DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan president seeks 'clarification' after Trump war comments

AFPUpdated July 23, 2019

Email

US President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on July 22. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on July 22. — Reuters

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that the United States should clarify remarks President Donald Trump made about Afghanistan, including a claim he could easily win the war but didn't “want to kill 10 million people”.

The US leader made several surprising statements on Monday alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, including that he had plans for a quick end to the Afghan conflict, but which would wipe the country “off the face of the Earth”.

Afghanistan “would be gone. It would be over in literally, in 10 days,” Trump said, adding, “I don't want to go that route” and that he didn't want to kill millions.

His comments sparked upset and outrage in Afghanistan, where the war-weary and traumatised population is already worried about a precipitous pull-out of US forces and whether that means a return to Taliban rule and a spiralling civil war.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls for clarification on the US president's statements expressed at a meeting with the Pakistan prime minister, via diplomatic means and channels,” Ghani's office said in a statement.

Trump also said Pakistan would help the US “extricate” itself from Afghanistan, adding there was “tremendous potential” in the relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Ghani is furious about being continually sidelined by the US in ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

“While the Afghan government supports the US efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan's fate in absence of the Afghan leadership,” Ghani's office said.

Everyday Afghans took to social media to vent after Trump's comments.

“I feel shocked, threatened and humiliated. We trusted Americans to help us in the war against terror, and now President Trump is threatening us with genocide,” Facebook user Mohd Farhad wrote.

Trump's peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, meanwhile arrived in Kabul on Tuesday ahead of what will be the eighth round of direct talks he's held with the Taliban.

Those discussions are expected to get underway in Doha in the coming days, with Ghani and his administration once again locked out.

PM in US
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Editorial

July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...
Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...