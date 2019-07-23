PM thanks Trump for hospitality, says Pakistan 'will do everything' to facilitate Afghan peace
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump for hosting him at the White House with "gracious hospitality" a day earlier and assured his American counterpart that Pakistan "will do everything within its power" to facilitate the process aimed at ending Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.
Taking to Twitter, the premier also appreciated Trump for "his understanding of Pakistan's point of view", "his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease" and for showing him around the White House.
"I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process," he wrote, adding that the world owed it to the people of Afghanistan to bring about peace after four decades of conflict.
Imran also said he was "surprised" by the reaction given by India to President Trump's offer to mediate between Pakistan and India to enable dialogue for resolving the Kashmir conflict.
"Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," the prime minister stressed, noting that the Kashmir dispute has held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.
His comment came hours after India's foreign ministry denied Trump had been asked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan.
“We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to the US President,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesman of India's Ministry of External Affairs.
"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."
While speaking to the press alongside Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Imran had said that the US, being "the most powerful" country in the world, could play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.
In response, Trump said that India had also asked him to mediate.
"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.
"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolved [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.
In a separate tweet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran thanked the Pakistani-American community "for showing up in such large numbers" at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC to welcome him on his maiden visit to the US after assuming office.
Pompeo calls on PM Imran
Also on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Prime Minister Imran at Pakistan House in Washington DC.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ambassador of Pakistan to US Dr Asad Majeed Khan were present during the meeting, the Government of Pakistan said in a tweet.
Comments (161)
Couldn't control your urge to talk K.
This is what happens when you have a leader who knows how to conduct himself. Who can forget the images of Nawaz Sharif sitting with Obama, nervously pulling out a few sheets of paper to read from...
Great the trump showed PMIK around the house. Shows how much trump respects and admires our lion of Pak PMIK. Beautiful and bigly.
IK and team you have done Pakistan proud. pakistan will no longer be seen as illiterate nation who only come to UK to beg for money. Pakistanis are proud and you have held them in high esteem.
Congratulations
Exactly. Even if Modi never said anything like that, what was the need to defend it? It was probably the first thing Modi has (not) said that made sense! Should have played it along.
It is a fact that modi is worried about meeting PM Khan for fear of being upstaged in both character, language and genuine compassion for a better sub continent.
Thank you Mr. Trump for offering to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue .
No agenda whatsoever for the visit Just seeking a semblance of credibility for his selected government perhaps
For all we know, trump may have a nasty twist in the tale in store for us, knowing very well how unpredictable he is!!
President Trump have won the hearts of Pakistanis. Thanks PM Imran Khan too.
Did America agree to dole out some cash for our cash strapped economy in return pf our efforts not Afghanistan?
I am very apprehensive that a nasty tweet from Trump is on the way shortly
"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot".....this is the outcome.
"his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease" and for showing him around the White House.
Dream comes true. It was a nice sight seeing'
Dont do till u get ur coalition support fund.
PM Imran Khan looks cute in his outfit flanked by President Trump and First Lady Melanie.
Before America was saying "do more", now Pakistan is saying, "we will do everything." What is the difference?
Any achievement for Pakistan?
We are thankful to President Trump of his clear understanding of the issues being faced by the people of the Sub continent and his willingness to resolve these issues.Thanks again.
Now imran khan has approval stamp from Trump. Let's see if Pakistan can get any economic benefits otherwise this trip seems like getting himself approved.
Imran Khan has made the biggest mistake of his life as a political figure.
Again, I am not sure how much this visit will achieve for Pak but I am 100% sure that Pak will be respected after Trump meets IK.
Pak is very lucky to have IK as its leader because leaders like IK comes once in centuries. As Allama Iqbal said:
Hazaron saal nargis apni bey noori pe rooti hai
Bari Mushkil sey hota hai chaman meing deedawer paida
All the Pakistani people who love Pak must rise and support IK and rally behind him. I can assure Pakistanis that IK can and will deliver for Pak.
