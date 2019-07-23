DAWN.COM

Bilawal says government has his 'unconditional support' in efforts to engage global community

Dawn.comUpdated July 23, 2019

"Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support," said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — PPP Twitter/FIle
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that the government has his "unconditional" support when it comes to engaging the global community.

"I've many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad, particularly his jalsa, is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan, not just PTI," said Bilawal in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Having said that, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I, therefore, unconditionally support government's efforts," he said, adding: "Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support."

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, however, was of the opinion that "Pakistan was let down".

"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid and yielding, to say the least," she said on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet she referred to the premier as "a minion who will surrender to any authority" and claimed that he was an "embarrasment".

"You didn’t have to go to US to reaffirm what is already known about you. That you’re a minion who will surrender to any authority & demand to perpetuate your ill-gotten power. From reneging on every stance that you ever took, to ceding more civilian space, you were an embarrassment," she wrote.

Directly addressing PM Imran, she also challenged the government to "order more cases" against her and inquired why he had "lie[d] about freedom of press" during his talks with the media at the White House.

"Now come on, order more cases against me, ban my political rallies & coverage & tell the world how petty, scared & vicious you are. Why did you lie about freedom of press when confronted at the White House?" she tweeted.

PPP AND PTI, PM in US
Pakistan

sheryaar
Jul 23, 2019 03:22pm

after seeing the positive meeting between Ik and trump the opposition are left with no option but to surrender.. mariam nawaz will always work against the interest of country and i am now sure that day is not far when she will be back in jail where she and her whole family belongs... the hatred for Ik on her face is visible even in the dark ..

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 23, 2019 03:27pm

This is called leadership. This is a vision. Our PM portrayed himself as jail superintendent when he made remarks about ACs and TVs.

Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 23, 2019 03:28pm

Wise decision at this critical time for your family ! What else you could have do ?

Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Jul 23, 2019 03:31pm

We want just ruler not so called leader who is unjust

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2019 03:31pm

While speaking to the Pakistani diaspora, he was in his every right to be a politician and on the other hand he acted superbly as a statesman when meeting the president or facing the American media.

Recommend 0
imran ahmed
Jul 23, 2019 03:33pm

Mature Chairman Bilawal. I love you.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 03:36pm

Imagine a choice between you, Bilawal and Dad or Imran Khan to lead the country. You yourself will know the answer to that.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 03:37pm

PPP, PML, JUI F represent everything that's bad in our society. And your comments prove it.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 23, 2019 03:39pm

Looks like they are hoping for an NRO from the US. Lest we forget, it was Condelizza Rice that paved the way for Benazir’s return.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 23, 2019 03:40pm

who cares about his opinion?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 03:50pm

Smart move for survival.

Recommend 0
malik
Jul 23, 2019 03:52pm

They keep using word for IK selected,ok,but you continued to come into power by rigging and your motto has been loot the country and put ash onto the eyes of masses.

Recommend 0
salman
Jul 23, 2019 04:00pm

Looks like Bilawal's own tour of USA didn't give any dividends.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 23, 2019 04:00pm

Bilawal saw the Trump Khan press conference and realised how much respect our PM has and how well he handled the press unlike Zardari or Shariff. Bilawal can’t find a fault so has to side with common sense for a change.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 23, 2019 04:06pm

Opposition should side Pakistan when matter is international, not exclusively hitting the Government even when that would hurt Pakistan. Maryam should remember when she went to the White House during Obama's time.

Recommend 0
ghaznavi
Jul 23, 2019 04:06pm

"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid & yielding to say the least. Pakistan was let down."

This woman is a complete and utter joke. Her party didn't even have a foreign minister to represent Pakistan so Pakistan was voiceless. Her father could not speak at international stage and had the backbone of an amoeba and she has the gall to call Imran Khan timid. At least Bilawal has shown decency and has recognised that IK is making great advances in putting Pakistan on the map for right reasons. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD IMRAN KHAN ZINDABAD!

Recommend 0
Karachi King
Jul 23, 2019 04:07pm

Some sensible statement from PPP finally... Look like they are in hot soup now by NAB

Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 23, 2019 04:08pm

Oh yeah! A change of tune from little Zardari in the waiting!

