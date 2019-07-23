Aid has been one of the biggest curses for Pakistan: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during an address delivered at the United States Institute of Peace on Tuesday, impressed upon the audience that Pakistan seeks a "dignified relationship with the US" which is not curtailed by the securing or withdrawal of aid.
"I would like to have a relationship between the two countries of mutual trust. I would like to have a relationship as equals, of friendship. Not as it has been before [...] Pakistan wanting aid from the US and then for aid it is expected to do certain things.
"The reason why I am happy leaving the US this time is that we now have a relationship based on mutual interest, which is peace in Afghanistan.”
The premier said that he had been asked about whether there would be a request for funds to which he had said: "I hate the idea of asking for funds. Aid has been one of the biggest curses for my country. What it has done is it has created the dependency syndrome."
"Countries rise because of self respect and self esteem. No country rises because of begging and borrowing for money," he added.
He expressed confidence that there was "convergence between the United States and Pakistan" when it came to recognising that there is no military solution to deal with the war in Afghanistan.
He said that he viewed the dynamic to be different now, as both sides were finally looking at things through the same lens.
"The Pakistan Army was fighting but they [the US] thought we are not doing enough [...] we had gone out of our way. But this time, we are all on the same page that only a political settlement through dialogue will work," said the prime minister.
In January this year, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had emphasised a new "sustainable" strategy of the United States for fighting terrorism which seeks to end long, drawn-out wars
“President Trump very much wants to end these long, drawn-out [wars] — 17 years now in Afghanistan,” the chief US diplomat had said.
In today's discussion with Nancy Lindbord, the president of the United States Institute of Peace, PM Imran expressed hope that a political settlement to the Afghan war can be reached and that the relationship between the United States and Pakistan had great potential after this visit.
When asked what makes things different now in the relationship between the two countries compared to the past, the premier said: "I always felt [previously] that the relationship was never multi-pronged, always transactional."
The premier, providing a backdrop to the circumstances that led to the present situation in Afghanistan, said that the 'jihadists' had been convinced to fight against the Soviets and once the 'jihad' was over, the US packed up and left and "we were slapped with sanctions".
"We were left with four million Afghan refugees [...] a number of militant groups created to fight the Soviets, all dressed up and nowhere to go, heroin, drugs — which at some point were used to pay for the fighting," he continued, to highlight the scale of the fallout after the war had ended.
He said that after 9/11 Pakistan again joined the US [in the fight against terrorism].
"I only had one seat in parliament. When Gen Musharraf consulted us [on whether we should join the war] I opposed it and said we should stay neutral."
He then went on to explain, why he felt it would have been in Pakistan's best interest to remain neutral.
"We had created these 'jihadi' groups in the 80s. We had indoctrinated them in the idea of 'jihad'. That foreign occupation in Afghanistan [...] it was a religious duty to fight them. So all these foreign groups, including Al Qaeda had arrived in Pakistan."
"Now comes 9/11. And the US invades Afghanistan. And now we are trying to tell the same groups, who had close links with the Pakistan Army — because they were created by the Pakistan Army — now we are telling them because the good guys are there, its no longer 'jihad'."
"Now obviously, a lot of them turned against the Pakistan Army because the Pakistan Army was then trying to neutralise them."
The premier said that the years that followed were "the worst time in our history".
"These groups turned against the Pakistan Army and the State of Pakistan. And not only that, there were linkages between these groups and the Pakistan security forces because they had created them.
"We had insider attacks, the GHQ was attacked, the generals were killed, the ISI headquarters were attacked. The Army at one point could not go into the cities in military clothes or with military cars. It was that bad," said PM Imran, as he asserted his view of why Pakistan should have never gotten involved.
"The second thing was the tribal areas. We should never have sent our Army into the tribal areas.
"The tribal area per capita was the most weaponised area in the world, he said," pausing to provide a brief history of the region that had been left autonomous post-British era and that had "lived by its own rules".
"In 2004, under pressure from the US, the Pakistan Army went into the tribal areas to flush out Al Qaeda. What happened was, after Tora Bora in Afghanistan, a few of the Al Qaeda moved down into our tribal areas which were semi-autonomous. When they sent the Army in [...] you know armies are not meant to go into civilian areas.
