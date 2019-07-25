Don't pick fight with nation for incapable Imran Khan: Maryam 'requests institutions'
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday urged unnamed institutions to "not come face to face" with the people of Pakistan for the sake of what she called the "incapable" government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
She was addressing a public gathering in Quetta's Ayub Stadium, one of numerous events and rallies held across the country by the opposition parties to mark the first anniversary of the 2018 general elections as 'Youm-e-Siah' — 'black day'.
The joint opposition are holding public meetings in all provincial capitals — Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — while a demonstration was also held in Islamabad.
Addressing the "respected institutions" of the country, Maryam said that these institutions represented all the provinces of Pakistan, "but you are not the institutions of Imran Khan. You are not the representatives of the man who brought historical failure to Pakistan."
"Don't pick a fight with the people for the incapable and failed Imran Khan," she said while addressing the unnamed institutions.
Claiming that the people of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were upset with, but "want to respect", the institutions, she urged these powers to "come forward and hug" the people of various provinces and solve their issues. She also asked them to "honour the vote" and let the people's representatives be elected.
Maryam said the opposition parties were observing 'Youm-i-Siyah' today because a year ago on this day, "Your vote was crushed under the foot."
She questioned the origins of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), saying it was imposed upon the people of Balochistan after "snatching" their right to elect their representative. The people's "true representatives" were asked forced to switch their loyalties and "fake cases" were instituted against those who refused to comply, the PML-N leader alleged.
Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as "selected" once again, she alleged that every day under the rule of the incumbent government was a black day for Pakistanis suffering from high inflation and the loss of their businesses.
She alleged that the premier had "sat silently" when US President Donald Trump, during the former's recent visit to Washington, stated that the former Pakistani governments had not cooperated with the US.
"He does not even have the self-respect to represent Pakistan in the US by himself. [He] took people from institutions with him because no one is ready to listen to him alone," she said.
Maryam claimed that the country was going through a severe economic crisis because the vote of Pakistani people "had not been honoured".
She also claimed that whichever city she holds a public gathering in, "6,000-7,000 people are arrested" there and TV channels are warned against broadcasting her speeches.
Lauding her father's past efforts to "honour the vote", she said Nawaz Sharif could have formed a PML-N government after the 2013 general elections if he had so desired, "but he honoured the vote of Balochistan's people and made Dr Abdul Malik Baloch the chief minister of Balochistan". She even claimed that the PML-N could have formed its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2012 after some "manipulation" but that Sharif had respected the majority obtained by the PTI.
It was also Nawaz Sharif who decided from jail that the person to replace incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani should be Hasil Bizenjo from Balochistan.
"These are the elected representatives of the people who connect the hearts and provinces," Maryam said, adding that the "wheel of progress" in Pakistan has stopped under the PTI government.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, and other opposition leaders also joined Maryam at the rally. Security had been beefed up around the stadium.
In a post shared on Twitter prior to her departure, Maryam wrote that every day under the current government — that she alleged had "stolen votes and was a fraud" — is a black day for the country.
Lahore
Lahore’s public meeting will be presided over by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.
According to a post shared by the PML-N on Twitter, Shehbaz was scheduled to address a rally at 5pm at Charing Cross in Lahore. However, his address did not take place till late evening. PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira, Prof Sajid Mir and Maulana Amjad Ali Khan will also address the rally.
A large contingent of police and anti-riot force personnel have been stationed around Mall Road, where heavy rainfall affected preparations.
Earlier, it was reported that the Punjab government had denied permission to the opposition to hold a rally on The Mall today.
Karachi
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led the public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi alongside PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq. Opposition parties had set up welcome camps around the location and strict security arrangements were made.
The opposition parties in the National Assembly had also decided to hold a general convention today outside the Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Central leaders of the opposition parties addressed the event while conventions were also held in other provincial capitals.
Peshawar
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at the government during a public gathering, saying that the incumbent government had "ruined" the economy in the first year of its tenure.
He was addressing a public meeting at Motorway Chowk on Ring Road in Peshawar alongside members of opposition parties including Qaumi Watan Party's Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Awami National Party's President Asfandyar Wali Khan. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was leading the rally, also addressed the gathering.
A visibly charged Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran has asked for loans from every friendly nation. "He (prime minister) used to say that he would commit suicide but not ask the International Monetary Fund for money," Iqbal said.
The former planning minister said that Nawaz Sharif had delivered on all his promises and merged the tribal areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Over 1,100 police officers and 250 traffic police officers were on duty for the opposition gathering at Motorway Chowk.
