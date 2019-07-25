DAWN.COM

Will send our first person to space in 2022, says Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated July 25, 2019

"Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to space shall begin from Feb 2020," shared Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that Pakistan will send its "first person to space" in 2022.

"Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to space shall begin from Feb 2020," he shared. "Fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022, we will send our first person to space."

"This will be the biggest space event of our history," added the PTI minister.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Chaudhry said that the Air Force will be the custodian of the selection process, adding that all around the world pilots are selected for space missions. He said that initially 50 pilots will be selected, from which the list will be brought down to 25 and then 10. The federal minister said that 10 pilots will be trained and eventually one pilot will be sent to space.

Read: Pakistan steps forward in astronomy and space sciences

Chaudhry said that there is an agreement between Pakistan and China and as the country does not have its own satellite launching facility, a Chinese facility will be used, as done previously.

Ifti Malik
Jul 25, 2019 01:48pm

We should first send a blimp into space. The Science minister would be ideal.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jul 25, 2019 01:49pm

There is no such need or urgency. Please concentrate on revival of economy

Recommend 0
Venkat
Jul 25, 2019 01:50pm

I thought it is to waste of scarce resources and better use for uplifting the poor

Recommend 0
Think about it
Jul 25, 2019 01:51pm

Funny

Recommend 0
Rana Farhan
Jul 25, 2019 01:53pm

Joke of the Day

Recommend 0
Rahul
Jul 25, 2019 01:53pm

Bas kar do yaar....no one will fund you in that case.

Recommend 0
Krishna
Jul 25, 2019 01:54pm

waiting on 2022

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 25, 2019 01:54pm

Who will be that person......PMIK? He will win the world cup in space too.

Recommend 0
Gautam
Jul 25, 2019 01:55pm

Hope fawad himself will go

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jul 25, 2019 01:57pm

All the best in advance.

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Jul 25, 2019 01:58pm

A great news to know the start of preparation for a manned space flight in 2022. It looks that a Naya Pakistan is emerging now. The entire nation extend its compliments to Space Agency and pray for their great successes in their every mission.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 25, 2019 01:58pm

Train Maryam or Bilawal as you do not have a chance

Recommend 0
Noman Rasheed
Jul 25, 2019 01:58pm

Would like to see Fawad Chaudhry going to space and never return!

Recommend 0
deva
Jul 25, 2019 02:01pm

after death?? or how

Recommend 0
MG
Jul 25, 2019 02:02pm

One ticket for me please.......

Recommend 0
Irfan Ali
Jul 25, 2019 02:02pm

Focus on poverty and infrastructure develoment here in Pakistan. Unnecessary at this point of time. Don't just do just for the sake of competition (with India).

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 25, 2019 02:03pm

Which vehicle will be used.....Lahore Metro?

Recommend 0
Ejaz41
Jul 25, 2019 02:03pm

The first space persons should be Nawaz Sharif and Zardari. I am sure they will find way for money laundering there also.

Recommend 0
kashmir India
Jul 25, 2019 02:03pm

This man needs some serious medical treatment.

Recommend 0
Zunaid
Jul 25, 2019 02:04pm

It will be better if pakistan launches a satellite from their own rocket. It will produce good challenges and opportunities for the scientists.

Just to compete with india, sending your person as a co passenger on chinese rocket makes no sense.

Recommend 0
bipin
Jul 25, 2019 02:04pm

He is may man. knows how to remain in media glare.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 25, 2019 02:04pm

Why others, you personally go to the space.

Recommend 0
Anon
Jul 25, 2019 02:05pm

Lol

Recommend 0

