July 24, 2019

PM Imran meets US Congress members, says time for a different relationship with United States

Dawn.com Updated July 24, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Prime Minister Imran Khan prepare to talk to reporters before a meeting at the US Capitol on July 23 in Washington, DC. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, speaks to the media with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday addressed members of the US Congress at Capitol Hill shortly before wrapping up his three-day visit to Washington and departing for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan with senators and members of US House of Representatives at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday. ─ Govt of Pakistan
The premier had been invited to a reception at Capitol Hill by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. Also in attendance were a large number of senators and members of US House of Representatives.

Ahead of Prime Minister Imran's address, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled she had been introduced to Pakistan during her time at university, when another student had told her to read up on Pakistan's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. She said she learned about the "greatness of the statesman" during this venture.

Pelosi noted that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States was an "important one". As she welcomed the premier, Pelosi also thanked Pakistan for the "beautiful gift" of Pakistani Americans that she said the country had given to the US.

In her joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran, Pelosi said: "The United States values the critical relationship — the partnership with Pakistan."

She thanked the premier for his leadership with regards to reconciliation efforts between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Taliban, and for advancing "enduring peace in the region".

The prime minister thanked Pelosi for extending the invitation and for giving him a chance to share Pakistan's point of view.

"So far, I feel that Pakistan has not really been represented properly in the US. I feel that it is time to have a different sort of relationship with the US — a reset," he said.

A meeting was also held between Prime Minister Imran and Speaker Pelosi, attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials.

'Whole country is behind me'

In his address at Capitol Hill, the premier shared that the "whole idea" of his visit to the United States was to create conditions so that Americans have a better understanding of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at reception at Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. ─ Govt of Pakistan
"Pakistan is not understood here; specifically from the last 15 years, when this 'War on Terror' was being fought in Afghanistan and on the borders of Pakistan.

"What I hope is that, by the time I leave, I will have made people here understand our point of view."

The premier said Pakistan was trying its best to get the Taliban on the table to start a dialogue.

"Pakistan has the same objective as the United States: reaching a peaceful solution in Afghanistan as quickly as possible."

He acknowledged that this will not be easy, but assured the attendees that Pakistan would try its best.

"The whole country is standing behind me — the Pakistan Army, the security forces, all are behind me. We all have one objective, and it is exactly the same objective as the US: to have a peaceful solution as quickly as possible in Afghanistan," he assured.

The premier said that it was important that he met US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom he had told that, moving forward, the relationship between the two countries has to be based on mutual trust.

Read: Relations with Pakistan much better today than before, says President Trump in meeting with PM Imran

"I will be telling the US what we can do in the peace process.

"I hope that from now on, our relationship is on a different level [...] it has been painful for us to see the mistrust between the two countries."

PM Imran noted that 70,000 Pakistanis had been killed in the war and the Pakistani economy had incurred economic losses north of a hundred billion dollars while the country was "fighting the US War on Terror".

"Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11. Al Qaeda was in Afghanistan, [and] there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. But we joined the US war.

"Where I blame my government [is] that we did not tell the US exactly the truths on the ground."

He said that part of the reason for this was that 40 different militant groups were operating in Pakistan and the governments weren't in control of them.

"So while the US expected us to do more and help [the] US win the war, Pakistan was at that time fighting for its own existence."

As he concluded his remarks, Prime Minister Imran said: "We hope from now our relationship will be completely different. And rest assured, I will make sure that our relationship is now based on truth, on trust.

"I hope that we again get back to the relationship [we had] that was based on closeness, on trust, on mutual respect."

Comments (86)

Gordon D. Walker
Jul 24, 2019 08:59am

Beautiful excerpts from speech to an all-ears-Congress... Khan hits the high notes!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Himmat
Jul 24, 2019 09:02am

Letting out all close guarded secrets, denied so far.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 24, 2019 09:15am

Ya right Afghan President welcoming to Pakistan showed it all...

Recommend 0
Aam Pakistani
Jul 24, 2019 09:27am

History will remember your sincere efforts to uplift Pakistan's status to the level of great nations PM IK.

Recommend 0
Civilian
Jul 24, 2019 09:29am

It was very insulting, when the trump said " Pakistan is being paid million of dollors by US but he didnt do his job in return"

Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 24, 2019 09:31am

Well done Imran!

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Jul 24, 2019 09:33am

Some positives can be taken from this address.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jul 24, 2019 09:35am

This has been the problem with Pakistan....they just don't know their priorities.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jul 24, 2019 09:38am

There is a class difference between tea maker and tea taker.

Recommend 0
Enam
Jul 24, 2019 09:40am

This man very much smarter than modi & very successful tour in USA

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jul 24, 2019 09:42am

Perhaps Nawaz Sharif never addressed members of the US Congress.

