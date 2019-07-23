DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Vote count underway in Ghotki NA-205

Dawn.com | Mohammad Hussain KhanJuly 23, 2019

Email

Four women showing their CNICs and marked thumbs after casting their votes in Ghotki by-polls on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. — APP
Four women showing their CNICs and marked thumbs after casting their votes in Ghotki by-polls on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. — APP

The vote count is underway and initial results have started pouring in as polling for the general seat of the Sindh Assembly — NA-205 — Ghotki, concluded peacefully.

Two powerful Mahars, who also happened to be maternal uncle and nephew, are contesting for the seat fallen vacant after the death of Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar, a former Sindh chief minister. The late Mahar was serving as the federal narcotics minister when he died.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar is taking on his nephew Ahmed Ali Mahar — the son of the late Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar — an independent candidate who is supposed to be a part of the PTI after elections.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results from 140 polling stations showed that Mohammad Bux Mahar was enjoying a lead of around 10,000 votes.

The constituency had 360,875 registered voters including 204,891 male and 155,935 female voters. A total of 290 polling stations were set up which include 56 each for male and female voters while 178 were combined polling stations.

Out of the total 290, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared 125 polling stations "highly sensitive" and 164 "sensitive".

Strict security arrangements were put in place under the ECP’s directives. Army personnel were deployed inside the polling stations, despite opposition by the PPP.

NA-205 covers PS-20 and PS-21 which were won by Ali Gohar Khan Mahar of the anti-PPP Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and his brother Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar alias Raja Mahar as a PPP candidate, respectively, in the July 25, 2018 general elections.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 24, 2019 12:00am

Whosoever will win in Gotki election whether Uncle or his Nephew it will be a Mahar who will be working for the Mahar’s family and not for a common man.

The politics of interior Sindh is based on ethnicity, what else more one can write on it to elaborate.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 24, 2019 12:15am

Vote PTI and better your lot.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Editorial

July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...
Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...