After PML-N leadership doomed to imprisonment, Maryaam's appeal likely to be turned down - Bilawal feels lonely in the political wilderness of Pakistani landscape. Hence, trying to appease IK and supporting the government to stay on the good side..

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 23, 2019 04:14pm

Absolutely priceless. Bilawal and Maryam, two pampered children who were selected for leadership by their loving fathers, are offering lectures on politics to a self made man who has spent 22 years fighting to earn his position. You couldn't make this stuff up...

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jul 23, 2019 04:15pm

Bilawal you are so distinguished, and remarkably distinct from the whole lot of politicians that plague th the country today. But, no wonder you have inherited the brilliance, sincerity and honesty of your grandfather and your inimitable mother-who some some so clumsily try to emulate but miserably fail.

Recommend 0
Mo
Jul 23, 2019 04:17pm

At least Bilawal has said something sensible whereas Maryam..........

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 23, 2019 04:20pm

It would seem that Imran Khan has pushed all the buttons of truth, reality and integrity to upset the opposition for their misdeeds throughout the past 30 years, for this I am grateful because the opposition no longer matters to honest people.

Recommend 0
Carlito Brigante
Jul 23, 2019 04:27pm

Like your or Maryam could even get close to what was achieved.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jul 23, 2019 04:30pm

They're scared; knowing that Imran may be staying on at least for another "three" years.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 23, 2019 04:37pm

As if anybody needs him.

Recommend 0
ClingOn
Jul 23, 2019 04:39pm

Well! What happened to that ‘selected’ rhetoric after the DC convention? Ms. Maryam grow up please! He did way much better than your dad embarrassing us with a written note in front of Mr. Obama.

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jul 23, 2019 04:48pm

Even my wife had lost interest to listen to him within five minutes. He was talking to the wrong crowd. His main focus was not clear.

But apart his goal of buttering Donald Trump worked and he need someone to follow up with Trump immediately because half of what Trump say is forgotten due to his short term memories Problem. And this symptoms might be common with Imran Khan hence the U turns, no clue of policies etc... However both leaders are in good faith with their country.

Recommend 0
Abdul Karim
Jul 23, 2019 04:50pm

Pakistan’s image can not be damaged any further, there is nothing to be damaged. Other than Afghanistan, we are nearly 40 years behind of our neighbors in science & technology. We specialise in corruption and that is what Prime Minister is trying to fight. Why “Amer bil ma’roof” is bothering us?

Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 23, 2019 04:53pm

Wonderful. Good to see some sense in our politics

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 23, 2019 04:54pm

Ms Mariam, remember your father, sitting next to an American President, with a piece of paper struggling to even pronounce a simple English word, that was hideous, that was timid and yielding, and extremely embarrassing for our nation.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 23, 2019 04:58pm

It seems, Zardari family coming to their sences and accepting the ground realities and strengths and popularity of PM Imran Khan and his government. I am sure, Mrs Maryam Safdar will soon realise and accept the public demand and downfall of Nawaz Sharif's dynasty that ruined Pakistan both politically and economically.

Recommend 0
tuaha
Jul 23, 2019 05:01pm

Only if Bilawal could lead and disassociate himself from Zardari's PPP, he will become more influential. He is following his mother's footstep. Not being an opposition for opposition's sake is quite refreshing in the political landscape.

Recommend 0
Bakhtawer Bilal
Jul 23, 2019 05:04pm

It is a very mature statement. In fact, all political leaders should take a cue from it. You got to admit a right move, even if it comes from an opponent.

Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Jul 23, 2019 05:12pm

Maryam can say what she likes, fact is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has conducted himself very appropriately and most of the people liked and approved his statesmanlike behaviour.

Recommend 0
SKY
Jul 23, 2019 05:26pm

There's not much else he can say (without looking like a complete fool) ofcourse. The statement concedes he recognises his own level can't touch the people's choice as the head of State.

Recommend 0
Muneer
Jul 23, 2019 05:33pm

Bilawal is blowing hot and cold in the same breath. Doesn’t know which way to go.