Recommend 0
Reader
Jul 24, 2019 09:43am

Wait to see if deeds will follow words.

Recommend 0
Gul Kainth
Jul 24, 2019 09:45am

Good speech. I like that Imran Khan has discussed history of Pak-Us relations since independence mentioned major incidents when we helped US

Recommend 0
Amir khan
Jul 24, 2019 09:49am

Fighting others wars

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 24, 2019 09:52am

Excellent speech and Pakistani efforts described by our great leader IK. Hopefully, USA will reciprocate our good intentions.

Recommend 0
imtiyaz
Jul 24, 2019 09:53am

I believe PM Imran Khan should have been dressed formally ..not traditionally .....its international protocol.. It would have made him stand out through out

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 24, 2019 09:55am

The US will not leave Afghanistan, They love to be in Pakistan's neighbourhood. This is the truth, they are just buying the time.

Recommend 0
salman
Jul 24, 2019 09:57am

The reason for IK success so far is that he speaks truth. He is straight forward guy and don't shy away about the things he doesn't like. West normally appreciate people who doesn't lie. Something I have noticed while working with them in professional capacity. If you communicate with them openly and properly, than they do listen you. IK is gifted with very strong communication skills which compliments his persona. Good luck to him moving forward.

Recommend 0
Jawad
Jul 24, 2019 09:59am

Love the colour choice of the Madam. Thank you.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 24, 2019 10:02am

@Reader, People like you can only wait and see while a leaders like Imran Khan is pushing the world forward into the future. Have a great life infront of your screen doing nothing.

Recommend 0
Navpreet Singh Kahngura
Jul 24, 2019 10:02am

Imran Khan has the capability to improve the image of Pakistan dramatically which will in the long run also vindicate Pakistan's position on Kashmir. Hope this will be the beginning to end the suffering of Kashmiris.

Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Jul 24, 2019 10:02am

@Reader, Be optimistic - it is Imran Khan, with a proven record in different disciplines. Cheers

Recommend 0
riz
Jul 24, 2019 10:12am

Imran Khan being the educated person presented the Pakistani case more clearly and elaborated the issues between the US and Pakistan with rationality I hope he will be able to build between US and Pakistan on more solid basis

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 24, 2019 10:19am

Look at the pic... Clueless IK is only interested in photo ops

Recommend 0
Seemab Khan
Jul 24, 2019 10:20am

What US has to offer Pakistan? In a respectable reciprocative way.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 24, 2019 10:21am

@Umar Makhdumi, yaa... Positives are so rare in our country... We tend to grab even the delusional traces apparent anywhere

Recommend 0
US Immigrant
Jul 24, 2019 10:21am

Do not get too excited about IK's visit yet. It is routinely for Trump and Congressional leaders to meet world leaders. There are different tiers of reception given to world leaders in US, especially by Trump. The level 1 given to Japan, China, UK, France etc. with 1-2 days visit to white house, Camp David, golfing, state dinner etc. Level 2 reception given to allies like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, many European countries which involves a day long event. Trump invites Level 1 and 2 leaders via Tweets, Thanks them via Tweets. The level 3 involves a 1-2 hours interactions. For Trump what he states for the camera doesn't mean much. Policy makers decide the relationship based on US interests. Trump is pretty much America First president. If IK is helpful in Trump's endeavors he may get another chance to meet him in the white house.

If you live in the US and follow Trump, you know this. BTW, I do not have a dog in the fight between Pakistan, India, Afghanistan. I am from Morocco.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 24, 2019 10:22am

@Rashid, why are you so obsessed with them? Get checked yourself for Inferiority complex?

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 24, 2019 10:22am

@Ahsan Gul, high hopes! Nothing going to happen

Recommend 0
Tahir
Jul 24, 2019 10:24am

So now even IK endorses what Nawaz Sherif had said about militant's operations in and from Pakistan. What was not known was the number of these organizations. Now it is clear that government knew about these 40 organizations but slept over it.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jul 24, 2019 10:29am

@Enam, Comparing modi and Imran is apples to oranges. Modi went there to promote India as FDI destination and inviting business men like Mark zukerberg, Satya Nadella etc..to invest in India.Imran needs US help to get out of FATF gray list, IMF bailout,WB loans etc..Yesterday I checked in dawn there were hardly 20 people in IK meeting with Pakistani descent businessmen.

Recommend 0
Jag
Jul 24, 2019 10:30am

Pakistani’s saying what America wants to hear. As usual, there will be no action by Pakistan on the ground.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jul 24, 2019 10:33am

Where is Dr Shaqeel Afridi ?

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 24, 2019 10:38am

The hollowness of the relationship speaks volumes about the basis on which it is being propagated.

