Today's Paper | July 24, 2019

PM Imran addresses US Congress members, says time for a different relationship with United States

Dawn.comUpdated July 24, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Prime Minister Imran Khan prepare to talk to reporters before a meeting at the US Capitol on July 23 in Washington, DC. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, speaks to the media with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday addressed members of the US Congress at Capitol Hill, soon after which he departed for Pakistan, wrapping up his three-day visit to Washington.

Prime Minister Imran Khan with senators and members of US House of Representatives at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday. ─ Govt of Pakistan
The premier attended a reception with a large number of senators and members of US House of Representatives at Capitol Hill on the invitation of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the chairperson of Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

Ahead of Prime Minister Imran's address, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was introduced to Pakistan during her time at university when another student, dressed in a sari, told her to read books in the library on Mohammad Ali Jinnah, through which she had learned about the "greatness of the statesmen".

Pelosi said that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States was an "important one".

As she welcomed the premier, Pelosi thanked Pakistan for the "beautiful gift" of Pakistani Americans that the country had given to the US.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran, Pelosi said: "United States values the critical relationship, the partnership with Pakistan."

She thanked the premier for his leadership with regards to reconciliation efforts between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Taliban, and for advancing "enduring peace in the region".

The premier thanked Pelosi for extending the invitation and for giving him a chance to share Pakistan's point of view.

"So far, I feel that Pakistan has not really been represented properly in the US. I feel that it is time to have a different sort of relationship with the US — a reset," he said.

A meeting was also held between Prime Minister Imran and Speaker Pelosi, attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials.

'Whole country is behind me'

In his address at Capitol Hill, the premier shared that the "whole idea" of his visit to the United States was for Americans to have a better understanding of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at reception at Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. ─ Govt of Pakistan
"Pakistan is not understood here, specifically in the last 15 years when this 'War on Terror' was being fought in Afghanistan and on the borders of Pakistan.

"What I hope is that by the time I leave, I would have made people here understand our point of view."

The premier said that Pakistan was now trying its best to get the Taliban on the table to start dialogue.

"Pakistan has the same objective as the United States of reaching a peaceful solution in Afghanistan as quickly as possible."

He acknowledged that this would not be easy but assured the attendees that Pakistan would try its best.

"The whole country is standing behind me — the Pakistan Army, the security forces, all are behind me. We all have one objective and it is exactly the same objective as the US: to have a peaceful solution as quickly as possible in Afghanistan."

The premier said that it was important that he met US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who he had told that moving forward, the relationship between the two countries has to be based on mutual trust.

Read: Relations with Pakistan much better today than before, says President Trump in meeting with PM Imran

"I will be telling the US what we can do in the peace process.

"I hope that from now on, our relationship is on a different level [...] it was painful for us to watch the mistrust between the two countries."

PM Imran said that 70,000 Pakistanis had been killed in the war and the Pakistani economy had incurred losses of billions of dollars when the country was "fighting the US War on Terror".

"Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11; Al Qaeda was in Afghanistan, there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. But we joined the US war.

"Where I blame my government [is] that we did not tell the US exactly the truth on the ground."

He said that part of the reason for this was that 40 different militant groups were operating in Pakistan and the governments weren't in control.

"So while the US expected us to do more and help [the] US win the war, Pakistan was at that time fighting for its own existence."

As he concluded his remarks, Prime Minister Imran said: "We hope from now our relationship will be completely different and rest assured, I will make sure that our relationship is now based on truth, on trust.

"I hope that we again get back to the relationship that was based on closeness, on trust, on mutual respect."

Comments (36)

Gordon D. Walker
Jul 24, 2019 08:59am

Beautiful excerpts from speech to an all-ears-Congress... Khan hits the high notes!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Himmat
Jul 24, 2019 09:02am

Letting out all close guarded secrets, denied so far.

WayToGo
Jul 24, 2019 09:15am

Ya right Afghan President welcoming to Pakistan showed it all...

Aam Pakistani
Jul 24, 2019 09:27am

History will remember your sincere efforts to uplift Pakistan's status to the level of great nations PM IK.

Civilian
Jul 24, 2019 09:29am

It was very insulting, when the trump said " Pakistan is being paid million of dollors by US but he didnt do his job in return"

Masood
Jul 24, 2019 09:31am

Well done Imran!

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 24, 2019 09:33am

Some positives can be taken from this address.