"Whenever you send your army into civilian areas there will always be human rights abuses because there is no army there, there are just guerillas operating from villages.
"The collateral damage created what became the Pakistani Taliban. There was no Pakistani Taliban [group] before," he said.
"In my opinion, we should have stayed neutral. That way we would have control over these militant groups and we could have, in our own time, neutralised them," he added, before going on to say: "But because we became a part of the US war, they turned against Pakistan."
He said that what followed was a watershed moment in Pakistani politics, recounting the 2014 Army Public School massacre in which 150 school children were slaughtered by the TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) — the Pakistani faction of the Taliban.
"There was a reaction [to the APS tragedy] within Pakistan. All the political parties signed the NAP (National Action Plan) and we all decided that we will never allow any militant groups to operate within Pakistan."
The premier said that because there had been such a sizable presence of these groups [estimating them to be around 30,000-strong] that had obtained "training in some theatre — Afghanistan or Kashmir", there had been a challenge which no one was willing to take previously.
"Prior to our government coming into power, past governments did not have the political will [...] we were the first government to start disarming militant groups.
"We have taken over their institutes, their seminaries, we have [placed] administrators there. For the first time we have decided there will be no armed militias inside our country."
Lindbord then talked about the ongoing Afghan peace process and the possibility of a breakthrough and asked whether the Pakistani government is able and willing to make the commitments to help move the dialogues forward, especially if the Taliban and the government are not able to get a meeting organised.
To this, the premier responded by saying: "The fear among the Pakistan military establishment was always that there would be a two-front situation. So there would be the eastern front, which is India, and if Afghanistan was also in the Indian sphere of influence then Pakistan would be sandwiched between the two."
He said owing to this worry, the military always wanted what it called "strategic depth".
"But this has changed. Today there is no concept in Pakistan of strategic depth. Because we feel that by interfering in Afghanistan, in order to secure the strategic depth, we have actually done a lot of damage to our own country. And for no rhyme or reason we have become partisan in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
He said that in the past there was always this impression that Pakistan Army is an independent entity and governments have no control over it.
"I can sit here and tell you that as I speak, the Pakistan Army is exactly behind the government's programme. Whatever policies from day one, whether it was peace with India, they were behind us," he said, pausing to mention that when he had decided to release the Indian pilot captured by the Army, they supported his decision.
"There is no difference between the policies of Pakistan's security forces or the policies of Pakistan's democratic government."
He said that the Afghans should be "left to decide what they want, what sort of government they want and we should facilitate the peace process".
"So this is the big difference now. We are all on the same page...and fortunately the US is on the same page [...] 19 years of conflict and this could have gone on. Thank God for President Trump. This could have gone on for another 19 years without any result."
Responding to concerns about freedom of the press in Pakistan, the prime minister said that he had spent 18 summers of his life in Britain where he had noted that the media is very open and free.
"The Pakistan media, in my opinion, is even freer than the British media [...] it is not just free but sometimes out of control," said the prime minister.
He went on to say that in Britain no media would have published the kind of remarks that the Pakistani media had since he had come into power.
"A prime minister of a country and this man sits on television and says he is 'getting divorced tomorrow'," remarked PM Imran, referring to rumours that had circulated in the media a few months ago about the premier’s allegedly rocky relationship with First Lady Bushra Bibi.
"In the olden days, this guy would have been beaten up. In Nawaz Sharif's time, he had journalists beaten up. Asif Zardari — people were petrified of him. People would disappear," he said.
The premier said he, on the other hand, had gone through the legal channels to take action.
"So what we need, is to control the media, not through the government but through a media watchdog.
"They reported wrongly that the IMF had said that the rupee would fall, to a number they quoted. There was a run on the rupee. Who would do that [anywhere else in the world]?"
He said that the government was on the one hand struggling to revive the economy and on the other hand the media was falsely reporting such things and causing a run on the rupee.
"I feel very strongly we will strengthen the media watchdog. It is not censorship. There are 70-80 channels in Pakistan. Only three reported they were having some problems."
He said that the media would have to be more accountable and will have to answer for their source of income.
