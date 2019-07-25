DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Auto workers may lose jobs as sales plummet

Nasir JamalUpdated July 25, 2019

Email

Auto sales have declined by 7pc in the last financial year with experts fearing the market to shrink further by 15-20pc. — AFP/File
Auto sales have declined by 7pc in the last financial year with experts fearing the market to shrink further by 15-20pc. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The automotive industry fears that amid declining auto sales, the sector is likely to lose at least 10-15 per cent of the direct jobs over the next few months.

Warning of tough times ahead, they said rising auto prices on the back of steep currency depreciation, imposition of federal excise duty in the range of 2.5-7.5pc depending on the engine size and tough economic climate have affected overall sales.

Auto sales have declined by 7pc in the last financial year with experts fearing the market to shrink further by 15-20pc during the ongoing fiscal year.

The major slowdown was witnessed in the sale of cars above 1,300CC, forcing both Honda and Toyota manufacturers in the country to significantly scale down production during the month to clear inventories.

“The sales have picked up slightly but remain much lower than in any given month in the recent years,” a Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACP) executive told Dawn on the condition of anonymity.

“The reduced sales mean lower profits for manufacturers and lower tax revenue for the government. The slowdown in the automotive industry is unlikely to reverse unless government helps us reduce prices by slashing taxes,” he added.

HACP has kept its plant closed for 12 days during July as inventories piled up amid faltering sales.

Indus Motors Company (IMC), which produces Toyota vehicles in the country, also cut down production to five days a week whereas Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), which virtually controls the entire domestic market share of cars with engine size of up to 1,000CC, has announced that it does not plan on scaling down its production.

Experts believe that PSMC anticipates increasing prices to shift buyers towards smaller cars with engine size of up to 1,000CC.

“Also, PSMC is hoping to strongly benefit from the restrictions on import of used cars imposed last fiscal year,” says Almas Hyder, an auto parts supplier.

“The auto industry is very price sensitive… a little hike or reduction in the car prices can spike or slow sales.”

While the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are still considering the option to slash temporary jobs, auto part suppliers in the value chain of HACP and IMC have already started making arrangements to downsize their workforce.

At present, OEMs and auto vendors directly employ around 10,000 and 120,000 people respectively. Another 350,000 to 400,000 indirect jobs are linked to the automotive sector across the country.

“Many auto vendors have already moved to single shift operations from the double shift operations because of the scaled-down production schedules of AHCL and IMC,” says Nabeel Hashmi, an auto parts supplier to all three Japanese OEMs.

“The auto vendors are also in difficulty because, unlike OEMs, their prices have not increased according to the quantum of currency depreciation, which is hurting their profits and cutting into their cash flows. The job losses are imminent but I cannot predict the exact number. The government can protect jobs in the vending industry by helping vendors find export markets for their products,” Hashmi explains.

Amir Allahwala, a Karachi-based auto parts supplier, sees a very “scary economic scenario” ahead.

“I expect 30-32pc downturn in automotive industry sales this fiscal year. If the market does not improve quickly, we will have no choice but to downsize our workforce. We can keep and feed extra hands for one or two more months but not beyond that,” he argues.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tunisia’s path to glory

Tunisia’s path to glory

While reviewing and revising political and religious mores, Tunisia continues to pay due respect to history.

Editorial

Updated July 25, 2019

Trump on Afghanistan

The American president is not known for his politically correct remarks.
July 25, 2019

Terror again

SEPARATE terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta on Sunday and Tuesday serve as a grisly reminder that the...
July 25, 2019

Childhood stunting

IN his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s appalling rates of...
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...