Recommend 0
Corruption Killer
Jul 23, 2019 05:35pm

Prosecuting, charging and arresting the thieves is not undemocratic. Collecting tax from tax thieves is not fatal. It is the need of the hour. Pakistan can't afford anymore ''loot maar". Honest and competent leader is a great blessing.

Recommend 0
Arshad Patel
Jul 23, 2019 05:36pm

He wants to share the American pie by pretending a 'good guy' !

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jul 23, 2019 05:51pm

Bilawal Zardari: What kind of know how do you have in international affairs?. You can yell alright, but no substance. By the way, you should fire your noise making ( your speeches ) coach.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 23, 2019 05:55pm

What else can the unelected, self-appointed and super-imposed younger leaders of PPP and PML(N), born with a silver spoon in their mouths, can say to look busy, remain afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena and stay in the media limelight, at this crucial juncture in time and history?

Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 23, 2019 05:56pm

Oh let us rejoice!

Now that Bilawal has thrown his considerable weight behind the government, all is well in the land!

What would IK do without the wisdom and expertise of a little Zardari - who not so long ago, offered to teach the elder, something about politics!

Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 23, 2019 05:59pm

In your lifetime, you have never seen a Pakistani leader who is so popular in the world. Your immaturity, your lack of experience in doing anything in your life and sadly your choice of words when talking about the Prime Minister of Pakistan leaves a lot to be desired. Please grow up.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 23, 2019 06:14pm

Why sudden change of heart by Bilawal Zardari? He and Mariyum were on the same page, now they appear to be parting ways on how to deal with IK.

Recommend 0
Lefty
Jul 23, 2019 06:51pm

Bilawal shows maturity as a leader when he supports the arch enemy when it is in the interest of the country. I can see him as a future PM one day.

Recommend 0
Truth Bites
Jul 23, 2019 07:04pm

No need of you, wake up now.

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Jul 23, 2019 07:34pm

Young Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari seems a wise and sensible person with balanced views. I would prefer to see someone like him leading the Opposition in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 23, 2019 07:38pm

Thanks to Bilawal. A mature politician. He’s moving in a right direction. No doubt a future PM of Pak.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 23, 2019 07:44pm

@ghaznavi, well said.

Recommend 0
ikfirfann
Jul 23, 2019 07:54pm

The PM of Pakistan should never have talked against his political opponents in the first place in the US - or in any foreign country for that matte - let alone expressing his intentions to put them behind bars. He did this in Britain some time ago and he did it again. He needs to choose a new coterie of advisors that would advise him right and then he must LISTEN to them! Having said that, I think his foreign policy is heading in the right direction. His desire for peace in this geopolitical scenario is admirable... just what the 'doctor ordered'. Maryam Nawaz's comments seem to be nothing but a pack of personal hate and spit-venom. She should be thinking about Pakistan, not her dad. She evidently has no vision of any discernible kind and, honestly, if she continues to tread her current path of self-promotion, she will be on the wrong side of history.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 23, 2019 08:01pm

No bigger issue facing Pakistan or overseas Pakistanis than the TV in Nawaz Sharif's jail cell.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 23, 2019 08:14pm

Reading Maryam's tweet, I seriously feel that she is losing it. How much hatred she has inside her for IK? Feel sad for her. Must be very difficult for her to see IK being praised all around.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 23, 2019 08:16pm

At least PM Khan got elected on his own merits and not the billions rupees support from his father! So, here is the difference between you and IK.

Recommend 0
Hasan Mahmood
Jul 23, 2019 08:17pm

This is what happens when someone realizes that he has no future in politics. All the rhetoric goes out the window and he starts thinking about the future of his political survivor. I certainly hope he does not get that opportunity.

Recommend 0
Farooq Chaudary
Jul 23, 2019 08:18pm

I beg to differ with Mrs Safdar. Unlike her father (Nawaz Sharif), PM Imran Khan elevated our image in front of the whole world by presenting the realities of the region surrounding Pakistan. Imran Kan is articulate, bold, straightforward & honest in presenting Pakistan’s case. When you’re talking from your heart, you don’t search for scribbled notes in your pockets. In addition, Nawaz Shrif & his team was a failure in diplomacy in front of the world community. Farooq

Recommend 0