Islamabad
Local leaders and workers of the PML-N carried out a protest rally in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad.
Participants of the rally, which included local leaders of the JUI-F and PkMAP, chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran and his government. Police and other security personnel were present at the protest site.
Addressing the rally, PkMAP Islamabad president Abdul Qayyum Achakzai alleged that the PTI government had promised "change" but instead imposed taxes worth Rs750 billion on the people after coming into power.
He claimed that supporters of his party were unable to join the opposition rally in Balochistan because roads across the province had allegedly been blocked. "We strongly condemn [the move]," he added.
The opposition rallies coincide with Prime Minister Imran's return from an official working visit to the United States, which has largely been seen as a diplomatic win for the government.
The premier, while addressing a large crowd at a community event at Washington's Capital One Arena on his first day in the US, had gone after opposition leaders and threatened to 'take away' their prison facilities. "They will stay there as long as they do not return the money they have looted," Imran had thundered to a charged audience.
Opposition parties had lambasted Prime Minister Imran over his speech and termed it “provocative, anarchic and full of venom”.
Comments (123)
How appropriate. While Pakistanis are celebrating finally having a positive, dignified representation to the world, these have-beens decide to observe a day of mourning - huge disconnect with the general mood.
No wonder Pakistanis do not care about the old order anymore.
They should be worried about the coming accountability.
Old tricks for old ponies
But Pakistani awaam are observing "Yom-e-Nijaat" today.
Youme Siah??? is this meant to cover up themselves for the country's looted wealth???
these are the people we need to change and educate; pakistan is better than this.
This reminded me to get treats for my team in the office to celebrate one year of freedom from pmln and ppp. Thanks!
They feel, the have a birth right to rule Pakistan. Is this democracy?
And just 4 PML-N flunkies showed up to celebrate it?
We will surely celebrate a Festival when Maryaam Nawaz is returned to jail. So sick and tired of her daily tirades, threats, pronouncements and promises....
Please,spare the nation this insanity!~
Somehow anything the opposition say or do these days has no positive impact, this is nothing more than a selfish self serving act to redeem their corrupt agenda.
@John K, we doo.the rich dont who have been exempted to hide there loot by pti.the poor still does.recent rally and the massive croud was an example dear.get connected to the poor our you will perish from the pakistan of poor
The Pakistani nation has sufferred a lot due to the family rule and the time is to show the door .
We all in our office will celebrate get riddance from PMLN and PPP after the first year.
PMLN will successively observe black day with the full force and 4 attendees. Even Shehbaz’s supporters will not attend.
Black day for them the opposition and a bright day for Pakistan.
Out with the old Pakistan Zindabad
Unfortunately the current govt. is bankrupt. The only idea that it could think of under these difficult circumstances is to catch big fishes and to demand ransom. You’ll suffer if you’re not in govt.
Save my papa movement, nothing else. They neve cared about Pakistan, & never will. All their interests, including families, are abroad!
Do what you want. Good days are over. Enjoy life at Avenfield flats, Park Lane instead. Leave Pakistan to Pakistanis.
What other options do they have to prove their popularity, look busy, stay afloat, rally support, console each other, get counted, remember the old days of glory and remain in the powerful media limelight?
Imran is going right direction.
Black day for what? Election or selection is not a new thing in Pakistan, but sustainability of democracy is what matters most to all Pakistan. Let PTI complete its tenure and then you compete for return to power, please.
Interesting to see how Pakistan's politics has polarized now between jubilant, optimistic and forward looking segment of society (significantly large) and (bunch of) morally losers, who are solely interested in personal (rather family) interests. later group is politically dying and loosing its roots very fast, let them try their best to survive, looks difficult though..
@Falcon1,
Same feelings here and most Pakistanis.
All they want, stop accountability, release Nawaz Sharif - Democracy is saved !
i voted for Imran Khan from Karachi and glad my votes matters now, to me it was the brightest day, i FELT EMPOWERED and Opposition LISTEN: Deliver in Sindh or Go home, Pakistan Zindabad
The picture gives a different look as Captain safdar got some respect from convicted lady .... no one cares for these thugs who looted us for decades
The real enemies of Pakistan are out today! Why are they being allowed to spread chaos?
Black Day for opposition. Happy Day for Pakistan.
How about some constructive opposition? Why dont the opposition talk about numbers? Why dont they criticize current policies with facts? Will those numbers and facts expose their wrong doings in past?
It was a black day, a scar on democracy
@Asif, Democracy is govt by people, but current govt ministers didn't even participated in elections, all are once served under Musharaff. If everyone are being decided by Army, how come we are thinking in a democratic nation.
