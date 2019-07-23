Bilawal says government has his 'unconditional support' in efforts to engage global community
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that the government has his "unconditional" support when it comes to engaging the global community.
"I've many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad, particularly his jalsa, is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan, not just PTI," said Bilawal in a tweet on Tuesday.
"Having said that, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I, therefore, unconditionally support government's efforts," he said, adding: "Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support."
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, however, was of the opinion that "Pakistan was let down".
"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid and yielding, to say the least," she said on Twitter.
In a subsequent tweet she referred to the premier as "a minion who will surrender to any authority" and claimed that he was an "embarrasment".
"You didn’t have to go to US to reaffirm what is already known about you. That you’re a minion who will surrender to any authority & demand to perpetuate your ill-gotten power. From reneging on every stance that you ever took, to ceding more civilian space, you were an embarrassment," she wrote.
Directly addressing PM Imran, she also challenged the government to "order more cases" against her and inquired why he had "lie[d] about freedom of press" during his talks with the media at the White House.
"Now come on, order more cases against me, ban my political rallies & coverage & tell the world how petty, scared & vicious you are. Why did you lie about freedom of press when confronted at the White House?" she tweeted.
Comments (54)
after seeing the positive meeting between Ik and trump the opposition are left with no option but to surrender.. mariam nawaz will always work against the interest of country and i am now sure that day is not far when she will be back in jail where she and her whole family belongs... the hatred for Ik on her face is visible even in the dark ..
This is called leadership. This is a vision. Our PM portrayed himself as jail superintendent when he made remarks about ACs and TVs.
Wise decision at this critical time for your family ! What else you could have do ?
We want just ruler not so called leader who is unjust
While speaking to the Pakistani diaspora, he was in his every right to be a politician and on the other hand he acted superbly as a statesman when meeting the president or facing the American media.
Mature Chairman Bilawal. I love you.
Imagine a choice between you, Bilawal and Dad or Imran Khan to lead the country. You yourself will know the answer to that.
PPP, PML, JUI F represent everything that's bad in our society. And your comments prove it.
Looks like they are hoping for an NRO from the US. Lest we forget, it was Condelizza Rice that paved the way for Benazir’s return.
who cares about his opinion?
Smart move for survival.
They keep using word for IK selected,ok,but you continued to come into power by rigging and your motto has been loot the country and put ash onto the eyes of masses.
Looks like Bilawal's own tour of USA didn't give any dividends.
Bilawal saw the Trump Khan press conference and realised how much respect our PM has and how well he handled the press unlike Zardari or Shariff. Bilawal can’t find a fault so has to side with common sense for a change.
Opposition should side Pakistan when matter is international, not exclusively hitting the Government even when that would hurt Pakistan. Maryam should remember when she went to the White House during Obama's time.
"Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid & yielding to say the least. Pakistan was let down."
This woman is a complete and utter joke. Her party didn't even have a foreign minister to represent Pakistan so Pakistan was voiceless. Her father could not speak at international stage and had the backbone of an amoeba and she has the gall to call Imran Khan timid. At least Bilawal has shown decency and has recognised that IK is making great advances in putting Pakistan on the map for right reasons. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD IMRAN KHAN ZINDABAD!
Some sensible statement from PPP finally... Look like they are in hot soup now by NAB
Oh yeah! A change of tune from little Zardari in the waiting!
After PML-N leadership doomed to imprisonment, Maryaam's appeal likely to be turned down - Bilawal feels lonely in the political wilderness of Pakistani landscape. Hence, trying to appease IK and supporting the government to stay on the good side..
Absolutely priceless. Bilawal and Maryam, two pampered children who were selected for leadership by their loving fathers, are offering lectures on politics to a self made man who has spent 22 years fighting to earn his position. You couldn't make this stuff up...
Bilawal you are so distinguished, and remarkably distinct from the whole lot of politicians that plague th the country today. But, no wonder you have inherited the brilliance, sincerity and honesty of your grandfather and your inimitable mother-who some some so clumsily try to emulate but miserably fail.
At least Bilawal has said something sensible whereas Maryam..........
It would seem that Imran Khan has pushed all the buttons of truth, reality and integrity to upset the opposition for their misdeeds throughout the past 30 years, for this I am grateful because the opposition no longer matters to honest people.
Like your or Maryam could even get close to what was achieved.
They're scared; knowing that Imran may be staying on at least for another "three" years.
As if anybody needs him.
Well! What happened to that ‘selected’ rhetoric after the DC convention? Ms. Maryam grow up please! He did way much better than your dad embarrassing us with a written note in front of Mr. Obama.
Even my wife had lost interest to listen to him within five minutes. He was talking to the wrong crowd. His main focus was not clear.
But apart his goal of buttering Donald Trump worked and he need someone to follow up with Trump immediately because half of what Trump say is forgotten due to his short term memories Problem. And this symptoms might be common with Imran Khan hence the U turns, no clue of policies etc... However both leaders are in good faith with their country.
