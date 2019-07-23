PM Imran thanks Trump for hospitality, says Pakistan 'will do everything' to facilitate Afghan peace
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump for hosting him at the White House with "gracious hospitality" a day earlier and assured his American counterpart that Pakistan "will do everything within its power" to facilitate the process aimed at ending Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.
Taking to Twitter, the premier also appreciated Trump for "his understanding of Pakistan's point of view", "his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease" and for showing him around the White House.
"I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process," he wrote, adding that the world owed it to the people of Afghanistan to bring about peace after four decades of conflict.
Imran also said he was "surprised" by the reaction given by India to President Trump's offer to mediate between Pakistan and India to enable dialogue for resolving the Kashmir conflict.
"Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," the prime minister stressed, noting that the Kashmir dispute has held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.
His comment came hours after India's foreign ministry denied Trump had been asked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan.
“We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to the US President,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesman of India's Ministry of External Affairs.
"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."
While speaking to the press alongside Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Imran had said that the US, being "the most powerful" country in the world, could play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.
In response, Trump said that India had also asked him to mediate.
"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.
"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolved [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.
In a separate tweet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran thanked the Pakistani-American community "for showing up in such large numbers" at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC to welcome him on his maiden visit to the US after assuming office.
Comments (23)
Couldn't control your urge to talk K.
This is what happens when you have a leader who knows how to conduct himself. Who can forget the images of Nawaz Sharif sitting with Obama, nervously pulling out a few sheets of paper to read from...
Great the trump showed PMIK around the house. Shows how much trump respects and admires our lion of Pak PMIK. Beautiful and bigly.
IK and team you have done Pakistan proud. pakistan will no longer be seen as illiterate nation who only come to UK to beg for money. Pakistanis are proud and you have held them in high esteem.
Congratulations
Exactly. Even if Modi never said anything like that, what was the need to defend it? It was probably the first thing Modi has (not) said that made sense! Should have played it along.
It is a fact that modi is worried about meeting PM Khan for fear of being upstaged in both character, language and genuine compassion for a better sub continent.
Thank you Mr. Trump for offering to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue .
No agenda whatsoever for the visit Just seeking a semblance of credibility for his selected government perhaps
For all we know, trump may have a nasty twist in the tale in store for us, knowing very well how unpredictable he is!!
President Trump have won the hearts of Pakistanis. Thanks PM Imran Khan too.
Did America agree to dole out some cash for our cash strapped economy in return pf our efforts not Afghanistan?
I am very apprehensive that a nasty tweet from Trump is on the way shortly
"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot".....this is the outcome.
"his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease" and for showing him around the White House.
Dream comes true. It was a nice sight seeing'
Dont do till u get ur coalition support fund.
PM Imran Khan looks cute in his outfit flanked by President Trump and First Lady Melanie.
Before America was saying "do more", now Pakistan is saying, "we will do everything." What is the difference?
Any achievement for Pakistan?
We are thankful to President Trump of his clear understanding of the issues being faced by the people of the Sub continent and his willingness to resolve these issues.Thanks again.
Feminine looks.
Now imran khan has approval stamp from Trump. Let's see if Pakistan can get any economic benefits otherwise this trip seems like getting himself approved.
Imran Khan has made the biggest mistake of his life as a political figure.