All crooks got together.
Opposition claims to hold big rallies but no one post pictures even on social media, all we see is lot of people sticking to Maryum’s vehicle, and the tweets ..
Mourning will put you opposition further back. People want to hear what your plans are for the country and not see you always crying to get back into power.
'Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, and other opposition leaders will also join Maryam at the rally and address supporters.'
Anyone who stands with this milli party chairman of 3 members, is straight away realized as anti state. This man was taking funds from Afghan intelligence and lives off Pakistani taxpayers money but works against it. PML is sunk when you have to rely on anti pakistan fools.
@ZAK, That's why they are swimming in dry pools, but can't save at all.
He will say because that’s what he thinks. He should learn to think positively and be grateful to PMIK for all his sacrifices to the nation.
the lengths they would go to save the looted money is incredible. Maryam bibi should return the money and then lecture about economy
Economies do not get ruined in a year. It takes years and decades of mis- management. And they do not get resurrected in a year either and requires difficult and unpopular reforms.
By ruling for three terms, your inept elites could not do anything to uplift the economical position of the country. And, now you are blaming this government!
Actually, you are the ones who have ruined the economy of this country, not the incumbent government.
Be ready for accountability my dear sir!
Ahsan Iqbal, please tell us what you did with all the billions of dollars you took in loans? Where are the money making industrial projects?
This is 100% true. All industries dead, zero economical activities and dollar is skyrocketed.
Time for to administer a dose of Ik's own medicine.
Youm e siah is Arabic for day and black for color in Persian, there is no consistency in language, the only consistency in Pakistan is inconsistency.
Name a single person in the country seems to be satisfied with the working of PTI government after waiting for a good time to come, except Youthias.
Talking high about government performance is nothing more than a self deception.
For last one year people have been listening all sorts of talks about the working of previous governments. Okay fine. Every one is listening what government is talking all about but the most strange thing is government failed to prove its efficiency and competence.
How long people will wait to survive?
The honey moon period is already over. Let’s talk reality. It’s not possible that people listen talks of PTI leaders and at the same time walk with empty stomach on the streets.
People come and go. This is how nature works. If one works good people remember them in their prayers after they have gone, but this is the first government which only talk and does not work.
Every one seems to be sick and tired of listening old stories every day and without fail.
If there is true democracy in Pakistan then Opposition should definitely be given the platform to inform the people of Pakistan on the Govt's performance after a year in power both politically and economically.
No matter how inefficient the PTI government is made to be by the media and opposition, they did not plunder the country with massive corruption like the PPP and PML-N predecessors. However, the common person is feeling the brunt of structural changes that should have taken place a long time ago.
Why is this crook still roaming free.
Nawaz Sharif has taken so much loan in last five years that’s what Imran Khan is crying about that where is that money spent.
10 billion paid back of the 50 billion PPP/PML_N loan in a year. Balance of payments down 1 billion a month 18 billion to 11 Billion. Currency free floating and at its actual value. Monetary crisis averted and no default in payments. Only thing is more stricter economic measures were needed. Countries and multinationals all over the world coming back to PK to trade. Please stamp out corruption and red tape and see PK prosper. Celebrate that!!!!!
Wait till PTI ruins more they have huge capacity of incompetence they r loaded with zero governance
Opposition and PMLN particularly are rattled as they know they’ll be in jail very soon for plundering the country
Please don’t insult the founder of Pakistan by using his resting place with your diversion because most of you are facing accountability.
Yeah, under PML-N has robbed the country for the past 30 years - but people have become poorer, the nation deeper in debt and exports lower now, then they were in the 80s!
So, IK's record is still far better than your party's!
Govt hasn't ruined the economy, in fact it is trying to build it which you looters had finished by looting the exchequer and the people for sheer personal wealth gain.
Even United you can't stand for wholehearted appreciation by public, let alone your individual party prospects or leader charisma. Every ingredient for success is missing opposition. I advise opposition parties bring at fore the fresh dynastic-free and corruption-free leader at the top of party if you want to truly compete!
Desperate measures to escape accountability.
Ahsan Iqbal has nothing else to say. He is bluffing just for PMLN to stay relevant,
Opposition is deceiving the people to stop the accountability and reformation process. They are termites at best and traitors at worst.
Happy anniversary to pml-n and PPP......
No sir, your government including the one one before it ruined the economy, why your home starts to fall apart, you have to tear it down in order to rebuild it, and that costs money, that takes a lot of decisions that no one likes.