IK needs to know that Indians need no mediation. It's only Pakistan which needs mediation to assert civilian supremacy over its own boys...
So IK himself has confirmed that so far Pak has not done anything to facilitate peace in Afghanistan
Two leaders who talk straight.
@Straight talk , yeah right !
PM Imran khan has shown modi his position which is of water and juices carrying guy in pavillion.
Give some money or just dinner
@desi dimag, why are you so worried about Pakistan.
Cricket bat gifted to Khan by Donald put a smile on PM Khan's face, He sure loves Cricket! Arguably one of the best All rounder cricket player the world has ever seen. A great leader a born leader PM honorable Khan Imran Khan.
Good job. This is how to undertake a visit to the USA. It is not about selfies with you and your family like previous Pakistani premiers who probably just used the visits as a holiday. By the way PM Imran Khan visit was done a budget and no to 5-star hotels. Excellent. A very good example.
Is he wearing platforms ?
Where is Pakistan's first lady?
@Trump et, Stop begging for money, please! Pay your due share of taxes.
And so ends a very successful visit to Washington by a true leader. Well done PM Khan!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
It was really a hard earned meeting.
Money is coming or not? general people of Pakistan wants to know.
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, He looks like domestic help.
Thank you Prime Minister Khan for assuring US to do everything that they want for peace in Afghanistan. This was the primary objective of the visit which is achieved by both the parties. Congratulations to the USA and Pakistan.
Time for Trump to read Simla agreement and Lahore declaration.
Did they discussed about creating a new block comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkey and USA?
The whole nation is thankful to President Trump & people of US, for hospitality and encouraging statements about Pak. The consent to arbitrate is a ray of hope for Kashmiris as well.
Remind me of Modi's desperate look at Imran Khan-Putin meetup in SCO photo session. Modi knows IK would outshine him anywhere & everywhere as far as personal charisma is concern which has a big effect on diplomacy.
if there is a gconflict between two people,why do you need a third party to mediate?The two of you should do thetalking
@ Neha, "Imran Khan has made the biggest mistake of his life as a political figure.": Like what? Coming to the US? Or seeing Trump? Without a follow-up explanation your remark does not make any sense or have any credibility.
IK should give himself a pat in the back. What a huge success the trip has been! Complete U-turn from the U.S. Bravo!
"We were paying 1.3 billion dollars to Pakistan as an aid for many years. Pakistan was not doing anything for us: Donald Trump.
Pakistan will do a lot now.
@haider shaikh, there is a big difference. Previously they asked (ordered) and now we do it with our own free will knowing that it is good for our country.
Imran Khan Niazi looks like an obedient school kid by the side of US President Donald Trump at White House press conference.
So, now he is ready to 'do more'. The question is, can he do more???
Well Kashmir is done and dusted and nothing new has happened. Trump as usual mis-spoke and the US State Department practically disowned his statement. Then no mention of it in the joint statement. We promised a lot but got nothing in return. $60 k (really?) could have been better spent.
Great trip for Imran Khan
Trump let Ik enter into his house! Such a beautiful moment! Proud moment for every pakistan!
"Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,"
If sincere stop sending terrorists to kashmir
Looks like a domestic help in front of Trump and first lady
Difference between Musharaf and Imran Submission. Musharaf surrender after one phone call. Imran took 3 day to trip to USA a photo session and then he surrender.
@ Neha,
Who are you to judge and, do you have any extraordinary qualifications from Havard, Oxford or Cambridge universities and credibility to make such silly comments? Grow up, be impartial and don't pretend to be expert in international politics!
@Mansur Ul Haque, so when is Trump going to start mediation?
Desi Dimag's heartburns are proof that IK's visit was a success.
Both are casanovas.
When Imran Khan going to extend Invitation to President Trump which he is waiting for?
Melania is more happy standing with IK then her own husband
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, Where is Mrs. Khan in white?
