DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI, MQM to hold another round of dialogue on July 30 to resolve issues

Dawn.comJuly 23, 2019

Email

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing a joint press conference after a meeting in Karachi on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. — DawnNewsTV
PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing a joint press conference after a meeting in Karachi on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday called on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership to sort bilateral differences.

Following a meeting in Karachi, the PTI leader told the media that the two sides have agreed to resolve all their issues through dialogue.

In this regard, he said, the next round of dialogue will be held in Islamabad on July 30. He said that the two sides would take up each and every point of difference between them.

"We have constituted a committee to deal with all allied parties," Tareen said, adding that he also asked MQM's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to constitute a committee within the party to coordinate with the PTI.

Talking about the issues being faced by Karachi, he said, "We have spent our first year dealing with the mess left by former governments. Now, we will focus on Karachi."

He further said that the PTI would fulfill all legitimate desires of the MQM regarding the megalopolis. "I have held a two-hour-long meeting with our lawmakers from Karachi and we discussed only Karachi."

Last year, the MQM had won six National Assembly (NA) seats in the July 25 election and inked an agreement with the PTI, promising to extend its support to the latter for the formation of government in the Centre.

In exchange for MQM-P’s support for the federal government, the PTI had promised that a special federal package would be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents.

Additionally, the PTI had agreed that Sindh police reforms will be implemented, a university will be established in Hyderabad, and constituencies identified by MQM-P would also be audited, according to the contents of the memorandum of understanding.

Later, the MQM leaders started complaining and taking a harsh tone against the PTI until last month, when the former got another ministry amid political turmoil in the NA ahead of the budget session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid a political tug of war between the government and the opposition to gain maximum support over the passage of the federal budget, had decided to give another portfolio to the MQM in a late-night development after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders.

MQM AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aamir Lucky
Jul 23, 2019 07:48pm

Look at the convicted Tareen still active and negotiating on the behave of the government.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Editorial

July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...
Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...