July 23, 2019

'Will not take a leap in the dark': SC orders FIA to finish judge video leak probe within 3 weeks

Haseeb BhattiJuly 23, 2019

Accountability judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV
Accountability judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete its probe in the video leaks controversy involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik within three weeks, saying it wants to ascertain the truth of all allegations against the judge before proceeding in the matter.

The directions came as a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, resumed the hearing of three identical petitions on the video scandal involving judge Malik, all seeking a directive from the apex court for the constitution of an inquiry committee or a judicial commission. The petitions have been filed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, Sohail Akhtar and Tariq Asad.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, who was assisting the top court in deciding the appropriate course of action, opposed the petitions and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter, saying there was no need for its constitution because a separate forum exists to deal with such matters.

But the chief justice made it clear that the SC would examine all evidence to prevent any loss being incurred by anyone. He said the court was considering different options but would take a decision after perusing the inquiry report.

Read: SC may consider ordering retrial of Nawaz’s case: CJP

"We will not take a leap in the dark," Justice Khosa said, observing that some people might want the apex court to rush through the matter.

He regretted that fact that despite the serious allegations exchange between different sides in the matter, no party had approached the relevant high court with an application.

The bench subsequently directed the FIA to complete its probe in the matter within three weeks. The attorney general was asked by the court to ensure the inquiry is completed in a timely manner.

The hearing of the petitions was adjourned for three weeks.

The scandal

The matter of the video had surfaced earlier this month after PML-M vice-president Maryam Nawaz released a secretly filmed clip that showed judge Malik telling a man — identified by her as Nasir Butt — that he had been "blackmailed" and "pressured" to issue a verdict against Nawaz Sharif that landed the former prime minister in jail in the Al-Azizia reference.

In a rebuttal, Malik said that Butt had forced him to make the aforementioned claims by using a “secretly recorded manipulated immoral video [showing him] in a compromising position”, which was shot in Multan, as a threat.

Judge Malik had already been removed by the Islamabad High Court on July 12 over the scandal following weeklong consultations, inclu­ding with the Supreme Court.

VideoLeak
Pakistan