@Chinpaksaddique, "Great the trump showed PMIK around the house. Shows how much trump respects and admires our lion of Pak PMIK. Beautiful and bigly."
He and all presidents show those who has meeting with him are taken around in white house. So take it easy. It is neither respect or administration.
"I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process," more than Trump expected and Trump knows the limitless capacity of Pakistan in this matter.
This reminds something, Musarraff and GW Bush, US got more than it asked.
@Hasnain Haque, He went to US not UK. Talking about illiterate!
@Prateik,
"Where is Pakistan's first lady?"
Is that your worry for the day?
All people here talking about India Pakistan and trying to outsmart each other. But where is afganisthan? Should not we talk about the core issue afganisthan of this visit? Peace in afganisthan will be the first step to achieve stability inside Pakistan provided pakistan doesn't expect more than it can chew.
Trump made sure that he will loose next Election.
@Mansur Ul Haque, well who will believe trump who was said to lie 10000 times since he became president
@jayasekharan komerath, vert well said sir,but the problem is your side don't wants to talk thats why got to bring a third party in to encourage your side to come to table to talk
Imran Khan will not understand the significance of bilateral settlement where no unreliable third party can be included.
@desi dimag, why your stomach growls ?
Just reading through Pak PM IK's US visit coverage on DAWN and comments made me realize how much disconnected people are from International relations and diplomacy. Countries nurture relations keeping interests in mind. I value you for what you bring to table and not what you wear or look like when you sit across table.
What can Pakistan offer apart from a role in bringing Taliban to negotiation table. Can Pakistan place large orders for US manufacturing industries, answer is no. Can Pakistan tilt towards US against China, answer is not. After this visit is over, US State department will do the balancing act and issue some "do more Pakistan" statements to smoothen the ruffled feathers with India. Just wait.
West of time.Nothing new for Pakistan in terms of economic and defence cooperation.Just verbal pleasantries were exchanged.
@Prateik, Probably taking care of Pakistan.
@ZAHID MALIK, what he mentioned that please your task seriously .
@Hasnain Haque, is it a joke?
@desi dimag, “t was really a hard earned meeting.”
Hard earned for who? Trump invited Khan.
Soooo amusing to read comments by jealous Indians.
@Khan, difference is fence to mars
I feel Pakistan should strongly and proactively follow up Mr Trumps and agree a huge trade deal. Looks an opportunity not to be missed.
@jayasekharan komerath, That what IK explained the PK already tried it's best to discuss but India as always is not interested.
If nothing else, score one for IK and Pakistan on a Big Diplomatic win.
@HashBrown© , only Indians like your comment, since they are sad that Pakistan is headed in the right direction and their pet is in jail.
@haider shaikh, The difference is - before, USA was asking Pak to fight for them and now they have realized that we all need to give peace a chance. So, Pak is helping and must help any nation achieve peace through dialogue!
Unless Pakistan stops nurturing its ambition on Kashmir, it won’t be able to make much progress in economic matters, let sanity prevail, amen!
Trump threatened to wipe out Afghanistan in a week. The Afghan govt has asked him to explain his words. Great attitude from a small country.
@desi dimag, I think it’s great outcome that Afghan problem is going to be solved with India all out of our western borders.
@jayasekharan komerath, because the two people can’t stop fighting and even a boxing match requires a referee
Wear suit and pants!
"will do everything" does not sound good.
@Eliminator , It will not be controlled until it is settled.
Surprised by a stand india always have taken???
I am surprised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was surprised at India's Reaction regarding any mediation on Kashmir. The Indira Gandhi-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto meeting at Shimla clearly agreed and enunciated the policy on Kashmir that it would be settled by Bilateral Dialog only. India has always refused mediation. It also said Prime Minister Modi never asked President Trump to mediate.
@Hasnain Haque, Please get your country right, at least.
What's wrong with you PTIs? So much admiration for a dud who's so far done nothing good for his country besides having tantrums against the opposition.
@M. Emad, shame on you, playing along full of hate Indians.