Desi jat
Jul 24, 2019 09:35am

This has been the problem with Pakistan....they just don't know their priorities.

Rashid
Jul 24, 2019 09:38am

There is a class difference between tea maker and tea taker.

Enam
Jul 24, 2019 09:40am

This man very much smarter than modi & very successful tour in USA

Rashid
Jul 24, 2019 09:42am

Perhaps Nawaz Sharif never addressed members of the US Congress.

Reader
Jul 24, 2019 09:43am

Wait to see if deeds will follow words.

Gul Kainth
Jul 24, 2019 09:45am

Good speech. I like that Imran Khan has discussed history of Pak-Us relations since independence mentioned major incidents when we helped US

Amir khan
Jul 24, 2019 09:49am

Fighting others wars

Ahsan Gul
Jul 24, 2019 09:52am

Excellent speech and Pakistani efforts described by our great leader IK. Hopefully, USA will reciprocate our good intentions.

imtiyaz
Jul 24, 2019 09:53am

I believe PM Imran Khan should have been dressed formally ..not traditionally .....its international protocol.. It would have made him stand out through out

desi dimag
Jul 24, 2019 09:55am

The US will not leave Afghanistan, They love to be in Pakistan's neighbourhood. This is the truth, they are just buying the time.

salman
Jul 24, 2019 09:57am

The reason for IK success so far is that he speaks truth. He is straight forward guy and don't shy away about the things he doesn't like. West normally appreciate people who doesn't lie. Something I have noticed while working with them in professional capacity. If you communicate with them openly and properly, than they do listen you. IK is gifted with very strong communication skills which compliments his persona. Good luck to him moving forward.

Jawad
Jul 24, 2019 09:59am

Love the colour choice of the Madam. Thank you.

Shah
Jul 24, 2019 10:02am

@Reader, People like you can only wait and see while a leaders like Imran Khan is pushing the world forward into the future. Have a great life infront of your screen doing nothing.

B Brosnan
Jul 24, 2019 10:02am

@Reader, Be optimistic - it is Imran Khan, with a proven record in different disciplines. Cheers

Ali
Jul 24, 2019 10:19am

Look at the pic... Clueless IK is only interested in photo ops

Seemab Khan
Jul 24, 2019 10:20am

What US has to offer Pakistan? In a respectable reciprocative way.

Anand
Jul 24, 2019 10:33am

Where is Dr Shaqeel Afridi ?

SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 24, 2019 10:38am

The hollowness of the relationship speaks volumes about the basis on which it is being propagated.

Dr Zafar
Jul 24, 2019 10:45am

The thing is who is fighting war of US in Afghanistan? If US goes into war with Iran tomorrow then who will fight? PAKISTAN.

These US people are very smart. They use us the way they want.

Ravi
Jul 24, 2019 10:47am

Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close.

Ravi
Jul 24, 2019 10:50am

Remember one day Mushrraf received a grand receiption at white house, today he is a fugitive Pakistani!

haider shaikh
Jul 24, 2019 10:52am

IK has bowled President Trump, and the Congress. Result: Modi seems out of the match.

Punjabi
Jul 24, 2019 10:53am

Now that Imran Khan has addressed the US congress India can Rest In Peace

Nadeem
Jul 24, 2019 11:16am

@Ahsan Gul, Actons. Not intentions

Sami
Jul 24, 2019 11:20am

Great choice of the color of your dress Madam Speaker.

Kabir
Jul 24, 2019 11:25am

@Ravi, "Imran Khan trying to emulate Modi, but not even close" Totally nonsense no person in his sense would like to emulate Modi a pathological hugger !

SkyHawk
Jul 24, 2019 11:27am

PM Imran Khan is the great leader of a great Nation Pakistan.

farrukh safdar
Jul 24, 2019 11:37am

Yet another visit of PM from Pakistan and no concrete measures taken, what about the exorbitant U.S visa fee for Pk passports and vice versa? it was free in the 90s and very generously US gave visas. it costs PKR28000 for US visa application in Pak and same for US citizens when they apply Pak visa in USA. the rate of rejection for Pakistani citizens is high thus a good number of people loose their hard earned money a a flash of second. The US consulates must not charge fee atleast to applicants if they are refusing visa.

RAVEENDRA NATH
Jul 24, 2019 11:41am

@Civilian, Sir, truth is sometimes very bitter and may find insulting.