Recommend 0
Dr Zafar
Jul 24, 2019 10:45am

The thing is who is fighting war of US in Afghanistan? If US goes into war with Iran tomorrow then who will fight? PAKISTAN.

These US people are very smart. They use us the way they want.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jul 24, 2019 10:47am

Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jul 24, 2019 10:50am

Remember one day Mushrraf received a grand receiption at white house, today he is a fugitive Pakistani!

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jul 24, 2019 10:52am

IK has bowled President Trump, and the Congress. Result: Modi seems out of the match.

Recommend 0
Punjabi
Jul 24, 2019 10:53am

Now that Imran Khan has addressed the US congress India can Rest In Peace

Recommend 0
Ayub Khan Kakar
Jul 24, 2019 10:56am

Many congratulations to both countries Political Leadership and Foreign Offices for a New diplomatic journey With New strong compromises and commitments .The door of possibilities has been created by smart diplomacy and mutual trust for developing good strong diplomatic relations in between two countries after the gap of long time The all important diplomatic initiatives and confidence building measures for strong relations in between both countries needs to be approached Because both countries have been a strong strategic partner sine long time and have strong desire to have a peace and stability in this region. The important compromises and commitments have been made from both sides need to be fulfilled by mutual trust and True diplomacy for greater peace and stability in this region without having any external pressure and mistrust Hope now our good relationship will be very much based on true Diplomacy not on Trust.

Recommend 0
ABS
Jul 24, 2019 10:57am

Why no word on Kashmir? PMIK could have used this opportunity to thank Donald Trump on his offer of mediation in Kashmir. This would have highlighted the issue further. Was he told not to speak on this topic?

Recommend 0
AYUB KHAN KAKAR
Jul 24, 2019 10:58am

Many congratulations to both countries Political Leadership and Foreign Offices for a New diplomatic journey With New strong compromises and commitments .The door of possibilities has been created by smart diplomacy and mutual trust for developing good strong diplomatic relations in between two countries after the gap of long time The all important diplomatic initiatives and confidence building measures for strong relations in between both countries needs to be approached Because both countries have been a strong strategic partner sine long time and have strong desire to have a peace and stability in this region. The important compromises and commitments have been made from both sides need to be fulfilled by mutual trust and True diplomacy for greater peace and stability in this region without having any external pressure and mistrust. Hope our Future relationship would be very much based on true diplomacy not on Trust .

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 24, 2019 11:11am

@Himmat, No secrets, just foreigners do not understand but we Pakistanis knew the events of past years and the bad leadership we had. But we also knew, we would come out the stronger and fix the problem. We have one of the best armed forces in the world, we just needed leadership. That came in the form of General Raheel Sharif when the inactive and indecisive Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did not show leadership.

Recommend 0
SKI
Jul 24, 2019 11:11am

@Rashid,

Yes.Tea taker is helpless without tea maker

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 24, 2019 11:16am

@Ahsan Gul, Actons. Not intentions

Recommend 0
Rahman
Jul 24, 2019 11:17am

Really the true translator of minds of the people of Pakistan. Proud For the nation.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 24, 2019 11:20am

@imtiyaz, It's the character of the man, not his dress that makes a difference. Wait till you see Armani, Pierre Cardin etc now come out with IK shalwar Kameez in west, as new style and trend. His Peshawaris are already making a hit.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 24, 2019 11:20am

Great choice of the color of your dress Madam Speaker.

Recommend 0
guest
Jul 24, 2019 11:21am

Did he address the congress or he attended a meeting in the capitol building whee some members of congress and some senators were present and he address them in that meeting.

Recommend 0
Kabir
Jul 24, 2019 11:22am

@Ravi, " Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close" Totally nonsense No person in his senses would like to emulate Modi a pathological huger ! .

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, fact finder
Jul 24, 2019 11:22am

@Punjabi, u r right saying India should be in peace but there is a basic difference between US Congress and US congressmen. Sorry to intervene u.

Recommend 0
Omer
Jul 24, 2019 11:25am

@Ravi, As much as i oppose some of PM IKs policies, Modi does not have half the speaking skills, Khan has, Modi is half the man IK is!

Recommend 0
Kabir
Jul 24, 2019 11:25am

@Ravi, "Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close" Totally nonsense no person in his sense would like to emulate Modi a pathological hugger !

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 24, 2019 11:27am

PM Imran Khan is the great leader of a great Nation Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 24, 2019 11:29am

@Ravi, “Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close.”

The two men are poles apart. Khan is a thoroughbred gentleman, not a tea seller. He is a class of his own.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 24, 2019 11:32am

@Ravi, One should say things which make even a slight sense. Your jealousy clearly clouds your basic judgement.

Recommend 0
Shubha
Jul 24, 2019 11:32am

The premier just admitted to 40 different terrorist organisations that operated from within Pakistan, without much government control. The world was already aware, but now it's in official records too. Ty PMIK.