"Even if we ask them about taxes, they say ‘this is against freedom of expression’."
When asked what role Pakistan can play in calming the rising tensions with Iran without ruining the relations it has with other countries, the prime minister said that an offer had already been made to Iran for Pakistan to play a role and until recently, Iran was receptive to the idea, but now seemed "desperate".
He urged all the countries to avoid pushing Iran into a conflict.
"I'm not sure all the countries realise the gravity of the situation if there is a conflict with Iran [...] This is not going to be the same as Iraq. This could be much, much, worse. It will have grave, adverse consequences for our country [as well].
"It could unleash terrorism where Al Qaeda would be forgotten," warned PM Imran.
Great job Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are with you. Yes no WAR with Iran, yes no more hired gun of US and yes peace in our beloved Afghanistan and yes sir Media is surely free over here and yes it was Gen Musharraf President of Pakistan who did this for Pakistan and finally we Pakistan masses love USA we have ties with US which goes back from the first day of Pakistan in 1947. We love USA!!!
God Bless America from Pakistan and Pakistan Zindabad! Iran Zindabad! Afghanistan Zindabad!
IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!
I am glad that he is clearly communicating the facts.
IK is hands down the leader of the moment.
A PM who knows how to speak on the global stage and communicate the policies of his country to the world. The most basic skill for the job yet last two governments had leaders who could not do such a basic thing.
Great speech and address in Peace Institute, PM presented Pakistan's view on almost all subjects, a clear and bravely.
Imran khan,the Great leader with optimistic thoughts.
And that page is a week to 10 days away
In fact, independent, unbiased, neutral, non-partisan and third party historical data confirm that all wars eventually end up in table talks and that there is seldom a military solution to conflicts between nations. Same is the case with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, where military conflict started when the shameless Russian forces invaded it way back in December 1979. Rest as they say is history.
So Taliban are going to put their weapons down and start writing poems?
What is this same page business? Pakistan and USA on the same page, Pakistan's government and its army is on the same page (in any other country such a thing is never said as the Army is expected to be subservient to the civilian government), Pakistan and Afghanistan are on the same page etc. Only problem is no one knows which page that is. Could be just plain white page.
Imran was advocating dialogue from day one and here we are years later.
All are on same page, than where is the problem?
He got nothing and now talking poetry or philosophy which mean nothing in real world.
Very impressive ! Clear and precise message delivered by the PM! Stating the facts clearly without consulting notes ( as was the practice by previous PM )
Great success of the tour. Thanks IK for making us proud.
Needless to say, proud Afghans take strong exception to President Donald Trump's outrageous remarks regarding Afghanistan's situation.His uncalled for scornful observations clearly stem from his arrogance of power that reflect adversely on his mindset.
Khan conducted himself with dignity and pride.
A successful tour no doubt and as a proof hyper Indian media busy pouring facile scorn over there and chowkidar brigade over here!
So many pages are adding up.
If IK keeps his word and disarms all militias related to Afghanistan and Kashmir - and bring peace to neighborhood - he will win the Nobel prize for peace.
I hope he’s walking the talk
Bad news for opposition parties, as PM Imran Khan, COAS and President Trump are on the same page, working together to bring peace in the Afghanistan after 19 years of war. Finally, the strategic importance of Pakistan is recognised by the world's super power and, no wonder, India is worried about this new friendly relationship.
Imran Khan, the true Pakistani, would only talk of Pakistan and good of Pakistan. No personal ambitions.
PM-IK and establishment are on same-page in naya-Pakistan since last year. Which surprises await for Pakistan when PM-IK and Trump on same-page?
PM-IK should not have waited for PKR falling by 50% and IMF's stringent bailout conditions to arrive on the same-page with USA.
Very early on the same page!!!!
@Gaz,
Your right so much prosper is been seen... grow up...
Well done PM. Now, Let's hope for the best.
Forthright commentary by forthright Khan!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Truth sets you free
Why imran khan unable to say the phrase "USA and Pakistan are on same page" when Hafeez saeed arrested ?
Now RSS brigade has suddenly turned against Trump for his mediation offer. But I remember the time when RSS brigade were all praying for Trump victory for reasons well known to all.