Pakistan is now seen in a positive manner, and you can’t stand it. For once, the Pakistani leadership stood shoulder to shoulder with the Americans, didn’t accept the blames, didn’t make empty promises just to make them happy, the PM actually went toe to toe in every session, whether with the President, or senators, and you’re losing your mind because non of you could ever perform in any capacity.
These are clearly nothing but screams coming from corrupt politicians in anticipation of their landmark accountability in Pakistan!!
He is 100 % correct. Common citizen is in distress and agony and govt., is least bothered about.
@ZAK, Selective accountability !!!
Look who is talking . Both the corrupt parties who looted pakistan for 30 years and took pakistan to bankruptcy now talking about the economy of the country
After 30 years of opposition in power we are truly suffering on many levels as a country, economy, education, healthcare, civil services etc. Meanwhile the opposition have amassed wealth, uk passports and education for the children along with access to overseas healthcare. In short there was no economy to ruin as it was already in tatters.
Incompetent Ministers of PTI have done great harm to Pakistan economy due to lack of experience and lack of knowledge.
The PTI government has really destroyed the economy. Everybody thought he had a plan. Leading a cricket team is different from running a country.
Waste of time. PML and co are heading into obscurity. It all about honesty and cleaning up the mess left by the PML and PPP.
Something tells me, just like Hamza, Abbasi and Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal's time is also up.
Tomorrow, NAB may be knocking his door too!
send all of them to prison. Looters spoilt our great country. Imran khan zindabad.
I can't understand how the smart people like Ahsan Iqbal and others like him can keep drumming the falsehood. Sir you had a long tenure and what you did to the economy. Please let the current govt. run it's course and then judge. Disclaimer: I am not a supporter of or affiliated with any political party.
Government has ruined the economy within a year, says PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal. .... No. The government is forcing the rich to pay their taxes.
Crooks who bankrupted the nation lecture others. It is no surprise Pakistan cannot move forward when we have likes of PMLN & PPP telling the world they are victims. Grow up goons, you have been found out and your loots overseas have been found and verified by International Media - no one cares about you any more.
The fact of the matter is that whatever said, this is a government of U turns.
PPP and PML-N destroyed the economy. These gooms are just trying to save themselves from justice that will be served soon.
Such a shame on these corrupt rotten so called politicians. While majority is celebrating & happy to see Pakistan's progress.
The crooks who looted billions are now complaining Return the looted billions and see how well the economy does
Yes there indeed has been a disaster year for economy. PML & PPP stalwarts have not been able to steal any money. This is a day of mourning... a black day for them. They do not realize thatches & coming years will portend nothing but doom & gloom for all of them. Inshallah.
See who is talking
Indeed a Black Day for the thieves. They should be mourning for the rest of their lives. NS, Zarkhor, Ehsan Iqbal, & their ilk should be put away in jails for the rest of their lives or sent to retraining camps where they should learn to clean roads, latrines etc.
They should b put in leash which immediately start heading to jail, to save nation’s time
what are you doing to help the country?
Pakistanis are celebrating this black day, no looting by opposition for 1 year.
Why doesn't Nawazs an Zardaris leave the country and enjoy the money they made...there is nothing left for them to steal from Pakistan!!
After every prayer I curse those who steal from poor people of Pakistan!
And you and ppp have ruined the ountry
Can Mr. Ahsan Iqbal inform the nation why their Finance Minister Ihhaq Dar ran away and why another Finance specialist was caught through a raid?
Mr. Iqbal, your gov't has been ruining it for years. Perhaps an Economics 101 course might help. Reforms bite. There is no easy way out. A contraction in the economy is a natural consequence of putting your house in order. Your administration had kept the Rupee at unnatural levels by borrowing and using central bank reserves. Taxes are no-existent. So come on! Time to stop the charade and stop fooling Pakistanis. Imran is our only hope.
IK is trying hard. The way he mended damaged relationship with America is laudable. One day he will lay a pipeline from USA to Pakistan as UPDC to bring dollars from there free of cost. That will be real fortune changer. Give him time to prove his worthiness.
Ahsan Sahib you are also accountable for fortune you have made!
Impressed with Maryam nawaz. The way she handled politics in the absense of Nawaj, shows her leadership skill. She would be the frontrunner in the race of next PM of PK. Khan sahab should beware. A great leader of south asia in making
@Abdullah, How democratic were we under Nawaz and Bhuttos!
It is evident.
@Atif Baig , Well said!
these crooks want to keep corruption alive. these people do not want accountability. shame on them
Now that he has said it, drugs are likely to be found in his car.