Trump changes stand daily..very difficult to know what he will say tomorrow..On the other side Pakistan and India are rigid..they don't change at all.
Judging by many readers' comments Trump's off the cuff uttering and offer to mediate are being taken as something that has already happened. And it is all in favour of Pakistan. Showing IK around the Whitehouse is being seen as a sign of reverence and respect for IK rather than what it is - a civic courtesy to a 'tourist' to the Whitehouse.
@N,Saq Nothing like Zulfiqar AliBhuttolate PM of Pakistan.(nuclearsetup foundation &making it possible for kassinger to visit China despiteMighty Russian leader Cureshef sauntered fingers towards Pakistan ambassador facilitating btwAmerica&China.).However kudos to him for raising Kashmiri s issues &Trump agreeing to work as mediator to solve the problem.
@Fastrack, Mostly things of little or no significance.
Payment is only made when a job is ✅,good he didn’t ask for money
@Eliminator , and you the otherwise!
@HashBrown© , The usual biased blab. Some people just cant get off the corrupt regime whom they so fondly love to be slaves of.
We are proud that we are a part of a changed regime that values every human being on its right to live in his/her own genuine space. Your myopic vision is quite clear because your leaders probably never showed the courage nor the farsightedness in the past 3 decades that this incredible human being has shown in 3 quarters and projected globally.
Kindly continue living in your "tunnel vision" approach of long live the King.
@Chandra, And Trump has confirmed that Modi requested for a mediation dialogue, the poor soul. :)
Just a house tour and photo op, real talks happen at Pentagon.
@HashBrown© , No agenda for the visit? Since you are a smart guy it appears form your comment, let me remind you a few things, important things.
1- Pakistan desperately needs to sell its goods around the world, United States is an enormous market market for our products and fruits.
2- Pakistan and America needs their relations rekindled, whether we like or not, want it or not, we need good relations with America, that allows us to increase not only our business dealings, with we can learn so much from the technology Americans have in agriculture, farming, investments to name a few.
There only two reasons for your hatred and ignorance, one, you're an Indian, two, you're either a PML-N or a PPP supporter, no offense either intended either way.
@Prateik, where was your first lady?
@Chinpaksaddique, That's pretty much standard procedure brother, but one thing is for certain, he respects Imran Khan, you know why? because Imran Khan stood up to him, didn't back down from replying to Trump's tweeter.
Trump has already moved on to the next shiny object. The joint statement after the meeting did not mention Kashmir. The US State Department has disowned the ramblings of their president. Bottom line - Nothing changed on this front. You may get some aid out of this trip but not much else.
Dressed like a band master.
@desi dimag,
Relax now dude. IK appears to be on your nerves.
Indian media is fuming on IK visit. This is a clear indication that IK visit was big success.
I think US should stop saying DO more to Pakistan
@Gaurav Shukla, stop crying.....
The Indians will always cry. They are born to cry over Pakistan in every situation.
I hate to say but then the facts should be obvious to every one. How Trump has made a complete 180 degree turn from saying " Pakistan has only offered lies and deceit in return for billions of dollars given by USA to Pakistan. Pakistan has only cheated USA". So this sudden u- turn will again undergo the sane turn after USA has been enabled by Pakistan to exit Afghanistan through Taliban cooperation. Pakistan will only then say how they have been cheated now by USA. Mark my words
Before Trump attempts to broker peace for Pak and India, he has to complete the Israeli - Palestine conflict, the Right and the Left conflict, the Korean conflict and several trade wars. Mr. Khan can wait until such time.
Imran Khan has sent the message to the world “Cowards die many a times before their deaths,braves experience their death only once”
@haider shaikh, what PM IK was alluding to was everything to achieve peace.
@HashBrown®,
Well said but what will happen only talks!!!!
Its hard to understand our public!!! When will we stand for our rights!!!
PM should thank melenia for her hospitality.
