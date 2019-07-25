DAWN.COM

Senate panel urges physical, mental fitness of railways staff

Kalbe AliUpdated July 25, 2019

A Senate standing committee has stressed the need for the railways staff to undergo medical and psychological tests to ensure their physical and mental fitness. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: A Senate standing committee has stressed the need for the railways staff to undergo medical and psychological tests to ensure their physical and mental fitness.

Headed by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, the Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Wednesday discussed recent accidents and directed the railways ministry to submit reports about medical tests of drivers and station masters taken after the accidents to determine drug abuse.

The committee expressed grave concern over rising incidents that have cost precious lives and recommended that train drivers must be provided with an environment where it was mandatory for them to take ample rest. It was asserted that a workable programme must be devised to ensure this.

The meeting suggested that a committee be formed to evaluate personal issues faced by railways staff, especially the drivers, to ensure that they were not mentally stressed while performing their duty.

The committee recommended that CCTV cameras be installed to monitor the movement of drivers.

The meeting was informed that the medical examination of staff was conducted on a regular basis.

The committee was also informed that the minimum qualification for recruitment of drivers was FSc after which a two-year simulator training course was completed.

Senators Mirza Mohammad Afridi, retired Brig John Kenneth Williams, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Khanzada Khan, Gianchand and Liaqat Khan Tarakai attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2019

