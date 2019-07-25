DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump vetoes congressional effort to block Saudi, UAE arms sales

APJuly 25, 2019

Email

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month cited threats from Iran as a reason to approve the $8.1 billion arms sale. — AFP/File
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month cited threats from Iran as a reason to approve the $8.1 billion arms sale. — AFP/File

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a trio of congressional resolutions aimed at blocking his administration from selling billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month cited threats from Iran as a reason to approve the $8.1 billion arms sale to the two US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia is an enemy of Iran and tension has mounted between the UAE and Tehran over several issues, including the UAE's coordination with US efforts to curb what it calls Iran's malign activities in the region.

But Trump's decision in May to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a partisan pushback to Trump's foreign policy, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions to block the weapons sale.

The White House had argued that stopping the sale would send a signal that the United States doesn't stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats against them are increasing.

The arms package included thousands of precision-guided munitions, other bombs and ammunition and aircraft maintenance support.

Anger has been mounting in Congress over the Trump administration's close ties to the Saudis, fuelled by the high civilian casualties in the Saudi-led war in Yemen a military campaign the US is assisting and the killing of US-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

Trump's decision in May to sell the weapons further inflamed the tensions.

“The president's shameful veto tramples over the will of the bipartisan, bicameral Congress and perpetuates his administration's involvement in the horrific conflict in Yemen, which is a stain on the conscience of the world,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

It didn't appear that lawmakers opposed to the sale had enough votes to override Trump's veto.

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led the effort, but he had support from two of Trump's GOP allies in Congress: Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Last month, members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee grilled State Department officials about the sale. Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said it was a “slap in the face” to Congress and accused the Trump administration of using threats from Iran as a “convenient excuse” to push through the sale.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Engel said, "The president's veto sends a grim message that America's foreign policy is no longer rooted in our core values namely a respect for human rights and that he views Congress not as a coequal branch of government, but an irritant to be avoided or ignored."

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tunisia’s path to glory

Tunisia’s path to glory

While reviewing and revising political and religious mores, Tunisia continues to pay due respect to history.

Editorial

Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...