Pakistan’s image can not be damaged any further, there is nothing to be damaged. Other than Afghanistan, we are nearly 40 years behind of our neighbors in science & technology. We specialise in corruption and that is what Prime Minister is trying to fight. Why “Amer bil ma’roof” is bothering us?
Wonderful. Good to see some sense in our politics
Ms Mariam, remember your father, sitting next to an American President, with a piece of paper struggling to even pronounce a simple English word, that was hideous, that was timid and yielding, and extremely embarrassing for our nation.
It seems, Zardari family coming to their sences and accepting the ground realities and strengths and popularity of PM Imran Khan and his government. I am sure, Mrs Maryam Safdar will soon realise and accept the public demand and downfall of Nawaz Sharif's dynasty that ruined Pakistan both politically and economically.
Only if Bilawal could lead and disassociate himself from Zardari's PPP, he will become more influential. He is following his mother's footstep. Not being an opposition for opposition's sake is quite refreshing in the political landscape.
It is a very mature statement. In fact, all political leaders should take a cue from it. You got to admit a right move, even if it comes from an opponent.
Maryam can say what she likes, fact is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has conducted himself very appropriately and most of the people liked and approved his statesmanlike behaviour.
There's not much else he can say (without looking like a complete fool) ofcourse. The statement concedes he recognises his own level can't touch the people's choice as the head of State.
Bilawal is blowing hot and cold in the same breath. Doesn’t know which way to go.
Prosecuting, charging and arresting the thieves is not undemocratic. Collecting tax from tax thieves is not fatal. It is the need of the hour. Pakistan can't afford anymore ''loot maar". Honest and competent leader is a great blessing.
He wants to share the American pie by pretending a 'good guy' !
Bilawal Zardari: What kind of know how do you have in international affairs?. You can yell alright, but no substance. By the way, you should fire your noise making ( your speeches ) coach.
What else can the unelected, self-appointed and super-imposed younger leaders of PPP and PML(N), born with a silver spoon in their mouths, can say to look busy, remain afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena and stay in the media limelight, at this crucial juncture in time and history?
Oh let us rejoice!
Now that Bilawal has thrown his considerable weight behind the government, all is well in the land!
What would IK do without the wisdom and expertise of a little Zardari - who not so long ago, offered to teach the elder, something about politics!
In your lifetime, you have never seen a Pakistani leader who is so popular in the world. Your immaturity, your lack of experience in doing anything in your life and sadly your choice of words when talking about the Prime Minister of Pakistan leaves a lot to be desired. Please grow up.
Why sudden change of heart by Bilawal Zardari? He and Mariyum were on the same page, now they appear to be parting ways on how to deal with IK.
Bilawal shows maturity as a leader when he supports the arch enemy when it is in the interest of the country. I can see him as a future PM one day.
No need of you, wake up now.
Young Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari seems a wise and sensible person with balanced views. I would prefer to see someone like him leading the Opposition in Pakistan.
Thanks to Bilawal. A mature politician. He’s moving in a right direction. No doubt a future PM of Pak.
@ghaznavi, well said.
The PM of Pakistan should never have talked against his political opponents in the first place in the US - or in any foreign country for that matte - let alone expressing his intentions to put them behind bars. He did this in Britain some time ago and he did it again. He needs to choose a new coterie of advisors that would advise him right and then he must LISTEN to them! Having said that, I think his foreign policy is heading in the right direction. His desire for peace in this geopolitical scenario is admirable... just what the 'doctor ordered'. Maryam Nawaz's comments seem to be nothing but a pack of personal hate and spit-venom. She should be thinking about Pakistan, not her dad. She evidently has no vision of any discernible kind and, honestly, if she continues to tread her current path of self-promotion, she will be on the wrong side of history.
No bigger issue facing Pakistan or overseas Pakistanis than the TV in Nawaz Sharif's jail cell.
Reading Maryam's tweet, I seriously feel that she is losing it. How much hatred she has inside her for IK? Feel sad for her. Must be very difficult for her to see IK being praised all around.
At least PM Khan got elected on his own merits and not the billions rupees support from his father! So, here is the difference between you and IK.
This is what happens when someone realizes that he has no future in politics. All the rhetoric goes out the window and he starts thinking about the future of his political survivor. I certainly hope he does not get that opportunity.
I beg to differ with Mrs Safdar. Unlike her father (Nawaz Sharif), PM Imran Khan elevated our image in front of the whole world by presenting the realities of the region surrounding Pakistan. Imran Kan is articulate, bold, straightforward & honest in presenting Pakistan’s case. When you’re talking from your heart, you don’t search for scribbled notes in your pockets. In addition, Nawaz Shrif & his team was a failure in diplomacy in front of the world community. Farooq