@Dr. Salaria, Malaria, Wrong, the current government took over bankrupt and failing institutions. And as far as the big fish goes, there are no ransoms to be collected, it’s called accountability, you pay for what you did, whether in the government, or outside of it. Plain and simple. Don’t make it sound like some leaders may be safe just because they are part of this government, not how it works, not how it’s going to go down.
These corrupt leaders fear that IK has actually gone the way of correcting the economy once and for all. If he succeeds in this endeavor, it will result in a complete sweep in the next general elections.
Winter is coming! Mr. Iqbal
The state of the economy was ruined by previous administrations, what your are seeing now it the extent of that corruption and maladministration over decades, the only way to solve the problem is be honest with the nation about the true extent of the damage caused which the IK administration has done, but the damage caused is deep rooted state run departments and facility's and infrastructure have been destroyed their just a name with no function, how do you clean up a state facility when the majority of people working are incompetent, you just can't get rid of everyone, you have tho work with the tools left by past administration, tools who have come accustom to short cuts, fast tracks, corruption and maladministration that they view it as a norm for business operandi, it did not happen overnight, it took decades, the problems will take time to resolve, the public needs to take some responsibility of the current predicament, a result of voter failure to hold governments to account.
@John K, well said !
Someone tell this Desi Aristotle that economies can't be built or ruined in one year.
This is ok. Let these looters of the nation jump up and down but please do not take your foot of the pedal and bring one by one all of them to justice. IK's slogan should be "You can run but you can't hide".
Almost all of them are looters and tax evaders. Make them cough up the money and send them to jail plus when found guilty banned them from holding any public office so that they can never come back to haunt Pak again.
Maryam, we have changed. We are happy with IK. He is our leader now so please stop your dramas. No more bhuttos, no more sharifs. Enough of dramas.
These two PMLN and PPP are finished. Now for due respect these family business party leaders should resign and make their parties independent just like we see in most other countries. These family parties have no shame. InshaAllah I hope one day all these party members get exposed and punished and not allowed to serve any parties.
Just yesterday, I read an article by Atif Mian, an economist, describing the state of Pak economy and how addiction to foreign loans, especially during democratic govt tenure, has ruined it. PTI govt was slow to start, but things were much worse than they were anticipating, and only now they are getting on the right track.
Yes... thier economy is ruined indeed
I don’t believe these past looters of PPP & PML-N had left very much to ruin in the first place! These crooks & self-serving failures had bankrupted the country due to their corruption and complete & utter incompetence. Now they’re blaming all the problems on IK & his government. These shameless so-called leaders ought to spend some time analyzing their own failures before shifting blame elsewhere.
I believe Zardari & Co and Sharif & Co's are talking about their own weak economy and not Pakistan's economy because they are not able to rob Pakistan and unable to increase their own wealth in foreign banks. They have no interest in Pakistan or the welfare of its people.
Its 'Youm-e-Siah' of their foreign bank accounts they are commemorating.
Of course, under NS and PML-N thugs, the country was thriving, awash in cash, full-employment, no inflation, no debts, no load-shedding and no poverty!
Can we please give credit to NS for establishing so many world-class schools and colleges, clinics and hospitals fit for a king, roads and bridges from Karachi to K2, exports at record high and no beggars in the streets.
Someone needs to remind him, why NS is sitting in Jail, along with his nephews, the care-taker PML-N PM, Abbasi, why Maryaam, Hamza, Shahbaz are under indictment and why IK has to borrow money to pay off huge loans this party saddled the country with,
@Sachin soni, you do know she is a convicted criminal and cannot stand for an election for another 16 years?
I hated IK for trying to overthrow NS and putting the coubtry in turmoil. Now I feel he is the right man for leading Pakistan.
@Sachin soni, That cannot happen..She is convicted by the highest court of the country...It a day dreaming...
Can you please let us know about your credentials to lead this country please ???
Instead of wasting time in useless activity Maryam should consult lawyers to save corrupt father
@John K, "Positive, dignified...", everyone in the world knows how Imran Khan has no power and the 'institutions' run this country. No-one from the US govt even came to receive him at the airport.
I completely agree with her. IK has never once in his life bribed anyone which clearly makes him unfit for the job.
I witnessed the crowd that was holding Shahbaz Sharif pictures in Badami Bagh area in Lahore and it reminded me of the same crowd that gets beaten by police (on Shahbaz Sharif's orders) for carelessly celebrating on national holidays. Perhaps a plate of biryani does it for PMLN.
@John K, what you sow what you reap. dont complain.
Why don’t we lock up these people who have done so much damage to our country?
Shame on her for lying...