Recommend 0
farrukh safdar
Jul 24, 2019 11:37am

Yet another visit of PM from Pakistan and no concrete measures taken, what about the exorbitant U.S visa fee for Pk passports and vice versa? it was free in the 90s and very generously US gave visas. it costs PKR28000 for US visa application in Pak and same for US citizens when they apply Pak visa in USA. the rate of rejection for Pakistani citizens is high thus a good number of people loose their hard earned money a a flash of second. The US consulates must not charge fee atleast to applicants if they are refusing visa.

Recommend 0
RAVEENDRA NATH
Jul 24, 2019 11:41am

@Civilian, Sir, truth is sometimes very bitter and may find insulting.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 24, 2019 11:47am

Kudos to IK for accepting 40 proscribed entities are operating in Pakistan. Hope now, he takes action on them.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 24, 2019 11:52am

Modi, Doval and Co were out to isolate Pakistan. What happened?

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 24, 2019 11:53am

@Aam Pakistani ,
Now let remember the suffering of high inflation...

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 24, 2019 11:54am

@Amir khan,
Not for free it all about greens

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 24, 2019 11:55am

@RAVEENDRA NATH, these peoples are used to insults.

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 24, 2019 11:55am

@Rashid, one is result oriented person and other is showoff.

Recommend 0
Truth teller
Jul 24, 2019 12:10pm

Imran is an eloquent speaker. I have seen the first time that our political leadership and military speaking the same language. Really good for Pakistan.

On the other hand subject of Kashmir has been handled beautifully by Mr. Khan.

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 24, 2019 12:11pm

@Punjabi, he did not address us congress.he just met with few lawmakers.

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 24, 2019 12:13pm

Imran khan has no Substance. Just empty speeches.

Recommend 0
Jarring
Jul 24, 2019 12:18pm

Whatever one thinks about IK, when it comes to foreign policy; he has been the most proactive after Z A Bhutto. Hope this translates into socio-economic development of Pakistan's population.

Recommend 0
murli
Jul 24, 2019 12:20pm

@farrukh safdar, I thought pakistanis stopped going to USA.

Recommend 0
GH
Jul 24, 2019 12:23pm

@Punjabi, did you know the difference between congress & some congressman

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 24, 2019 12:24pm

@farrukh safdar, Are you serious? IK goes on first visit to the US to mend the relations and you want him to discuss the visa fee? Not everything is sorted out in one visit. First the big things are tackled and then small things follow.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jul 24, 2019 12:29pm

@Ravi, Modi can't speak proper English.

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 24, 2019 12:30pm

@Civilian, This news-piece is about Pakistani PM meeting with US Congressmen/Congresswomen. This is not about Trump and by the way, no one in the World (except Trump's supporters) heed any importance whatever he says. Didn't you see what he said about EU, UK PM and London mayor?

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jul 24, 2019 12:31pm

Khan has done an excellent job in 3 days IMO. Its critical that Pakistan is seen as a trustworthy country by the most powerful country on this planet. Pakistan and US relationship is quite delicate if you add China and India into the mix. Both would NOT want Pakistan to have better relationship for their own causes.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Jul 24, 2019 12:34pm

@Ravi, you seem delusional like most Indian commentators on this forum.

Recommend 0
Kam
Jul 24, 2019 12:35pm

@imtiyaz, agreed. Musharraf always dressed formally and hence was well respected. Imran should dress formally outside Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Jul 24, 2019 12:35pm

@US Immigrant, well we will see even Imran khan is not a child

Recommend 0
Chungaizee
Jul 24, 2019 12:43pm

@US Immigrant, Then don't get too excited about your US immigration status.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jul 24, 2019 12:44pm

Thats my leader and made us proud

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 24, 2019 12:45pm

@Jimmy, most of the World leaders can't speak proper English. What is your point?

Recommend 0
James
Jul 24, 2019 12:50pm

How many Senators and Congressmen were there, please specify.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Jul 24, 2019 12:56pm

@Ravi, why would Imran want to emulate shallowness?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 24, 2019 01:24pm

@Ravi,
Obviously, Indian are jealous and criticising PM Imran Khan's visit to US for the sake of criticising, as he together with our honorable COAS presented Pakistan's case elegantly and made us proud. I say to people like you come out of your cuckoo land and accept that world is changing where deception, fake new and corrupt leaders are rejected and strategic importance and honest leadership in Pakistan is recognised by the world leaders. This is why Indians are shedding crocodile's tears.

Recommend 0
KSRana
Jul 24, 2019 01:33pm

@Jigar, Time will tell who is in illusion

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jul 24, 2019 01:39pm

Apart from looters and other corrupt people in Pakistan, IK sir you are right 100% that all the people of Pakistan are with you.

Recommend 0

