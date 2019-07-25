Biomechanical lab to test bowling actions in Pakistan gets ICC accreditation

A biomechanical lab in Lahore has been accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a testing centre for suspected bowling actions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The lab at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) will become the fifth such centre which has been approved by the game's governing body.

The National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Loughborough University, Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai and the University of Pretoria are the other centres where players reported in international cricket are being tested.

“I want to congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board, which worked in conjunction with Lums to fulfill the criteria required for an ICC accredited testing centre,” ICC general manager Geoff Allardice said.

The facility at Lums passed through a range of criteria that included a motion analysis system with a minimum of 12 high-speed cameras capable of producing three-dimensional data.

The ICC assisted in establishing the lab by providing a full set of testing equipment and software like it did with the other accredited centres

PCB managing director Wasim Khan said the biomechanical lab will help rectify bowling actions of a Pakistani bowler at a very early stage.

“In the past we didn't have a testing centre,” Khan said. “A number of Pakistan bowlers were called both at the domestic and international level and then had to undergo remodeling of their action, often at a stage where it was tough for them to regain their effectiveness."