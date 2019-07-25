DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Arif Alvi says contents of reference not leaked from President House

APPJuly 25, 2019

Email

President Dr Arif Alvi expresses confidence that the SJC will decide the case in accordance with the law. — DawnNewsTV/File
President Dr Arif Alvi expresses confidence that the SJC will decide the case in accordance with the law. — DawnNewsTV/File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly rebuffed the impression that the contents of a reference against a judge of the Supreme Court were leaked from the President House as he said he had held a thorough investigation into it.

In an interview with Aaj News, he explained that he had received the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the apex court, moved by the ministry of law and justice.

The president elaborated that after receiving the reference, he had three options on his disposal. First to sit over it like those who used such things for blackmailing [threats], second for holding a media trial, and the third one to proceed in accordance with relevant laws.

He said he preferred the legal option by sending the presidential reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under the specific laws and expressed the confidence that SJC would decide it in accordance with the law.

In May this year, against the backdrop of reports regarding institution of reference against Justice Isa, he had approached President Dr Arif Alvi, complaining that selective leaks to the media amount to his character assassination, thus jeopardising his right to due process and fair trial.

Currently, the five-judge SJC consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh and Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth is hearing two references against Justice Isa for allegedly possessing properties in the United Kingdom in the name of his wife and children as well as the judge’s act of writing two letters to President Alvi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving forward

Moving forward

The US needs Pakistan’s support to extricate itself from a festering war it has never been able to win.

Editorial

July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...
July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...