True ! Infact there is no military solution of any thing.l Military solution is no solution. Both Pakistan and US people are on one page. Let's hope this understanding will yield positive results.
The speech in the arena was lame and election campaign going on for too long. But this is really a good speech. Leadership is his strength and he should stick to it in internal affairs as well. And stop flogging the dead horse named Nawaz Sharif.
That's why Trump and Co are awed by him. Now they will watch if he sticks to his word, and he will. After that, US will have a closer interaction with Pakistan with trade, military and take advice on regional matters. Pakistan, now for the US, is a regional power on its own.
Pakistan doesn’t look very isolated now does it? Must be heart wrenching for our enemies.
Khan is putting the interests of his country and those of his neighbors on the same page...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Now the US is on the same page ....is there any space for peace on that page?
Are you saying that 'Strategic Depth' is a dead dream?
I think these conversations would be more practical than theoretical. Otherwise it is a great effort done by PM.
The anti IK lobby in Pakistan and press are scrambling to find a narrative as they are left blindsided by his reception and performance in US. He has single handedly changed the entire direction of the Pak-US relationship and the region. If one is honest and true in conviction and beliefs, they will always succeed. Other leaders need to learn from him.
Last year all pakistanis was taking against US relation, now suddenly US become dear! Keep an eye on China action from now!
He forgot to remind his audiance that not participating in the war on terror was not an option for Pakistan. As I recall the Bush administration threatened to bomb Pakistan "back to the stone age" after the September 11 attacks if the country did not cooperate with America's war on Afghanistan. 'You are either with us or against us' was the threat.
Only the container was missing, otherwise it was back to 2017. The U-turns and the limping Government was left behind. If aid was not important, why the trip to the US and meeting with Trump, at his own request, no less.
He came with nothing, he is leaving empty handed too
Glad to see leader of the country who can represent clearly the issues facing the nation as well as understanding the world around us. None of the previous so-called ‘leader’ Could put two coherent sentences together let alone understand the perils surrounding our borders. Messrs Sharif & Zardari (& their cronies) only had one thing in their minds: how can they enrich themselves while the nation went backwards on many fronts. God bless you Imran and may you have many more years to extricate Pakistan from corruption of the past.
A Pakistani pm giving a speech at an institute of Peace?
Is he doing stand-up comedy?
"Pakistan, US on same page about Afghanistan"
Yes, US will tell Pakistan what to do and Pakistan will do it quickly :)
What page would that be? Do more, yes will do more and some more.
Clear, concise truth and facts that need to told. Thank you PM Khan!
IK: "Aid is the very worst thing for Pakistan."
Yet, aid is the very thing that he went there for!
@Sagar, No Sagar. The taliban would gradually put their weapons down. And you will the poem work. We good?
From very beginning of his tenure, I never had any doubt about IK's positive intentions. He sincerely means well, just got caught in rock and hard place.
I completely disagree with IK on all things but I have to say I agree with him on this "AID is really one of the biggest curse for Pakistan"
Indians would love it if IK was their PM right now.
@Rehmatullah, Where did you get that idea; it was never mentioned by Trump himself.
@Rehmatullah, Yes Rehmatullah I can't agree with you any more... he went to the aid of "peace for Afghanistan from US".
@Rehmatullah, and he told you that! Or it's just your paranoia
I am confused, Aid is curse for Pakistan. Why did he go to saudi , Qatar , sheikhdoms and got few billions in Katora. This politics is quite complicated not a straight path. Just few words of appreciation do not solve the crisis, It is like a sugar coated candy of no value. Just with in a hour, he found out how shallow water he is in when NMO clearly rejected and clarified as false statement,
Pakistan becomes a poor country.
So Imran Khan is saying that to this day Pakistan's rise is attributed to begging?
PK become friends with Russia/Germany/North Korea infact be in a position to trade with all nations. Best place to be. So much for isolation.
Does this mean that all the Jihadis the JEM's, LeT's are at the end of their purpose? What happens to all those folks now? Are these community service folks are also in the same page?
Whoever trusts and depends on US Government is a fool and nothing but fool. For last 70 years US Government had been the greatest trouble maker (in all terms) of this world....and this is such a historical fact that not even American citizens can deny.