@HashBrown© , to anybody with an open mind and who is unprejudiced, the vist was a great success. Look at the positive comments that Trump made and the body language
you are being unfair
@ZAHID MALIK, there were so many positives for PAkistan
@ Neha, and how , nay I ask/
@Chandra, Read what Trump said and in the press conference. he acknowledged and thanked Pakistan's role and support
Those pictures speak for themselves. Ten thousand words and more. PM Imran Khan has once again brought back grace, elegance, respect to Pakistan. The last time PAKs had such an international stature and recognition was in the times of FM Ayub Khan. Alhamdollilah!
And now wait for an important tweet.
@Mansur Ul Haque, that will not happen.
I sincerely wish Imran Khan to be successful in trying to make Pakistan a peaceful country and bring stability to a region that has lost many lives unfortunately. As an Indian it will be positive thing if there is a economically stronger Pakistan. Once people are uplifted from poverty and see that their country is heading in the right direction their thoughts will be vested in nation building. Hopefully peace returns to Afghanistan as well and see that country prosper as well.Good Luck!
Welldone PM Khan
@haider shaikh, your lack of understanding
@M. Emad, I'd love to give a reply face to face and show you how your Bangladeshi leader looks like when she stands next to her master Modi.!!!
Where is Mrs. Khan
First President Trump and now PM Khan, they were both requested by desperate Narendra Modi to mediate on Kashmir. What a coincidence?
trusting america again, didn't learn from past
@Hdhdhdhe, why didn't you know earlier that it's good for you.
Bickering and correcting Trump statement on Kashmir by US administration took away the charm of first IK visit. His advisors should have been smarter to guide him properly.
@HashBrown© , how does one even respond to such ignorance of geopolitics.
@Trump et, we dont need "doled out cash" as temporary injectionse with deep conditions.we need trade for a self sustaining economy.
@haider shaikh, for peace in Afghanistan. Tge difference is huge in context
@jayasekharan komerath, its called mediation. When two parties cant resolve something for a while, like over 70 years, one needs a different approach. Hope that helped clarify ;)
I am surprised that the PM is "surprised" at India's response. This means that he has not been following the history between the two nations. It is even mentioned in the Shimla Accord.
@Mansur Ul Haque,
Watch what you wish for, you may get a deal similar to what he gave the Palestinians, nothing.
True face of USA, It will play to buy more military hardware, they cannot sell Anywear, keep safe distance ----- INDIA
@ZAHID MALIK Economic benefit is not always giving AID. Supporting the trade and help improve by taking away sanctions etc. is the true and more long lasting.
Such a great and wise leader. We love Imran Kha .
Long live Pakistan.
@desi dimag, You better worry about the library and maybe offer a thought or two to modi on how to deal with Khan, its getting quite serious now.
@Prateik, Mrs Modi is in Pakistan.
PM Modi ji is not fluent in his home taught English his English is Rapidex course english ( a course which teach language) Yet he insist for one to one dialogue He may have said something else and Trump understandSomething different ........
Kashmir is an integral part of India so nothing can be happened now.
@Atul, Absolutely. Even though IK agreed to do US bidding he wants to ensure desperate Trump who wants to exit Kabul and a opportunity which Bajwa has been targeting but Taliban will play a different game next year once in ..This guy IK is a paper tiger !
Everyone know that Kashmiris do not want to live in India.
@Fastrack, Relax now dude. IK appears to be on your nerves.
IK was a great cricketer.
@Jamal 1, That is your perception. Speak for yourself.
President Trump is always interested in reviewing the fundamentalists of all religion, including his own religion. Hope he will do whatever is good for humanity...
@Chinpaksaddique, Give Trump some time. Things can change very quickly.
@Pathanoo, because India wants to continue occupying Kashmir and seeks to annex it.
Kashmiris have the right to self determination peace and demand a referendum under a UN auspice.
Kashmir is the largest and oldest occupation in the world.
As a Azad Kashmiri we live and die for Pakistan because we are the same kith and kin of every Pakistani.