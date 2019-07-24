DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New British PM has Muslim ancestors: report

Monitoring DeskUpdated July 24, 2019

Email

The newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a Muslim ancestral history and his grandparents were among the most important figures of the former Ottoman Empire, according to BBC Urdu. — AFP/File
The newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a Muslim ancestral history and his grandparents were among the most important figures of the former Ottoman Empire, according to BBC Urdu. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a Muslim ancestral history and his grandparents were among the most important figures of the former Ottoman Empire, according to BBC Urdu.

During a recent debate on television in connection with the Conservative Party elections, Mr Johnson referred to his Muslim ancestors, the report said.

The revelation raised many questions as Mr Johnson has often come under criticism — particularly on the issue of Islamophobia — with previous comments comparing Muslim women in burqas to “letterboxes”.

Boris Johnson’s great-grandfather held key positions in Ottoman Empire

According to the report, Mr Johnson’s paternal great-grandfather was Ali Kemal, a journalist and liberal politician of the Ottoman Empire who worked in the region that is now Turkey.

Born in 1867 to a mother of Circassian heritage, Mr Kemal’s journalism allowed him to travel extensively and he visited many countries.

One of his destinations was Switzerland, where he met Winifred Brun, an Anglo-Swiss woman and the daughter of a Margaret Johnson. They married in London in 1903.

Mr Kemal made a move into politics, perhaps foreshadowing his descendant’s similar career paths.

He acquired strong ‘liberal’ views early in his life, which triggered his exile from the Ottoman Empire.

However, when the rule of the Sultan, who had banished Mr Kemal, came to an end, the latter soon found himself to be one of the most prominent figures in Ottoman political life.

During the First World War, the Ottoman Empire was allied with Germany, and so Mr Kemal’s son and daughter — who were living in England — adopted their matrilineal surname Johnson.

Mr Kemal’s son Wilfred Johnson (his middle name) married Irene Williams, and their son was Stanley Johnson, Boris’s father.

In 2008, Mr Johnson’s took part in the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? series, unearthing his lineage for the first time.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
joy
Jul 24, 2019 08:07am

always search for muslim connection!

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 24, 2019 08:32am

Now Britain will merge with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Amanat Ali
Jul 24, 2019 08:33am

Why is this important?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 24, 2019 08:43am

Soooo whaaaat...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Rao
Jul 24, 2019 08:44am

So what....

Recommend 0
Alih
Jul 24, 2019 08:49am

Interesting, that’s it, nothing more than that.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 24, 2019 08:50am

Will wonders never cease.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving forward

Moving forward

The US needs Pakistan’s support to extricate itself from a festering war it has never been able to win.

Editorial

Updated July 24, 2019

Trump’s Kashmir offer

A little friendly ‘push’ from powerful global actors may help the stakeholders reach a mutually acceptable solution.
July 24, 2019

Domestic abuse

WHEN Fatema Sohail published a disturbing account of physical, mental and verbal abuse that she suffered allegedly ...
July 24, 2019

Trade unions

ON the Balochistan High Court’s orders, the recent announcement to cancel the registration of 62 trade unions is...
July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...