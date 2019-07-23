CJP for restoration of legal profession’s nobility

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has stressed the need for launching a movement for restoration of nobility of the legal profession.

Speaking at the certificate-awarding ceremony under a one-week “Contin­uing Legal Education: Professional Development Package for Members of the Bar” at the Federal Judicial Academy here on Monday, the CJP called upon lawyers to uphold the ethos and do self-retrospection to preserve nobility of the legal profession.

He observed that the legal profession had always been considered a noble profession which was nothing sans its ideals and ethics. He said all professions were noble, but three professions — divinity, law and medicine — were generally considered to be the noblest of all.

“Down the ages, these professions had been looked up with reverence,” Justice Khosa said, adding that in divinity the holy personages treated the souls of people, doctors dealt with the bodily pains of individuals, but lawyers dealt with the ailments of a society ranging from economic, criminal, property issues and civil rights. So the range of activities the lawyers indulged in was far wider than those by medicine and divinity, he observed.

Asks lawyers to uphold ethos and serve humanity with utmost devotion and dedication

Sharing his childhood, academic and professional career memories with the audience, the CJP recalled: “We had witnessed enviable respect for lawyers and judges due to the nobility attached to the legal profession only. Unfortunately, things have changed altogether recently from 2007 to 2009 and the legal community in Pakistan earned more respect as they championed the very big cause of the independence of judiciary.”

However, he regretted that the situation at present was not that rosy. “We must have to launch a movement for the restoration of nobility of legal profession,” he emphasised.

Referring to a quote from world-acclaimed English jurist Lord Denning, Justice Khosa suggested to the lawyers to have command over history, mathematics and literature if they wanted to become a good lawyer. “In the current age, a good lawyer needs to have a much more well-rounded personality as he is now supposed to deal with multiple statutes and other disciplines in the courts,” he added.

Unfortunately, he regretted, in this country, every social, economic and political issue ultimately ended up in the court of law.

During his intellectual discourse with the audience, the chief justice also enlightened them about late A.K. Brohi and S.M. Zafar — two towering personalities of legal profession in the country — and the way they used to present, argue and counter-argue their case(s) in courts. “Young lawyers must learn from their seniors and they must have to show respect for their senior lawyers,” he said.

Extending a word of advice and tips for professional excellence to young lawyers, CJP Khosa observed that there was no substitute of hard work.

“Hard work is key to success in legal profession. Always try to conduct research to gather facts and precedents about the case in question. You should never run after money, but professional excellence. Legal profession is a profession, and not a business. Serve the humanity with utmost devotion and dedication and God Almighty will compensate you in all manners,” the chief justice said.

Later, 30 trainees — both male and female lawyers from the District Bar Association, Islamabad — were awarded certificates by the chief justice.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2019