikes, which occupy major parts of the roads on 24/7 basis, don't follow traffic rules and cause lots of accidents too.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 25, 2019 06:46pm

Impose Tax on Roti too. Now a days people are eating a lot.

Recommend 0
Telephone Man
Jul 25, 2019 07:03pm

... More misinformation from the opposition.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tunisia’s path to glory

Tunisia’s path to glory

While reviewing and revising political and religious mores, Tunisia continues to pay due respect to history.

Editorial

Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...