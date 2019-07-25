DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal predicts smooth win for Bizenjo as Senate chairman

Imran AyubUpdated July 25, 2019

Email

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday predicted a “smooth and clear” victory for Hasil Bizenjo as the new chairman of the Senate. — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday predicted a “smooth and clear” victory for Hasil Bizenjo as the new chairman of the Senate. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday predicted a “smooth and clear” victory for Hasil Bizenjo — the consensus candidate of the opposition parties — as the new chairman of the Senate.

Addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House, he alleged that the government was using a backdoor channel to contact senators from the opposition parties, offering them huge money and other benefits. However, the government was yet to get any success as none of the contacted members had shown any flexibility in favour of the ruling party, he added.

“I have even suggested our senators to accept their money but vote only for the opposition candidate,” remarked Mr Bhutto-Zardari. “But let me tell you that we are in contact with the people of the government, who we believe would vote for the opposition candidate. I see very clear and smooth win for our consensus opposition candidate Hasil Bizenjo to become the new Senate chairman. I don’t have any doubt about it,” he said.

The PPP chairman also referred to the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States and expressed concern over a few “short-sighted” commitments made by the government to the world super power.

PPP leader accuses government of trying to buy loyalty of opposition senators

“We believe that we should not overpromise to anyone — whether it’s the US or NATO,” said the PPP chairman. “[Imran] Khan should not overpromise Afghanistan. Pakistan should not pretend that it would solve all problems in Afghanistan. We should offer only what we can do. This is all I suggest because in case of failure, we should not allow ourselves to be scapegoated,” he said.

Referring to the PPP’s victory in by-polls on the National Assembly seat in Ghotki, Mr Bhutto-Zardari called it the beginning of the “electoral downfall” of the “selected party”.

“If you stand with the puppet, you would lose every time you contest in the free and fair environment. I want to thank the poor people of Ghotki, who chose to stand with democracy and its true forces and rejected every fear, greed and influence to vote for their representatives,” he said.

Earlier, while talking to reporters after meeting Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) office-bearers, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the defeat of the PTI-supported candidate in Ghotki by polls was reflection of the PPP’s “feudal mindset and anti-democracy practices”.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tunisia’s path to glory

Tunisia’s path to glory

While reviewing and revising political and religious mores, Tunisia continues to pay due respect to history.

Editorial

Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...