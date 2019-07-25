DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Airports to be cleared for US airlines soon, says minister

Mohammad AsgharUpdated July 25, 2019

Email

A US security team had already visited the new Islamabad International Airport to review security arrangements put in place by the authorities, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said at a press briefing on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File
A US security team had already visited the new Islamabad International Airport to review security arrangements put in place by the authorities, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said at a press briefing on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File

RAWALPINDI: Soon the airports will be cleared for US airlines as a United States team recently visited Pakistan to review security arrangements at airports of the country.

This was said by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan at a press briefing at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

A US security team had already visited the new Islamabad International Airport to review security arrangements put in place by the authorities, he said.

The minister said the debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been facing shortage of aircraft. However, while giving details of business plan of the airlines, he said five aircraft would be inducted into the PIA every year and a Boeing 777 adding that an Airbus A320 had already been inducted into the airline in June.

Mr Sarwar said that while he was in favour of wrapping of baggage of air travellers in plastic sheets, which was mandatory in the world, but the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on its own had issued a notification in this regard. He said that he had ordered an inquiry against the official who had issued the notification.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue (during his US visit) in a befitting manner, which had been appreciated by the Kashmiris across the world. He added that PM Khan’s role was vital in solving the Kashmir issue and restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Mr Sarwar termed the prime minister’s visit to the US “the visit of a statesman after former president Ayub Khan’s visit”, saying that during the visit US President Donald Trump deemed Pakistan a great nation. Mr Sarwar said under the accountability process legal action had been initiated against former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges, adding that in the past nobody had dared to initiate legal action against influential people.

Referring to the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, he appealed to the opposition parties to withdraw the motion in the best interest of the country.

The minister said that the opposition was observing a ‘black day’ on Thursday “because of their bad deeds” whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would celebrate “Yaum-i-Tashakkur” (day of thanks) on the same day.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tunisia’s path to glory

Tunisia’s path to glory

While reviewing and revising political and religious mores, Tunisia continues to pay due respect to history.

Editorial

July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

THE American president is not known for his politically correct remarks, be it on pressing domestic issues or...
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...