DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ireland humble world champions England in Lord's Test

ReutersUpdated July 24, 2019

Email

England's Olly Stone is bowled by Ireland's Mark Adair on the first day of England's Test match against Ireland at Lord's. — Reuters
England's Olly Stone is bowled by Ireland's Mark Adair on the first day of England's Test match against Ireland at Lord's. — Reuters
Ireland's Tim Murtagh walks off the field after taking 5 wickets and leaving England to bowl on the first day of the first cricket Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's. — AFP
Ireland's Tim Murtagh walks off the field after taking 5 wickets and leaving England to bowl on the first day of the first cricket Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's. — AFP

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday.

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat under blue skies but the morning belonged to Ireland, and in particular Tim Murtagh who ripped through the England order to claim an astonishing five for 13 in nine overs.

It is the first time England have been bowled out before lunch at Lord's on the opening morning and their lowest test innings at home since 1997 against Australia.

Murtagh, who plays his cricket for Middlesex, took lethal advantage of a green-tinged wicket and some bog-standard England batting to give Ireland a dream start to what is only their third test and first at Lord's.

When Stuart Broad walked out with the hosts teetering on 43 for seven England had lost six wickets for seven runs with test debutant Mark Adair also helping himself to two wickets.

With the Ashes series starting against Australia next week, England handed a test debut to Jason Roy as they continue to seek the solution to their fragile top order.

There was a buzz around the ground for the start even if it was a calmer atmosphere than the frenzied one of 10 days ago when England won an unforgettable World Cup final nail-biter against New Zealand at Lord's.

Astonishing collapse

White-ball specialist Roy, sensational throughout the World Cup, looked like a fish out of water against Ireland's impressive opening bowlers and had already had one let-off when Adair had him plumb lbw off a no-ball.

His reprieve was short-lived and in Murtagh's second over Roy (5) edged to Paul Stirling to take a low catch at slip.

Joe Denly looked reasonably assured on his way to 23, but in the 10th over Adair shaped a ball back into his pads to claim his first test wicket. Cue an astonishing collapse.

In the next over opener Rory Burns, who had scratched around for six, played loosely at a full off-stump delivery by Murtagh and edged to Gary Wilson.

With Root and Jonny Bairstow at the wicket an England fightback was expected, but never materialised.

Root (2) played across a straight one from Adair and was struck on both pads and not even a review could spare him.

Murtagh then bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck and two balls later removed Chris Woakes, who also departed without scoring, lbw with a ball that nipped back off the seam.

The 38-year-old Murtagh then completed his five-wicket haul as Moeen Ali (0) nicked through to Wilson — putting his name on the Lord's honours board.

A brief flurry by Sam Curran drew ironic cheers from the stunned crowd but the carnage continued as Broad (3) edged Boyd Rankin to the safe hands of Wilson.

Curran was snaffled for 18 at short leg to leave England teetering on 67-9 and Ireland wrapped it up just before lunch as Adair dismissed debutant Olly Stone (19).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving forward

Moving forward

The US needs Pakistan’s support to extricate itself from a festering war it has never been able to win.

Editorial

July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...
July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...