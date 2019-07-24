DAWN.COM

Faisalabad rally ‘without permission’: Maryam among 3,000 PML-N leaders, workers booked

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated July 24, 2019

Maryam Nawaz had visited Faisalabad on Sunday evening. — DawnNewsTV/File
FAISALABAD: At least five cases have been registered against more than 3,000 activists and leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in different police stations on charges of delivering speeches against the government, staging rallies without seeking permission, using loudspeaker and hurling threats of disrupting peace on Sunday night.

Cases were lodged on Monday with the Nishatabad, Sargodha Road, Rail Bazaar, Factory Area and Samanabad police.

Prime accused named in the FIRs included Maryam Nawaz, her husband Muhammad Safdar, former Sindh governor Zubair Umer, former state minister Talal Chaudhry, Mussadaq Malik, Nabeela, wife of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah, her son-in-law Sheharyar, former mayor Malik Razzaq, MNAs Javeed Latif, Shahbaz Babar and Alia Rajab Baloch.

MPAs named in these cases included Jaffar Hocha, Ajmal Asif, Rana Ali Abbas, Zafar Nagra, Hamid Rasheed, Rai Haider Ali, former MNAs Haji Akram Ansari, Ijaz Virk, Mian Mannan, Khalifa Mansoor, former MPAs Kashif Rahim, Khalid Saeed, Rana Arshad, Shafiq Gujjar, Nawaz Malik and others.

Police said the accused had created problems for motorists by blocking various roads.

Ms Nawaz had visited Faisalabad on Sunday evening. She reached the residence of Rana Sanaullah in Samanabad after about seven hours as people welcomed her on different roads.

A police officer said cases had been registered on the direction of the government. He said raids to arrest the accused would be carried out after the government nod.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2019

Anti-Corruption
Jul 24, 2019 09:30am

Excellent. Couple of more cases like that will sure deter paid hooligans from disturbing the peace.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jul 24, 2019 09:30am

Impracticable kind of action. Waste of time and paper work.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 24, 2019 09:32am

Put all opposition in jail to show freedom of speech.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jul 24, 2019 09:32am

Wouldn't this constitute a violation of bail? If yes, throw Maryam back in jail for 7 years.

Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Jul 24, 2019 09:42am

Very childish and preposterous move by the administration. PTI needs to be observant of what administrative officials are doing down the line.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 24, 2019 09:42am

Yes only Imran Khan, Tahir ul Qadri and Khadim Hussain Rizvi can hold public rallies.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 24, 2019 09:59am

Put that mafia in jail.

Recommend 0

