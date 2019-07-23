Bilawal says government has his 'unconditional support' in efforts to engage global community

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that the government has his "unconditional" support when it comes to engaging the global community.

"I've many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad, particularly his jalsa, is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan, not just PTI," said Bilawal in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Having said that, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I, therefore, unconditionally support government's efforts," he said, adding: "Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support."

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, however, was of the opinion that "Pakistan was let down".

"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid and yielding, to say the least," she said on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet she referred to the premier as "a minion who will surrender to any authority" and claimed that he was an "embarrasment".

"You didn’t have to go to US to reaffirm what is already known about you. That you’re a minion who will surrender to any authority & demand to perpetuate your ill-gotten power. From reneging on every stance that you ever took, to ceding more civilian space, you were an embarrassment," she wrote.

Directly addressing PM Imran, she also challenged the government to "order more cases" against her and inquired why he had "lie[d] about freedom of press" during his talks with the media at the White House.

"Now come on, order more cases against me, ban my political rallies & coverage & tell the world how petty, scared & vicious you are. Why did you lie about freedom of press when confronted at the White House?" she tweeted.