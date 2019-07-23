DAWN.COM

Bilawal says he supports government's efforts to engage global community

Dawn.comJuly 23, 2019

"Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support," said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — PPP Twitter/FIle
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that the government has his "unconditional" support when it comes to engaging the global community.

"I've many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad, particularly his jalsa, is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan, not just PTI," said Bilawal in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Having said that, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I, therefore, unconditionally support government's efforts," he said, adding: "Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support."

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, however, was of the opinion that "Pakistan was let down".

"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid and yielding, to say the least," she said on Twitter.

'Imran is a ruler, not a leader'

A day earlier, opposition parties lambasted Prime Minister Imran over his speech in the US and termed it “provocative, anarchic and full of venom”.

The premier, while addressing a community event at Washington’s Capital One Arena on Sunday, had stated that the problem in Pakistan was that when political leaders were asked for answers, they said that political revenge was being taken. While referring to political leaders in the country, the premier had said they had just one purpose — they wanted him to offer them a deal.

Responding to the speech, Bilawal said that it seemed the prime minister had not come down from his container, saying that Imran Khan had become a ruler but not a leader.

“Pity, even when representing our country abroad (the) selected PM can’t get off his container. Imran is a ruler not a leader. Pakistan needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition and opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country?” asked Bilawal.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference at National Press Club, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Musadik Malik had also hit out at the prime minister, saying that it was a pity that even in Washington, Imran Khan was only thinking about Nawaz Sharif.

Iqbal said the “selected PM” had delivered the same speech in Washington, which he had been delivering for the past many months as he had nothing more to say. He said the prime minister was damaging the country’s image by declaring it a corrupt country.

“On a foreign visit, you should be a representative of Pakistan. He delivered a speech which a politician does while standing at Mochi Gate,” he said.

